The “Yellow Brick Road” might be appearing in the Sin City, bringing the magical story to life at the highly-acclaimed, visually-immersive Sphere.

According to the New York Post, the Las Vegas Sphere is reportedly in talks with Warner Bros. to bring an $80 adaptation of the 1939 classic film “The Wizard of Oz” to the venue. The movie would be screened inside the state-of-the-art LED-covered space, and the process would cut the film’s runtime from 102 to 80 minutes.

While the price tag is steep — especially considering the film’s original budget was $25 million when adjusted for inflation — a source told the Post that the Sphere makes a significantly larger profit when it hosts original content versus concerts. If the deal moved forward, Warner Bros. Discovery will receive 5% of the gross profit, sources noted.

Already, the Sphere has screened Darren Aronofsky’s “Postcard from Earth.” The multi-sensory short film, which debuted at the Sphere’s opening in 2023, runs 55 minutes and was made specifically for the venue as a part of “The Sphere Experience.”

So far this year, the Sphere hosted residencies from U2, Phish, The Eagles, and Dead & Company. The venue is slated to continue pursuing different outlets; in September, the venue will host its first sporting event for Riyadh Season Noche UFC, which UFC president Dana Whited promises will be “the greatest live combat sports show anybody has ever seen.” Additionally, the first electronic show will take over the Sphere this December with a round of performances by Anyma.