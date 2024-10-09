Beginning November 12, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is set to welcome a lineup of new principal actors and ensemble members to the stage at the Lyric Theatre.

Among the new cast members is Matthew James Thomas, who is slated to take on the title role of Harry Potter, alongside Sarah Killough as Ginny Potter, Alex Serino as Albus Potter, and Rachel Christopher as Hermione Granger.

The current cast, including Steve Haggard, Angela Reed, Joel Meyers, and Cara Ricketts, are scheduled to take their final bows on November 10.

Joining the new cast members are Alex Serino and Ayanna Nicole Thomas. Serino is expected to step into the role of Albus Potter. Meanwhile, Ayanna Nicole Thomas is slated to take on the role of Rose Granger-Weasley, while Rachel Christopher is set to portray Hermione Granger.

The play will also see a new ensemble cast joining the production on November 12. Megan Byrne, Maxim Chlumecky, James Cribbins, Janae Hammond, Sophie Hearn, and Zachary Lindberg are among those who will be joining the current ensemble lineup, which includes members such as Daniel Fredrick (Ron Weasley), Aaron Bartz (Draco Malfoy), and Erik Christopher Peterson (Scorpius Malfoy).

