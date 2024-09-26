Live Nation revealed that a new, seasonal outdoor concert venue is heading to Toronto in 2025.

The venue, dubbed Rogers Stadium, will open at YZD, formerly Downsview Airport Lands, on Carl Hall Road in North York, Ontario. Live Nation described the space as “Canada’s newest landmark concert destination” and a “must-play market for top level tours.” Additionally, the promoter promised Rogers Stadium “will host more world-class artists than ever,” bringing in fans from across the globe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live Nation Ontario (@livenationon)



While no shows have been confirmed at this time, the venue’s website recommends that concertgoers take public transit or rideshare options when visiting. Its FAQs section also noted that Rogers Stadium is a cashless venue, re-entry is not permitted, and all events will be mobile entry.

Live music fans shared mixed emotions about the new venue. While many were happy to see a new space in Toronto, others complained that the city needs a mid-sized venue — not a massive one. Others shared their disappointment with Live Nation’s involvement, claiming that ticket prices will be unattainable.

With the price of tickets being out of reach, we don’t need another concert venue that monopolizes things further. We need housing on that land. — A.C. Dillon (@dillonac) September 26, 2024

Happy there’s new concert venues outside downtown Toronto! 👌 — R0wena (@R0wena) September 26, 2024

Great news for Toronto! Thank you Live Nation. — Darryl Wolk (@darrylwolk) September 26, 2024

Toronto has so much already, honestly, we need more venues outdoor venues to bring in more “global tours” in cities like Winnipeg, Regina, Calgary, Vancouver and Newfoundland/Halifax, and even Victoria as artists want to tour across Canada, Not just Toronto. — Mikey J (@jablonskimikey) September 26, 2024

Need a venue in the 7000-10000 seat range, not this monstrosity. — Daryl Mann (@DarylMann11) September 26, 2024

I can’t wait to never buy your shit. — Jason Peters (@Hypercarnivore) September 26, 2024

Why? We already have Skydome, Molson Amphitheater, BMO Field, Scotiabank Arena. How much more bread and circus do we need? — ℙ𝕙𝕚 ℂ𝕒𝕡𝕚𝕥𝕒𝕝 𝕀𝕟𝕧𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕤 (@phi_ci) September 26, 2024

Every time Live Nation announces a new venue, concertgoers are quick to share their dismay, citing their monopolistic practices. Portland, Oregon — one of the last larger cities in the U.S. that doesn’t have a venue owned by Live Nation — saw complaints from music fans across the city that the conglomerate would ruin Portland’s vibrant indie music scene. Fans also lashed out at the National Capital Commission after announcing it signed an offer to lease an agreement with Live Nation Canada to operate a new live music venue in downtown Ottawa.

A similar situation ensued when Live Nation quietly bought Brooklyn’s Bell House and after news broke that Live Nation would be involved in the return of Vans Warped Tour next year.

The entertainment giant is the subject of an antitrust lawsuit alongside its ticketing subsidiary by the Department of Justice and 39 states, as well as the District of Columbia. The suit aims to break-up the pair, citing anti-competitive practices.