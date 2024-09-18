The North American tour of the Tony-nominated musical “Shucked” has announced its full cast, setting the stage for stops in over 30 cities.

The tour is set to kick off on October 20 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island. From there, the musical is set to make stops in cities such as Nashville, Austin, Chicago, Washington DC, Boston, Atlanta, Orlando and San Diego before wrapping up on September 7 in Los Angeles at The Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

Leading the cast is Miki Abraham, who is slated to step into the role of Lulu, a character she previously understudied during the Broadway run. Joining Abraham is Tyler Joseph Ellis, who is set to portray Storyteller 2. While Maya Lagerstam is scheduled to take on the role of Storyteller 1.

The role of Peanut is set to be played by Mike Nappi from Darling Grenadine, while Jake Odmark is anticipated to bring Beau to life. Quinn VanAntwerp, who also appeared in “Shucked” on Broadway, is slated to return as Gordy, and Danielle Wade as Maizy.

The ensemble cast will include Zakiya Baptiste, Mackenzie Bell, Carly Caviglia, Cecily Dionne Davis, Ryan Fitzgerald, Sean Casey Flanagan, Jackson Goad, Erick Pinnick, Nick Raynor, Celeste Rose, Kyle Sherman, and Chani Wereley.

“Shucked” features a score by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, both Tony nominees, with a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn. The musical is helmed by three-time Tony winner Jack O’Brien.

Producers for the tour include Mike Bosner, Jason Owen, AEG Presents/Jay Marciano, Jeffrey A. Sine, Riccardo Schmid, Bob Boyett EST/Emily Tisch, Jeremiah J. Harris, James L. Nederlander, Terry Schnuck, Miranda Gohh, DudaAllen, John Gore Organization, Madison Wells Live, and ZKM Media.

Additionally, the tour will feature scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, and sound design by John Shivers. Mia Neal will handle wig design, while Stephen Kopel of C12 Casting is responsible for casting. Nick Williams will serve as the tour’s music director, with Alan D. Knight as production stage manager and Dhyana Colony as company manager.

Theatergoers can secure their seats to "Shucked" by visiting the official website or major ticket vendors.

