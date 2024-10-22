Zayn Malik postponed his upcoming U.S. tour following the death of his late bandmate Liam Payne.

Last month, Malik announced his first-ever solo headlining tour in support of his fourth solo album, Room Under the Stairs. The tour was slated to kick-off on Wednesday in San Francisco, followed by shows in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and New York City before heading to the UK in November. However, Malik took to social media to note that the U.S. shows would be postponed to 2025.

“Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour,”Malik said. “The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days.”

Malik noted that tickets will remain valid for the new tour dates and thanked fans for their understanding.

The postponement follows the death of Payne last week. The pop singer died at 31-years-old from injuries sustained as well as “internal and external” hemorrhages after falling from his hotel balcony, a preliminary autopsy report revealed. PEOPLE confirmed from local authorities that Payne jumped from his balcony on the third floor of his hotel. At this time, there is an investigation underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Payne rose to fame in 2008 with One Direction after auditioning for the “ X Factor” in the UK. The band received global stardom with chart-topping hits like “What Makes You Beautiful,” “You and I,” and “Story of My Life.” Following the band’s hiatus in 2015, Payne — along with Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Malik, and Louis Tomlinson — went on to embark on solo careers.

Following news of Payne’s death, Malik took to social media to share a lengthy statement.

“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly,” Malik wrote.

Find Malik’s postponed and upcoming dates below:

Zayn Malik Tickets

Zayn Malik Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Zayn Malik Tickets at Zayn Malik Official

Zayn Malik Tickets at StubHub

Zayn Malik Tickets at Vivid Seats

Zayn Malik Tickets at Ticket Club

Zayn Malik | Stairway to the Sky Tour 2024

San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium — POSTPONED

Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas — POSTPONED

Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall — POSTPONED

Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem — POSTPONED

New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom — POSTPONED

Nov. 20 — Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy

Nov. 23 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

Nov. 24 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

Nov. 26 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

Nov. 29 — Wolverhampton, UK @ Wolverhampton The Halls