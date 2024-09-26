Global pop sensation Taylor Swift catapulted herself into the political spotlight after endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 U.S. presidential election. However, predictions by former President Donald Trump that she’d “pay a price for [the endorsement] in the marketplace,” seem to be a dud, according to ticket price data analyzed by TicketNews.

With the Eras Tour set to return to North America this fall, fans are still looking to pay soaring prices to see the superstar when she takes the stage, regardless of right-wing disapproval of her sharing her opinion with her millions of fans and followers.

Swift’s endorsement, which she shared via an Instagram post, came just after the debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump. In a sharp rebuke of AI-generated misinformation and false endorsements circulating on social media, the “Don’t Blame Me” singer openly declared her support for Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

“It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” Swift wrote in the Instagram post. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Trump was quick to respond. In a Fox & Friends interview, the former president stated, “[Swift] seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it at the — in the marketplace.”

However, after a little more than two weeks, Swifties and the ticket market seem unfazed by Trump’s remarks. A review of ticket prices for upcoming Eras concerts reveals that demand remains high, with no discernible decline following Trump’s statement.

A review of tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming performances on secondary marketplace TicketNetwork shows that there has been no significant drop in prices for any of Swift’s upcoming shows – at least, not outside of the normal drop in ticket prices expected as show dates approach.

“Any artist that makes a political statement certainly risks alienating some of their audience, which I’m sure was strongly considered by Ms. Swift and her team,” says Sean Burns, spokesperson for TicketNetwork. “But The Eras Tour has been a juggernaut since the moment it was announced, and it doesn’t seem like demand for tickets to see it has fallen off in any meaningful way based on what we’ve seen, sales-wise in the weeks since she shared her endorsement.”

As of Thursday morning, the lowest “get-in” price for her three-night Miami stint, starting on October 18, begins at $1,523. Over at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, ticket prices for her October 25 show start at $1,659, while fans hoping to attend the Lucas Oil Stadium show in Indianapolis can find tickets at a minimum price of $2,295.

International stops reflect a similar trend: tickets for Swift’s final night in Toronto are going for $1,745, and the get-in price for Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium is hovering around $1,762. The numbers reflect that Swift’s tour remains one of the hottest events, with no signs of cooling demand.

Notably, the Eras Tour has also made history as the first tour to surpass $1 billion in gross revenue, cementing its status as the highest-grossing tour of all time. Additionally, the tour has boosted economies and even saw fans traveling internationally to experience the three-hour concert. Swift has also shattered attendance records at venues such as Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium, Scotland’s Murrayfield Stadium, Friends Arena in Stockholm, and London’s Wembley Stadium.

The final leg of the Eras Tour is set to resume on October 18 in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium for three nights. From there, the “Miss. Americana & The Heartbreak Prince” singer is slated to perform in New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto before her final performance on December 8 in Vancouver at BC Place.

The Eras Tour 2024 Dates

Friday, October 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Saturday, October 19 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Sunday, October 20 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Friday, October 25 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Saturday, October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Sunday, October 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Friday, November 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Saturday, November 2 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Sunday, November 3 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Thursday, November 14 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 15 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 16 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Thursday, November 21 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 23 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, December 6 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Saturday, December 7 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Sunday, December 8 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place