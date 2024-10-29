AXS, the ticketing arm of promoter giant AEG, revealed a new, enhanced ticket experience for fans in the Apple Wallet, debuting at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

This new technology makes it easier and more convenient for fans to access information and manage their tickets in one place, while also allowing venues and artists to customize fans’ experiences. After adding a ticket to Apple Wallet, fans will be able to access real-time information like venue maps, parking information, and links to mobile food ordering, ticket management, and other key event details.

Additionally, the new event tickets allow fans to access Apple Music playlists to help set the mood, check local weather forecasts to plan a drive or concert outfit, and gives ticketholders the ability to send their location to help find their friends upon arrival.

The experience debuted at Shawn Mendes’ show on October 28 at Red Rocks and will continue at all events at the venue throughout the rest of the year. Ticketholders will be able to add their tickets to Apple Wallet via the AXS app or Red Rocks app on iOS 18,0 or later. AXS will roll–out the ticketing experience to additional venues moving forward.

“The Apple Wallet integration is the next cool iteration of an upgraded fan experience for Red Rocks fans,” venue spokesman Brian Kitts said in a statement. “Our partners at AXS are providing new ways to see a favorite artist and Red Rocks features including maps, friend finders and more.”

AXS’ chief product officer Justin Burleigh echoed similar sentiments, noting that “this will make one of the most iconic venues even more special and engaging for our fans.”

Earlier this month, Ticketmaster revealed upgraded Apple Wallet tickets.