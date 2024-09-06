The indie-country duo Muscadine Bloodline have called-off their upcoming headlining tour this fall to instead hit the road alongside global superstar Post Malone.

Muscadine Bloodline was slated to head out on “The Coastal Plain Tour,” kicking things off with stops in Iowa and Minnesota, however, that all changed after getting a call from Post Malone to provide support on his “F-1 Trillion Tour.” Post Malone’s trek begins September 8 and 9 with back-to-back shows in Salt Lake City, followed by shows in cities like Wantagh, Boston, Charlotte, and Atlanta.

“We just got a curve ball of a life-changing call this morning and Post Malone just offered us to be direct support on the F-1 Trillion tour,” the band shared in a statement on social media. “We’re talking Nissan Stadium, Fenway Park, arenas and amphitheaters across the country. In our 9 years of doing this we would have never dreamed of an opportunity like this. To tour the country with one of the biggest artists in the world for his entire tour.”

The duo went on to note that while “as difficult as it is to let some of y’all down on short notice…to be asked by Post Malone to take this undeniable, once in a lifetime opportunity… it’s something we have to do and will tell our grandkids about one day.”

Muscadine Bloodline will still perform at the Redbull Jukebox in Nashville on October 2, and their November gigs will still go-on as planned. Those who purchased tickets to “The Coastal Plain Tour” in September and October will be contacted via point of purchase regarding refunds, and the duo noted that these cities will be “a priority to return on out next tour.”

“We are praying for grace and understanding from y’all cause yall’s supported us this far and from day one we’ve always strived to make being a part of muscadine bloodline a family, it’s afforded us this huge opportunity as independent artists and proves anything is possible,” the pair said. “We will see y’all on the F-1 Trillion tour this fall with @postmalone.”

Muscadine Bloodline arrived on the scene in 2016 and released records Burn It At Both Ends, Teenage Dixie, and Dispatch to 16th Avenue. They’re set to tour in support of The Coastal Plain, which dropped earlier this year, featuring tracks “10-90,” “Tickets to Turnpike” with Kyle Nix, and “Low Hangin’ Fruit.”

Post Malone’s “F-1 Trillion Tour” comes after Malone’s “If Ya’ll Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” run last year, as well as the record F-1 Trillion. The LP marks Malone’s debut country record, which includes singles “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen and “Pour Me A Drink” with Blake Shelton.

F-1 Trillion, Malone’s sixth studio album, follows 2023’s Austin and Twelve Carat Toothache the year prior. Each of his records have topped the charts, collectively garnering attention with smash-hits like “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage, “Psycho” with Ty Dolla Sign, “Better Now,” “Circles,” and “Sunflower” with Swae Lee.

Find the “F-1 Trillion Tour” dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

Sun Sep 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat Sep 14 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Mon Sep 16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Fri Sep 20 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sat Sep 21 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

Mon Sep 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wed Sep 25 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sat Sep 28* – New York, NY – Global Citizen Festival

Sun Sep 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre

Tue Oct 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Oct 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Oct 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Mon Oct 7 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Oct 9 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Fri Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Tue Oct 15 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 17 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Sat Oct 19 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium