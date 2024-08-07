R&B icon Ms. Lauryn Hill was slated to perform a round of previously rescheduled tour dates with The Fugees, however, the run has now been called-off without explanation.

“The Celebration Continues” tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of her highly-acclaimed debut The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, was just days away, set to kick-off in Tampa on August 9. On Tuesday, ticketholders received notice that the tour was cancelled, while all dates were removed from Ticketmaster. Ticketholders were told refunds would be issued via point of purchase.

No reason has been given for the cancellation, and neither Hill nor the Fugees have publicly commented at this time. Additionally, her European tour dates seem to still be scheduled as planned; Hill is set to cross the pond for gigs in Manchester, London, Paris, and Amsterdam with support from her son, YG Marley, this October.

The tour was supposed to serve as a do-over; last year, Hill had to postpone her anniversary dates amid vocal issues.

“We’re ALL looking forward to getting back out again next year to finish this EPIC (now extended anniversary) celebration of these CLASSICS,” Hill said at the time.

| READ: Lauryn Hill Fires Back at Tardiness Complaints, Calls Fans ‘Lucky’ |

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, released in August 1998, has been recognized among the greatest albums of the ’90s — and even all-time — with its intimate lyrics and neo soul/R&B sound. It is Hill’s only solo album to-date.

Hill is not new to cancellations nor tardiness at shows; over the past several years, Hill has been late to a majority of shows, sometimes leaving fans waiting more than two hours for her arrival. During a gig last year, Hill is seen saying in a video captured by VIBE‘s Mya Abraham, “They say, ‘She’s late a lot. Yo, ya’ll are lucky I make it on this stage every night.”

Find the cancelled tour dates, as well as European shows, below:

Ms. Lauryn Hill | The Celebration Continues Tour 2024

08/09 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (CANCELLED)

08/11 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (CANCELLED)

08/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre (CANCELLED)

08/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion (CANCELLED)

08/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann (CANCELLED)

08/23 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live (CANCELLED)

08/25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center (CANCELLED)

08/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center (CANCELLED)

08/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater (CANCELLED)

08/31 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre (CANCELLED)

09/04 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater (CANCELLED)

09/06 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion (CANCELLED)

09/07 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (CANCELLED)

09/13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre (CANCELLED)

09/15 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (CANCELLED)

09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (CANCELLED)

09/20 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater (CANCELLED)

09/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center (CANCELLED)

10/12 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

10/14 – London, UK @ The O2

10/18 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

10/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome