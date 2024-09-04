Oasis rocked the music community with the announcement of their return to the stage, and after an initial extension, the duo revealed even more shows on their comeback tour.

Noel and Liam are set to hit the stage in summer 2025, marking their first performances since the infamous split in 2009. As previously announced, the tour will include multiple nights at stadiums, starting with back-to-back shows on July 4 and 5 at Principality Stadium, four nights at Heaton Park, four performances at Wembley Stadium, and two shows at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium before their final two performances at Croke Park on August 16 and 17 in Dublin.

Then, last week, three more shows were added to the schedule, adding a gig at Heaton Park on July 16, Wembley Stadium on July 30, and Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on August 12.

On Wednesday morning, Oasis took to social media to reveal an additional three shows at London’s Wembley Stadium, citing “phenomenal demand.” The band noted that tickets will be sold by a “staggered, invitation-only ballot process.” Those who were unsuccessful with the initial onsale with Ticketmaster will be able to join the ballot process first.

The news of additional shows follows the initial chaotic onsale over the weekend. Screenshots were posted to X on Saturday as the shows were made available to the general public, showing “official platinum” prices at numbers as high as €500 ($553) and “In Demand Standing Ticket” prices like £356 ($467). Other fans complained of widespread system issues keeping them from getting the limited number of actual “face value” tickets, only to be redirected to surged options when they logged back in.

In the wake of widespread complaints, officials in the United Kingdom have promised that they will take a hard look at the practice of “dynamic pricing” for event tickets.

On Monday, the Advertising Standards Authority said that it has already received 450 complaints regarding the Oasis tour ticket sales process. The complaints were all related to tickets being advertised for one price by the event organizers, only to have consumers shown another (significantly higher) price during checkout.

Oasis has not specifically commented on the criticism of dynamic pricing used on their tour.

In addition to the newly-announced UK shows, rumors began to circulate of Oasis heading across the pond to the U.S. and Canada. According to the U.S. Sun, an Oasis fan account shared a photo — which has since been deleted — of Liam and Noel in New York with the caption: “If we need to put up a billboard to get these guys to come to the States, here it is.” The photo teased dates in New York, Chicago, and Mexico City.

While nothing has been confirmed at this time, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time a band slowly leaked out tour dates, adjusting based on demand.

Find Oasis’ full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Oasis 2025 Tour Dates

07/04 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

07/05 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

07/11 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/12 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/16 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/19 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/20 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/25 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/26 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/30– London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/02 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/03 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/12 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/16 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park

08/17 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park

09/27 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

09/28 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium