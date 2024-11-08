WWE revealed an 11-city tour on the Road to WrestleMania, kicking-off next spring across Europe for events like Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE SuperStars include Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, and Woman’s World Champion Liv Morgan, among others. They’ll travel to Barcelona, Dortmund, Hannover, and Brussels, appearing at venues like Bologna’s Unipol Arena, SSE Arena in Belfast, Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, and Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome before wrapping-up at London’s O2 Arena for Monday Night RAW.

| READ: WrestleMania 41 Tickets Soar Amid Ticketmaster’s Dynamic Pricing

Insomniac browser for ticketing professionals

WrestleManis 41 is set to take place at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025 — marking the biggest WrestleMania of all time. Grab tickets to the coveted event via Ticket Club. WrestleMania XL, which took place from April 6 to 7 at Philadelphia’s Financial Field, became the highest-grossing event in the company’s history, breaking the previous record set by WrestleMania 39.

Find WWE’s Road to WrestleMania European shows below and sign up for presale opportunities here.

WWE Road to WrestleMania 2025

Friday, March 14 Barcelona, Spain Friday Night SmackDown Olimpic Arena
Saturday, March 15 Dortmund, Germany Road to WrestleMania Tour Westfalenhalle
Sunday, March 16 Hannover, Germany Road to WrestleMania Tour ZAG Arena
Monday, March 17 Brussels, Belgium Monday Night RAW Forest National
Friday, March 21 Bologna, Italy Friday Night SmackDown Unipol Arena
Saturday, March 22 Belfast, Northern Ireland Road to WrestleMania Tour SSE Arena
Sunday, March 23 Nottingham, England Road to WrestleMania Tour Motorpoint Arena
Monday, March 24 Glasgow, Scotland Monday Night RAW OVO Hydro
Friday, March 28 London, England Friday Night SmackDown O2 Arena
Saturday, March 29 Vienna, Austria Road to WrestleMania Tour Wiener Stadthalle
Sunday, March 30 Amsterdam, Netherlands Road to WrestleMania Tour Ziggo Dome
Monday, March 31 London, England Monday Night RAW O2 Arena

 

Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS