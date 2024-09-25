Queens of the Stone Age fans are in luck: the group just revealed rescheduled U.S. tour dates after cancelling shows earlier this year.

The Josh Homme-fronted group will kick-off the rescheduled round of dates with two shows in Boston, as well as gigs in Cincinnati, Madison, and Chicago. They did not announce rescheduled gigs in Bridgeport, Memphis, nor Mexico City.

Homme needed to undergo emergency surgery earlier this year, leading the band to cancel their European tour dates, as well as seven festival appearances. Then, they called-off North American shows for Homme to “prioritize his health.” Homme’s medical condition was not revealed.

“Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and receive essential medical care throughout the remainder of the year,” QOTSA shared in a statement at the time. “Josh and the QOTSA family are so thankful for your support and the time we were able to spend together over the last year. Hope to see you all again in 2025.”

There has been no further word regarding QOTSA’s performance at the Catacombs of Paris, though it is likely cancelled alongside the other 2024 tour dates. During a press conference earlier this year at Hellfest, Homme shared the news, noting that the band’s dreams are finally coming true after working to play the “exalted place” for 18 years.

Find QOTSA’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Queens of the Stone Age Tickets

Queens of the Stone Age Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Queens of the Stone Age Tickets at QOTSA Official

Queens of the Stone Age Tickets at StubHub

Queens of the Stone Age Tickets at Vivid Seats

Queens of the Stone Age Tickets at Ticket Club

Queens of the Stone Age 2025 Tour Dates

06/10 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

06/11 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

06/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

06/20 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island