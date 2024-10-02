Lauryn Hill’s reunion tour with the Fugees was shortened in 2023 and its North American leg was called-off earlier this year. Now, Fugees member Pras Michel is suing his bandmate for fraud, claiming she used his criminal convicted to force him into an unfair contract.

According to the Associated Press, a lawsuit was filed in federal court by Michel. The suit alleges that Hill “swooped in” after Michel’s “unjust” verdict in a federal criminal conspiracy case. Hill allegedly hid the books from Michel, which financially defrauded and penalized him, the suit claims.

In 2023, Hill was set to embark on a tour to celebrate her groundbreaking 1998 debut — and only solo record to-date — The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The tour was also set to feature a reunion of the Fugees, featuring Hill, Michel, and Wyclef Jean. While the tour was meant for a reunion, the suit claimed Hill “insisted on relegating ‘The Fugees’ billing to coequal or secondary status after her name.”

Additionally, the suit says Hill ruined the tour by showing up hours late — something that has stirred-up controversy among her fans for years. She has been known to leave fans waiting more than two hours for her arrival. During a gig last year, Hill is seen saying in a video captured by VIBE‘s Mya Abraham, “They say, ‘She’s late a lot. Yo, ya’ll are lucky I make it on this stage every night.”

Hill responded, telling The AP that the suit is “baseless” with “false claims and unwarrented attacks.” She said the lawsuit omitted the fact that Michel received an overpayment for the last tour and he “has failed to repay substantial loans extended by myself as an act of goodwill,” totaling $3 million. Additionally, she said that the 2023 tour was set to be a solo celebration of her album and would have taken place with or without the Fugees.

The lawsuit is asking a judge to void Michel’s tour contract and order an accounting of its financing. Michel is seeking both actual and punitive damages.

The North American leg of “The Celebration Continues” tour was set to kick-off in August, but just days before the tour, the trek was called-off. While the tour’s cancellation originally did not come with any explanation, Hill took to social media to share that publications had created an “unfortunate portrayal” of her for her previous tour postponement in 2023.

“Last year I faced an injury that necessitated the rescheduling of some of my shows,” Hill said. “Regrettably, some media outlet’s penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour. The trust and faith I have in my intentions and my commitment to my art seem to have been overshadowed by this unfortunate portrayal.”