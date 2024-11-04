The fate of the U.S. Presidential Election is just one day away, and ahead of Election Day, Kamala Harris is making two final campaign stops in Pennsylvania.

The rallies are set to take place on Monday, November 4 in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh — both running simultaneously from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST — with Harris set to appear at both in-person. The Philadelphia event will kick-off on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, below the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum, and will feature a headlining performance from pop icon Lady Gaga.

“It’s time to get ready to vote — I’ll see you guys in Pennsylvania,” Lady Gaga said in a video announcement.

Other musical acts set to take the stage include Ricky Martin, The Roots, Adam Blackstone, Freeway, Just Blaze, and Jazmine Sullivan. DJ Jazzy Jeff, Fat Joe, and Oprah Winfrey will also appear as guest speakers.

The Pittsburgh event will go-down at the same time at the historical Carrie Blast Furnaces site, featuring sets from popstar Katy Perry, Andra Day, DJ Arie Cole, and D-Nice.

Over the past few months, dozens of musicians have come out and shown their support for Harris. Rapper Cardi B spoke at a Harris rally in Milwaukee on Friday.

“America, I believe in you to turn out on Tuesday,” Cardi B said at the event. “Turn out and turn up on Tuesday. Turn the page and let’s win this thing.”

Bruce Springsteen appeared at a rally in Atlanta last month; previously, he endorsed Harris in a video, noting that Harris and her running mate Tim Walz are “committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view, or sexual identity.”

Additionally, Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo joined the Vice President on stage during a campaign rally in Atlanta, while Bon Iver performed at a Wisconsin Harris rally in August and Alanis Morissette took the stage at a rally in Los Angeles. Most notably, Taylor Swift endorsed Harris “because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.” Swift explained that she believes Harris “is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”