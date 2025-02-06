The Vans Warped Tour is returning to three cities this year to celebrate its 30th anniversary. In honor of the celebratory festival, taking place in three cities this summer, organizers are rolling-out the lineup across 30 days.

The festival will host two-day events at Washington, D.C.,’s RFK Stadium Festival Grounds on June 14 and 15, the Shoreline Waterfront in Long Beach, California from June 26 to 27, and Orlando, Florida’s Camper World Stadium Campus on November 15 and 16.

“30 Days of Warped” kicked-off on January 27 with the first confirmed artists of 2025: the “1985” stars of Bowling For Soup, emo’s Simple Plan, punk-rockers of Pennywise, and metal’s Miss May I, as well as alt-pop singer Chandler Leighton and ska punk band Dance Hall Crashers.

More acts began rolling-out on the lineup, including alt-rock’s The Maine — performing in Washington, D.C. and Orlando — along with pop-punk’s Point North and State Champs, who are set to take the stage on all three dates. Emo music will definitely be making a comeback with Senses Fail, Story of the Year, and Lacey Sturm of Flyleaf, alongside “scene” icons 3OH!3 and Cobra Starship. Metal will also take the stage with Of Mice & Men, Not Enough Space, blessthefall, The Barbarians of California, and Left to Suffer.

We’ll see rising acts perform as well; alt-pop group Honey Revenge will perform, as well as alt-electro-pop’s Royal & The Serpent and pop singer LØLØ. Pop-punk’s The Home Team, The Starting Line, and alt-rock duo World’s First Cinema will round-out the bill.

Newly-announced acts include alt indie-rock groups Saturdays at Your Place, Urethane, and People R Ugly, the post-hardcore artists Saosin, Escape the Fate, and Enter Shikari. The ska-punk group The Interrupters will also take the stage, as well as pop-punk’s A Loss For Words.

This is an updating list. Stay tuned for updates as more artists are announced.

Tickets to Warped Tour 2025 are currently up for sale — with two-day presale passes start at $149.98.

Warped Tour, which launched in 1995, helped punk and rock bands rise to stardom like Paramore, Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, Simple Plan, and Sleeping With Sirens, while also bringing-in big-name acts like Less Than Jake, Green Day, Blink-182, and Reel Big Fish. Additionally, hip-hop and pop stars graced the stage periodically, bringing-in stars like Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, The Black Eyed Peas, Eminem, Riff Raff, and more.

In 2018, the festival celebrated its final full-scale year, featuring Warped veterans like Falling In Reverse, The Amity Affliction, Four Year Strong, The Maine, Taking Back Sunday, We The Kings, Sum 41, Mayday Parade, and All Time Low. At the time, Lyman shared he was “happy to get the chance to travel around the country one more time” and “bring you another best day ever.”

Then, to celebrate Warped Tour’s 25th anniversary, three celebratory events were held in Cleveland, Atlantic City, and Mountain View. The shows also marked the return of the All-American Rejects, who hadn’t released a record since 2012, and fans had the chance to experience motocross sports as “an exhibit of art that has come out of the tour’s history.”

While several traveling rock festivals have popped-up over the years, including the DISRUPT Festival, Sad Summer Fest, Summer School, and Is For Lovers Fest — as well as the two-day emo revival festival When We Were Young in Las Vegas — nothing has been able to replicate the true nostalgic nature of Warped Tour.

Original founder Kevin Lyman told Rolling Stone that “I’ve always felt we need to pay homage to the past; but we’re looking to the future of the artists and the community.” He said that the lineup will feature between 70 and 100 acts at each stop and they’re “getting very, very selective in trying to find some unique twists to the lineup.”