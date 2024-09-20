Metallica has officially been confirmed as one of the headliners for Sonic Temple 2025, featuring direct support from Rob Zombie and Alice in Chains.

The four-day festival is set to take place from May 8 to 11 at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Metallica is the first confirmed two-night headliner on Friday, May 9 and Sunday, May 11. Similar to the band’s “No Repeat Weekend” on their forthcoming tour, Metallica will play two unique sets. Rob Zombie will play before Metallica on Friday, while Alice in Chains is set to precede the band Sunday night.

Danny Wimmer, founder of the festival’s production company Danny Wimmer Presents, said that each year, they ask fans who they’d like to see play Sonic Temple, and “the answer this year was clear — Metallica!”

“We’ve been trying to get Metallica to Sonic Temple for the last five years, and are ready to bring two nights of Metallica to Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio next May,” Wimmer said. “This is just the start; we’ll have more than 100 bands playing across 4 stages for 4 days, including Rob Zombie and Alice in Chains in direct support for Metallica. We’re so excited about this lineup that we’ll be announcing artists daily for the next month, so there’s a lot for fans to look forward to.”

While Metallica was originally set to headline the festival in 2020, those plans were ruined amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s lineup featured performances from Disturbed, Misfits, Pantera, and Slipknot.

Sonic Temple 2025 tickets head on sale September 25, with a full lineup expected in the coming months.