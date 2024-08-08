Ms. Lauryn Hill is calling-out media outlets, alleging their “clickbait headlines” and “sensationalism” are to blame for her low ticket sales and subsequent tour cancellation.

On Wednesday, Hill addressed the cancellation of her 25th anniversary tour alongside her former band the Fugees. While the tour’s cancellation originally did not come with any explanation, Hill took to social media to share that publications had created an “unfortunate portrayal” of her for her previous tour postponement.

“Last year I faced an injury that necessitated the rescheduling of some of my shows,” Hill said. “Regrettably, some media outlet’s penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour. The trust and faith I have in my intentions and my commitment to my art seem to have been overshadowed by this unfortunate portrayal.”

She went on to note that “performing for my fans is a profound exchange of energy and emotion that excites me every time.”

“Every show is a piece of my expression and testament to our connection and shared love for music,” Hill said. “I can assure you that no one is more disappointed about not being able to perform than I am.”

Hill said her U.K. and European dates are still set to go on as planned; she hasn’t performed any anniversary shows in Europe, nor performed across the pond in over 25 years.

The North American leg of “The Celebration Continues” tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of her highly-acclaimed debut The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, was just days away, set to kick-off in Tampa on August 9. On Tuesday, ticketholders received notice that the tour was cancelled, while all dates were removed from Ticketmaster. Ticketholders were told refunds would be issued via point of purchase.

Hill will visit Manchester’s Co-op Live on October 12, followed by gigs at The O2 in London, Paris’s Accor Arena, and the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

She is not the first to call-off shows amid low ticket sales; over the past year, ticket prices have reached record-highs, and unless an artist is on the top of a fan’s must-see list, they’re likely not going to shell out the money. This has led to the cancellation of tours from acts like The Black Keys, Jennifer Lopez, and Future and Metro Boomin.

Over the past several years, Hill has sparked attention for her tardiness to a majority of shows, sometimes leaving fans waiting more than two hours for her arrival. During a gig last year, Hill is seen saying in a video captured by VIBE‘s Mya Abraham, “They say, ‘She’s late a lot. Yo, ya’ll are lucky I make it on this stage every night.”

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, released in August 1998, has been recognized among the greatest albums of the ’90s — and even all-time — with its intimate lyrics and neo soul/R&B sound. It is Hill’s only solo album to-date.