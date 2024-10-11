P&J Live, an events venue based in Aberdeen, Scotland, announced a partnership with the ticketing company AXS. The new deal aims to boost ticket purchasing and resale process for customers in Scotland and beyond.

“We have changed to AXS as our new ticketing partner as we are always looking for new ways to make the ticket buying process as quick and easy as possible for fans,” read a statement on the venue’s website.

“AXS oversee ticketing for over 500 venues, sports teams and event organizers across the world and we’re excited to work with them to make your ticket booking experience smoother.”

Located in the North East of Scotland, P&J Live welcomes live music along with comedy, dance, entertainment shows, sporting events, large-scale conferences and more. The venue’s switch to AXS will enable customers to buy tickets easier and smoother than ever, thanks to the user-friendly platform it has, according to the ticketing site.

The ticketing company counts on what it calls an innovative technology that will ensure a safer experience for all attendees through its advanced security measures such as AXS Mobile ID and AXS Official Resale. These features have been developed to protect both the venue and its customers. The emphasis on security and protection encompasses fraud prevention measures alongside the AXS Mobile ID digital entry system. The AXS Official provides fans to access 100% valid tickets safely – all in one place – for a fair price.

Prior to its latest collaboration, AXS inked ticket partnerships with some other notable venues across the UK, such as Utilita Arena Newcastle, first direct arena in Leeds, bp pulse LIVE, Utilita Arena Birmingham, Whitley Bay Playhouse, York Barbican and Connexin Live Hull.

Among major UK event venues ticketing site has been serving for a while are The O2, BST Hyde Park, and Dreamland Margate, amongst others.

Managing Director of P&J Live, Rob Wicks, said that collaboration brought with it a host of benefits for their audiences, including a straightforward and seamless ticket experience that AXS was known for across the UK.

“The platform is easy to use, highly intuitive and will make buying tickets a breeze. This is the start of a new chapter for our venue and for fans in the region as we look to wrap up a packed final quarter of 2024 and a really exciting calendar of events in 2025,” Wicks concluded.

“By welcoming P&J Live to AXS we are continuing to reflect our long-standing commitment to providing the very best consumer ticketing experiences, while further growing our partnership with ASM Global – a partnership that we’re already very proud of,” said Managing Director for AXS UK, Chris Lipscomb. “We have a strong track record of delivering stand out shows across the UK and this partnership will allow AXS to help bring even more special moments to Aberdeen.”

Earlier this year, AXS debuted the “Access Card,” which is aimed to make the ticket-buying process easier for disabled eventgoers. The ticketer was also announced as the new ticketing partner for England’s First Direct Arena which is operated by its partner ASM Global.