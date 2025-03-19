AEG Presents to Open New 4,000-Capacity Music Venue in Austin

AEG Presents is expanding its footprint in Austin with a new 4,000-capacity indoor music venue set to open in early 2027. The state-of-the-art space will be located in the city’s Riverside neighborhood as part of the 109-acre River Park development.

The new venue aims to enhance Austin’s live music scene, offering artists and fans an environment with cutting-edge sound and premium amenities. According to AEG Presents, the project aligns with the company’s goal of establishing a top-tier concert experience in a city renowned for its vibrant music culture.

“This project will strengthen Austin’s rich musical legacy, create new opportunities for artists, fans, and the local economy,” said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson. “We look forward to welcoming AEG Presents to our city.”

River Park, developed by Presidium and Partners Group, is positioned as a mixed-use urban hub featuring residential, office, and entertainment spaces along with parkland and public gathering areas. AEG’s new venue will serve as a key cultural anchor, hosting a diverse mix of concerts, performances, and community events.

Shawn Trell, AEG Presents’ executive vice president and chief operating officer, emphasized the importance of timing and location in bringing the project to fruition.

“We have always wanted to build a venue from the ground up in Austin, but we wanted to make sure the timing and location were right, and we had partners aligned with our vision,” Trell said.

Beyond live music, the venue is designed to accommodate private events such as corporate functions, weddings, and conferences. With luxury suites, VIP seating, and artist-friendly production spaces, the venue is set to offer a premium experience for both performers and guests.

Robin Phillips, vice president of AEG Presents Southwest, underscored the venue’s role in both honoring and evolving Austin’s music identity.

“Our mission is to bring something new to the city that both honors the legacy of Austin and feels completely unique,” Phillips said. “Whether it’s a headlining show from a national touring act or a local artist’s breakthrough moment, we want this space to feel like home for musicians and fans alike.”

Details on the venue’s name, opening dates, and ticket sales will be announced in the coming months.