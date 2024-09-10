The Oakland Athletics haven’t been pulling-in attendance numbers this season, but as the team bids farewell to the City of Oakland, fans are asking for one specific request: to open the seating area dubbed “Mount Davis.”

While the A’s have averaged around 9,700 tickets per game this season — which will likely mark their home schedule as one of MLB’s lowest figures for any team in the last 45 years aside from the COVID-19 pandemic — their final home game against the Rangers is already a sellout. The farewell home match, slated for September 26, is already seeing marked-up prices on the secondary market to celebrate the team’s last hoo-rah in Oakland.

A group of fans have penned an open letter to the team, requesting to open the seating portion of the Oakland Coliseum known as “Mount Davis.” This area, which has been closed for MLB games since 2019, would open up more than 8,000 seats.

“For one night, we will put aside our differences and come together to soak in one last game at the Coliseum,” fans wrote in the letter to the A’s. “We want this final game to be a memorable experience for everyone involved.”

Fans noted in the letter that the area has not been used or maintained for years, and while “it will take some effort to make it usable for one last game,” they’re willing to offer their help.

The A’s haven’t commented on the letter at this time, however, the team issued a statement that “we are committed to providing the best experience possible for your fans” and “for the final game, we will have increased levels of staffing, including the parking lot, and extra security in place.”

As a final farewell to their fanbase, the A’s are offering $2 tickets to the game on September 24 followed by $10 tickets to the September 25 game. They’re also allowing free parking and early gate entry during these games. Then, they’re set to round-out the season for a final three games against the Mariners in Seattle.

Next year, the team will head to Sacramento for a three-year stay at Sutter Health Park. The venue, which has a capacity of 14,000 is home to the Triple-A affiliate of the Giants, the River Cats. The A’s are slated to move to a planned $1.5 billion ballpark in Las Vegas in 2028, however, the relocation left fans infuriated and sparked a fan-led revolt. The MLB approved the move, however, a court in Nevada is currently exploring the pros and cons of a $380 million public funding deal of the venue.