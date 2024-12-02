The Pop Punk Princess is hitting the road again in 2025.

Avril Lavigne took to social media Monday morning to reveal the second round of her “Greatest Hits Tour.”

“When I launched the Greatest Hits tour last year, I was so blown away by all your loveeeeee,” Lavigne said. “You guys sold it out and I wasn’t ready for it to be over.”

The trek will run through May and June 2025, kicking-off in Moncton, New Brunswick on May 18. From there, she’ll appear in Bangor, New York City, Niagara Falls, Cincinnati, Raleigh, and Tampa, stopping at venues along the way like Charleston’s Credit One Stadium, Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in New York, and the Broadview Stage at SPAC in Saratoga Springs before wrapping-up at the Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Ontario on June 29.

Simple Plan will provide direct support throughout the run, with We The Kings and Fefe Dobson opening the show.

Lavigne is also scheduled to perform at next year’s edition of the emo revival fest When We Were Young in Las Vegas — marking her second time at the event.

Since her 2002 debut Let Go, Lavigne has gone on to solidify her spot in the pop-punk scene, dropping hits like “Girlfriend” and “Hot,” followed by Goodbye Lullaby‘s “What the Hell” and “Wish You Were Here.” In 2022, she returned with Love Sux, producing tracks like “Bois Lie” with Machine Gun Kelly and “Love It When You Hate Me” featuring blackbear. Last year, she was featured on the track “Fake As Hell” with All Time Low and earlier this year, she appeared on Nate Smith’s “Can You Die From a Broken Heart.”

Find Lavigne’s full list of upcoming tour dates below. Tickets head on sale Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. local time via Lavigne’s official website. Fans can also score tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free membership).

Avril Lavigne | The Greatest Hits Tour 2025

Sun May 18 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre +

Tue May 20 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre +

Sun May 25 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre *

Tue May 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC *

Wed May 28 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater *

Fri May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Tue Jun 03 – London, ON – Canada Life Place +

Thu Jun 05 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort +

Sat Jun 07 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium *

Sun Jun 08 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*

Tue Jun 10 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

Thu Jun 12 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis *

Tue Jun 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

Wed Jun 18 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium *

Fri Jun 20 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Sat Jun 21 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *^

Mon Jun 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place *^

Thu Jun 26 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake *

Fri Jun 27 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

Sun Jun 29 – Burls Creek, ON – Burl’s Creek Event Grounds

Sat Oct 18 – Las Vegas, NV – Las Vegas Festival Grounds

* With Simple Plan and We The Kings

+ With Fefe Dobson and We The Kings

^ No We The Kings