Charlotte’s Lovin’ Life Music Fest will host a round of veteran and up-and-coming artists next year, including the rockers of Dave Matthews Band, popstar Gwen Stefani, and Grammy-nominated best new artist Benson Boone.

The festival announced Dave Matthews Band, Stefani, and Boone as headliners, though plans to add over 50 artists to the lineup, which will be announced in the coming weeks. Bob Durkin of Southern Entertainment noted in a statement that the festival hopes for a lineup that will reflect “Charlotte’s energy and diversity.”

“Coming off last year’s sellout, we are absolutely amazed by the incredible support from the Charlotte community,” Bob Durkin said. “The enthusiasm from fans during the presale has surpassed our expectations, cementing this fest as a cornerstone of the Queen City’s vibrant culture.”

Lovin’ Life just held its inaugural event earlier this year, featuring genre-bending star Post Malone, the iconic Stevie Nicks, the rockers of The Fray, and rapper DaBaby. While the festival brought-in thousands of fans and seemed to go on without a hitch, organizers faced backlash a month ahead of the event after festivalgoers pointed out that water stations would not be available on site — despite the harsh weather climate in Charlotte. At first, organizers doubled-down on their decision, but they eventually reversed course and added water stations to “further enhance accessibility.”

Next year’s edition of Lovin’ Life Music Fest will take place from May 2 to 4 within the block of 9th Street, North Caldwell Street, and North Brevard Street. Find tickets via the festival’s official website.