WWE revealed an 11-city tour on the Road to WrestleMania, kicking-off next spring across Europe for events like Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE SuperStars include Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, and Woman’s World Champion Liv Morgan, among others. They’ll travel to Barcelona, Dortmund, Hannover, and Brussels, appearing at venues like Bologna’s Unipol Arena, SSE Arena in Belfast, Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, and Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome before wrapping-up at London’s O2 Arena for Monday Night RAW.

WrestleManis 41 is set to take place at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025 — marking the biggest WrestleMania of all time. Grab tickets to the coveted event via Ticket Club. WrestleMania XL, which took place from April 6 to 7 at Philadelphia’s Financial Field, became the highest-grossing event in the company’s history, breaking the previous record set by WrestleMania 39.

Find WWE’s Road to WrestleMania European shows below and sign up for presale opportunities here.

WWE Road to WrestleMania 2025