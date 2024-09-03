This year’s Corona Capital festival in Mexico City has a new addition to its lineup: the iconic rocker, Jack White.

The festival, slated to take place across three days from November 15 to 17, 2024 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, previously announced headliners Paul McCartney, Green Day, New Order, Toto, Zedd, Shawn Mendes, Melanie Martinez, New Order, and Empire of the Sun. Now, White will take place of Queens of the Stone Age, who called-off their remaining 2024 tour dates as frontman Josh Homme undergoes medical care.

White will presumably take the stage Sunday night ahead of McCartney’s headlining performance, playing alongside Sunday acts Empire of the Sun, Beck, Leon Bridges, Nothing But Thieves, and Porter Robinson.

Other acts slated to perform throughout the weekend include American Football, Luke Hemmings, Explosions in the Sky, Black Pumas, Clairo, Cage the Elephant, City and Colour, and Warpaint.

Find the full lineup, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Corona Capital Festival 2024 Tickets

Corona Capital Tickets at Corona Capital’s Official Website

Corona Capital Tickets at StubHub

Corona Capital Tickets at Ticket Club