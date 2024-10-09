Ticketing site AXS has inked a partnership with the transportation provider Lyft to create seamless transportation offers to eventgoers.

Through the partnership, AXS will begin to feature Lyft on its ticketing platform’s mobile app and digital channels. AXS ticket buyers will be able to benefit from event-specific push notifications, promotions, and offers, including the ability to reserve a discounted ride in advance via Lyft’s scheduled rides option.

Already, 58% of Lyft users already rely on the service to get to and from entertainment events, and AXS is currently the ticketing partner for over 1,300 venues across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The partnership will allow Lyft to connect with eventgoers and increase demand among Lyft drivers.

Shane Dwyer, Head of Sales at Lyft, said the partnership will “make attending live events even more accessible and enjoyable for fans.”

“This partnership is more than just transportation from point A to point B — it’s about connecting people to the experiences they love,” Dwyer said.

Additionally, AXS-ticketed events will be promoted across Lyft’s omnichannel media network, Lyft Media, which can reach passengers before, during, and on their way to their destinations. Through these promotions, fans can receive timely and relevant information regarding upcoming events. AEG Global Partnerships’ COO Nick Baker said these promotional strategies will help “AXS-ticketed events reach new audiences and drive awareness for our portfolio of assets among a broader demographic.”

“In addition to the fan enhancement we have the ability to combine forces with Lyft Media and offer brand partners integration within the new ecosystem of the combines partnership structure,” Baker said.

Earlier this year, AXS debuted the “Access Card,” which is aimed to make the ticket-buying process easier for disabled eventgoers. The ticketer was also announced as the new ticketing parter for England’s First Direct Arena.