“The Picture of Dorian Gray” is set to run at the Music Box Theatre, beginning with previews on March 10 and an official opening on March 27. The 14-week limited engagement marks Sarah Snook’s Broadway debut, following a sold-out run earlier this year on London’s West End.

The solo play, directed and adapted by Kip Williams, offers a fresh take on Wilde’s novel, with Snook playing all 26 characters. The adaptation originated at the Sydney Theatre Company in 2020.

Williams, who serves as the artistic director of Sydney Theatre Company, expressed his excitement about bringing “The Picture of Dorian Gray” to New York and praised the Music Box Theatre as an ideal venue.

“Its stunning design makes it the perfect venue for our show, and I extend my great thanks to The Shubert Organization for the honor of presenting Dorian in a space that has celebrated so many remarkable productions,” Williams said.

Producer Michael Cassel echoed Williams’ enthusiasm, noting the historical significance of the Music Box Theatre.

“This stunning theatre, home to so many legendary plays and musicals over its 103-year history will enhance the production’s unique storytelling, allowing us to share this timeless tale in an extraordinary, resonant setting,” Cassel said.

The creative team behind the production includes set and costume design by Marg Horwell, lighting design by Nick Schlieper, music and sound design by Clemence Williams, video design by David Bergman, and dramaturgy by Eryn Jean Norvill.

The production’s Broadway run is being produced by Michael Cassel, Adam Kenwright, Len Blavatnik, Danny Cohen, Daryl Roth, Amanda Lipitz, and Henry Tisch. Foresight Theatrical will serve as the general manager, with Aaron Lustbader as executive producer. The worldwide executive production is being overseen by the Michael Cassel Group.