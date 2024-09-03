The Ohana Festival, set to take place from September 27 to 29 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA, has revealed the lineup for its Storytellers Stage.

This stage is a dedicated space that highlights talks on topics central to the festival’s mission, such as Ocean Health, Activism, Environmental Justice, Art, Community, and Indigenous Voices among others.

Headlining the Storytellers Stage is Paul Nicklen, an acclaimed photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist known for his advocacy for ocean preservation. Joining him is Christina “Mitty” Mittermeier, co-founder of SeaLegacy and a conservationist whose photography has inspired global audiences to care for our planet’s waters.

| RELATED: Sting 3.0 Added to Ohana Festival |

Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, a marine biologist, policy expert, and writer, will also take the stage to discuss the intersections of science, policy, and community action in protecting the oceans. Other notable speakers are National Geographic photographer and filmmaker Andy Mann, Captain Liz Clark, Dr. Shireen Rahimi, an underwater photographer, filmmaker, marine scientist, and free diver, Dr. Cliff Kapono.

A portion of the festival’s proceeds will benefit the Doheny State Beach Foundation and the San Onofre Parks Foundation. Additional participating charities include the Surfrider Foundation – South OC Chapter, WSL PURE, Surfers for Healing, Rob Machado Foundation, Everytown Gun Control, Music Preserves, and Sea Legacy.

Beyond the Storytellers Stage, Ohana Festival musical lineup includes Pearl Jam, Sting, Devo, Turnpike Troubadours, Maren Morris, Black Pumas, Idles, Jenny Lewis, and The Breeders, and more.

Festivalgoers can purchase their tickets to Ohana Festival by visiting one of the links below:

Ohana Festival Ticket Links

Ohana Festival tickets at MEGAseats

Ohana Festival tickets at Ohana Festival’s Website

Ohana Festival tickets at StubHub

Ohana Festival tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Ohana Festival tickets at Vivid Seats

Ohana Festival Storytellers Lineup