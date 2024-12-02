Entertainment giant Live Nation will officially open a new concert venue in Memphis, Tennessee.

The promoter has teamed up with the Crosstown Concourse team to introduce a new 1,300-capacity venue, set to take over the 35,000-square-foot-space at 431 N. Claybrook St. in the Crosstown area. The venue will operate in partnership with Crosstown Concourse, following a year of speculative plans at the property.

While an opening date has not been set at this time, the venue plans to host around 100 concerts per year and employ 150 people. It will become a part of the larger entertainment ecosystem at Crosstown Concourse, joining the 150-capacity The Green Room and two atrium spaces inside the building.

Todd Richardson, president and CEO of Crosstown Concourse, noted in a statement that the team is “extremely excited about this new venue.”

“Collaborating with Live Nation is hugely important to helping make Memphis a regular tour stop, bringing artists and musicians to Memphis that would not have played here otherwise,” Richardson said.

This marks Live Nation’s expansion into the Memphis market. Currently, the promoter operates Tennessee venues including Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater and Brooklyn Bowl. Live Nation Southeast president Grant Lyman said that the venue “will be a unique addition to the city and bring even more exciting shows to Memphis.”

“Thanks to Crosstown Concourse, we’re honored to be part of the community’s movement to invest in the future of live music while celebrating the rich music history of Memphis,” Lyman said.

The new venue will sit just a little over a mile away from the 1,800-capacity Minglewood Hall in Midtown, which is dubbed “the No. 1 place to see live music in Memphis.” The hall, which has been renovated from a former bread factory, reopened in 2022 after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022. It is owned by the Nashville-based Adventurous Journeys Capital.