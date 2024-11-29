After more than three decades, Blue Man Group is set to close its Off-Broadway production on February 2.

Since its debut at New York City’s Astor Place Theatre on November 17, 1991, the production will have delivered over 17,000 performances by the time the final curtain falls.

The production first began as a small project created by three street performers from New York’s Lower East Side—Chris Wink, Matt Goldman, and Phil Stanton. The show is known for their bald, blue-painted characters, the performers use humor and unconventional storytelling to explore societal norms and engage audiences in unexpected ways.

| RELATED: ‘Tammy Faye’ Sets Broadway Closing Date |

While the Off-Broadway production is set to close, Blue Man Group is slated to continue in other locations. The show has expanded since its inception, establishing long-running sit-down productions in cities such as Las Vegas, Boston, and Chicago. It has also toured extensively, reaching audiences in over 15 countries.

The closure comes amid ongoing efforts to revitalize the show following the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Blue Man Group’s Orlando production, for instance, has been on hiatus for four years but is scheduled to reopen in the spring of 2025.

Fans looking to witness the Blue Man Group in New York can visit the official website for additional ticketing details and information.