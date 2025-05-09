Alice in Chains Cancel Show at Last Minute Due to Non-Threatening Medical Emergency

Alice in Chains had to call-off a show Thursday night in Connecticut after drummer Sean Kinney faced a non-life-threatening medical emergency.

The grunge-rockers were set to perform at Uncasville’s Mohegan Sun Arena. However, right after the band’s soundcheck, the group took to social media to share that the show would no longer go on as planned.

“After our soundcheck this evening at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Sean experienced a non-life-threatening medical emergency,” the band wrote. “We unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.”

The band did not elaborate on the nature of Kinney’s emergency, nor give an update at this time.

Refunds will be available to fans via point of purchase.

Alice In Chains is set to take the stage next in Nashville, Tennessee on May 13, followed by a gig in Dothan, Alabama on May 15. They’re also slated to appear at a number of festivals, including Sonic Temple, Welcome to Rockville, and Boardwalk Rock. Then, this June, they’ll perform at the final Black Sabbath concert in England, which marks Ozzy Osbourne’s final show.

Visit Alice in Chains’ official website for upcoming tour dates. Snag resale tickets to upcoming shows and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).