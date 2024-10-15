Sphere Entertainment Co. is officially launching a new venue overseas.

The second Sphere will be constructed in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in partnership with the Department of culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT). Sphere Entertainment revealed that the 20,000-capacity venue will replicate the same scale and technological elements as the original Las Vegas Sphere, which opened in 2022.

Sphere Entertainment executive chairman and CEO James L. Dolan said that “the vision for Sphere has always included a global network of venues, and today’s announcement is a significant milestone toward that goal.”

“Sphere is redefining live entertainment and the reach of its transformative impact,” Dolan said. “We are proud to collaborate with DCT Abu Dhabi to develop Sphere in their city.”

H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarek, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said that Sphere Abu Dhabi will “seamlessly integrate advanced technology with captivating storytelling, creating unforgettable memories for everyone who visits.” In 2023, more than 24 million people visited Abu Dhabi.

“The partnership aligns with our Tourism Strategy 2030, further establishing Abu Dhabi as a vibrant hub for culture and innovation,” Mubarek said. “By embracing cutting-edge entertainment like Sphere, we’re not only elevating our global profile but also setting new standards in immersive experiences and cultural offerings.”

Abu Dhabi Sphere is expected to host major year-round events and concerts.

The Las Vegas Sphere has garnered attention across the world since its opening. The $2.3 billion venue includes floor-to-ceiling wraparound interior LED screens and 170,000 ultra-directional speakers. It is currently the largest spherical structure on Earth and was designed to be unlike no other entertainment space.

The rockers of U2 were the first to perform at the venue for a concert residency, followed by Phish, Dead & Company, and The Eagles. It also held its first sporting event earlier this year for Riyadh Season Noche UFC, marking the UFC’s highest-grossing event to-date.

While Sphere Entertainment was in talks to bring the Sphere to London, that plan failed to materialize after the city’s mayor spoke-out about his opposition to the proposal. Dolan, however, said he is reportedly in talks with “multiple international markets.”