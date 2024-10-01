Tony Award-winning performer Lillias White is set to make her return to Broadway’s “Hadestown” at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

White is set to reprise her role as Hermes, stepping back into the part she first portrayed in September 2022. White’s return is scheduled for October 22, following the departure of current Hermes, Tony Award-winner Stephanie Mills, who is slated to take her final bow on October 20.

“I am elated and thrilled to rejoin this illustrious cast, crew… and what a band! I am looking forward to seeing all the repeat visitors coming to the Walter Kerr Theatre,” White shared.

White is set to join the company just before a new round of cast transitions, with Lana Gordon set to return as Persephone starting October 22, followed by Grammy-winning artist Allison Russell, who will step into the role on November 12.

The current cast includes Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Maia Reficco as Eurydice, Phillip Boykin as Hades, and Grammy Award-winner Yola as Persephone. Joining them are Belen Moyano, Jessie Shelton, and Brit West as the Fates, along with Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Eddie Noel Rodriguez, and Grace Yoo portraying the Workers Chorus.

Since its premiere, Hadestown has garnered eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score for Anaïs Mitchell, and Best Direction of a Musical for Rachel Chavkin.

Theatergoers can secure their seats to see White's return to "Hadestown"

