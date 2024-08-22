Taylor Swift has broken yet another record – this time at Wembley Stadium with her 131 Eras tour performance. The singer became the first solo artist to headline eight concerts at the London venue, surpassing the previous record held by Michael Jackson during his Bad Tour in 1988.

Swift’s record-breaking feat came as she concluded the European leg of her Eras Tour. The final show at Wembley featured special appearances by Florence + The Machine and Jack Antonoff, the frontman of Bleachers and a long-time collaborator of Swift.

The “Love Story” singer expressed her gratitude to the fans, acknowledging their role in helping her achieve this historic milestone.

“You just made me the first solo artist to ever play Wembley eight times in a single tour. We will never, ever be able to thank you enough for it,” Swift told the crowd, according to reports from the BBC.

This eighth show at Wembley also marked an important milestone for Swift, as she tied the overall record for the most nights played at the venue during a single tour. The previous record was set by the British pop group Take That during their Progress Tour in 2011.

However, the excitement surrounding Swift’s Wembley appearances was not without challenges. In the lead-up to the shows, management issued warnings to ticketless fans, urging them not to gather outside the stadium.

The warnings came after the cancellation of the Vienna dates following the discovery of a terrorist plot. Swift took to Instagram following her final performance in London, stating:

“Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because, thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together. I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London.”

Swift is no stranger to breaking to sold-out crowd records. The “Bad Blood” singer also broke the attendance record at Stockholm’s Friends Arena during her string of shows in Sweden and holds the Scottish record with the biggest stadium show at Murrayfield.

Swift is set to resume the final leg of her Eras tour in October, when she is set to play in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium from October 18 to 20. From there, she is scheduled for three shows in New Orleans at Caesars Superdome and three shows in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. She is then set to head to Canada for six shows in Toronto, followed by her last three performances of the tour in Vancouver from December 6 to 8 at BC Place.

