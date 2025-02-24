Metalcore’s Asking Alexandria is heading out on a brief U.S. tour this spring with From Ashes to New.

The 8-date run will kick-off at Buffalo Riverworks on April 23, followed by gigs in Fort Wayne, West Des Moines, and Davenport. They’ll appear at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, The Sylvee in Madison, and The Hall in Little Rock before wrapping-up at The Ritz Ybor in Tampa on May 14.

Tickets are currently on sale via Asking Alexandria’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Alongside the tour, Asking Alexandria will also be appearing at a round of festivals this year including the reunion of Vans Warped Tour, When We Were Young, Welcome to Rockville, and Sonic Temple.

Asking Alexandria first arrived on the scene in 2009 with the emo staple Stand Up And Scream, garnering attention with tracks “Not The American Average,” “A Prophecy,” and “The Final Episode (Let’s Change the Channel).” They went on to release From Death to Destiny and The Black, including fan-favorites like “Moving On” and “I Won’t Give In” before returning in 2017 with their self-titled. The record received widespread recognition for the hit single “Alone In A Room.”

In 2020, they dropped Like A House on Fire, followed by 2021’s See What’s On The Inside. The group last released Where Do We Go From Here in 2023, featuring “Psycho,” “Dark Void,” and “Bad Blood.”

Find Asking Alexandria’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Asking Alexandria | 2025 Tour Dates

Wed Apr 23 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

Thu Apr 24 – Hampton, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Tue Apr 29 – Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre

Wed Apr 30 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Fri May 02 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

Tue May 06 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

Sat May 10 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre

Wed May 14 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor