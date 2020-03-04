LATEST
Onsales March 4, 2020

Christina Aguilera’s Las Vegas residency is among shows going on sale Thursday. Aguilera announced the final dates of her Xperience show earlier this week.... Christina Aguilera Vegas Shows Among Tickets On Sale Thursday

Christina Aguilera’s Las Vegas residency is among shows going on sale Thursday. Aguilera announced the final dates of her Xperience show earlier this week. Six shows in November will wrap up the diva’s residency, with those shows on presale Thursday. Country-pop singer Maren Morris will release tickets tomorrow to her RSVP tour. 10 shows will go on presale including dates at Red Rocks in Colorado and San Diego. 

EDM artist Marshmello will go on tour this fall, with 10 shows on presale tomorrow as well. The producer is best known for his collaborations with artists including Lil Peep, Bastille and A Day To Remember. San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival will release tickets on general sale Thursday. A 2020 lineup has yet to be confirmed but last year’s genre-spanning headliners including Paul Simon, Childish Gambino and Twenty One Pilots.

International sensations BTS added a third Pasadena show to their tour schedule, with tickets on presale tomorrow. The Weeknd’s After Hours tour also added three performances in Miami, Los Angeles and Vancouver, with presales available tomorrow. The Foo Fighters’ D.C. Jam will go on presale Thursday as well. The Foo’s relocated their Cal Jam festival to the east coast for 2020, where they’ll perform alongside Chris Stapleton and Pharrell. 

In sports, the Houston Astros will release single-game tickets Thursday. Tickets to fan events like the Detroit Tigers’ TigerFest and the New York Jets’ Taste of the Jets will also go on sale. 

Indie rockers Kaleo will bring their Fight or Flight tour across the US this summer, with seven shows on presale Thursday. A collaborative concert between Mexican group Banda MS and Snoop Dogg will also release tickets tomorrow. Additional shows on sale Thursday include Brian Wilson’s UK dates, Willie Nelson and Family’s two Nashville shows and Smashing Pumpkins’ Rock Invasion 2 performances.

Check out our full breakdown of tickets on sale Thursday below. 

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Presales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday March 4, 2020

Presale

Event NameVenueCityEvent dateLister
95.5 The Bulls 12th Annual All Star Guitar PullThe Cosmopolitan of Las VegasLas VegasThursday, April 2, 2020TMUSA
As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart SupportRiverside Municipal AuditoriumRiversideSaturday, June 20, 2020LIVN
BANDA MS y SNOOP DOGG En Vivo – Dos Culturas, Una UnionToyota ArenaOntarioSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
Breaking BenjaminFivePoint AmphitheatreIrvineSunday, September 6, 2020LIVN
Brit FloydBob Hope TheatreStocktonWednesday, June 24, 2020TMUSA
Brit Floyd World Tour 2020Grand Sierra Resort and CasinoRenoWednesday, July 1, 2020TMUSA
Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020White River AmphitheatreAuburnSaturday, June 13, 2020LIVN
Christina Aguilera – The XperienceZappos Theater at Planet HollywoodLas VegasFriday, November 13, 2020TMUSA
Christina Aguilera – The XperienceZappos Theater at Planet HollywoodLas VegasSaturday, November 14, 2020TMUSA
Christina Aguilera – The XperienceZappos Theater at Planet HollywoodLas VegasWednesday, November 18, 2020TMUSA
Christina Aguilera – The XperienceZappos Theater at Planet HollywoodLas VegasFriday, November 20, 2020TMUSA
Christina Aguilera – The XperienceZappos Theater at Planet HollywoodLas VegasSaturday, November 21, 2020TMUSA
Christina Aguilera – The XperienceZappos Theater at Planet HollywoodLas VegasWednesday, November 11, 2020TMUSA
CrackerThe WilternLos AngelesSaturday, April 25, 2020LIVN
Daniel Habif Inquebrantables World Tour 2020Moore TheatreSeattleThursday, June 11, 2020TMUSA
Duran DuranThe Cosmopolitan of Las VegasLas VegasFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
Duran DuranThe Cosmopolitan of Las VegasLas VegasSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Echo & the BunnymenHumphreys Concerts By the BaySan DiegoThursday, April 30, 2020TMUSA
Grupo FirmeMicrosoft TheaterLos AngelesSaturday, July 25, 2020AXS
Jason Bonhams Led Zeppelin EveningSan Jose CivicSan JoseWednesday, May 20, 2020TMUSA
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourThe Greek TheatreLos AngelesMonday, June 1, 2020AXS
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourThe Cosmopolitan of Las VegasLas VegasSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
John Waters Christmas: Its A Yuletide MassacreNeptune TheatreSeattleWednesday, December 2, 2020TMUSA
KALEOThe Greek TheatreLos AngelesTuesday, October 13, 2020AXS
KALEOMcMenamins Historic EdgefieldTroutdaleWednesday, July 1, 2020ETIX
Kenny Wayne Shepherd BandMoore TheatreSeattleSaturday, June 6, 2020TMUSA
Kenny Wayne Shepherd BandCommodore BallroomVancouverSunday, June 7, 2020TMUSA
Kevin JamesKA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel and CasinoLas VegasFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Concord PavilionConcordSaturday, July 18, 2020LIVN
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Moda CenterPortlandWednesday, July 15, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Grand Sierra Resort and CasinoRenoFriday, July 17, 2020TMUSA
MadnessGreek TheatreLos AngelesSunday, May 24, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourCal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSUSan DiegoThursday, October 15, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourModa CenterPortlandFriday, September 11, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourAbbotsford CentreAbbotsfordThursday, September 10, 2020TMUSA
MarshmelloThe ForumInglewoodFriday, October 2, 2020TMUSA
MarshmelloWAMU TheaterSeattleSaturday, September 26, 2020TMUSA
MarshmelloBill Graham Civic AuditoriumSan FranciscoTuesday, September 29, 2020TMUSA
Oregon Symphony and Edgefield Concerts Present Not Our First Goat Rodeo: Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris ThileMcMenamins Historic EdgefieldTroutdaleTuesday, August 18, 2020ETIX
Pop EvilThe ShowboxSeattleThursday, June 4, 2020AXS
Puddles Pity PartyBalboa TheatreSan DiegoSaturday, May 16, 2020TMUSA
Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich TourNeptune TheatreSeattleFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertVenetian Theatre at the Venetian Las VegasLas VegasWednesday, October 7, 2020TMUSA
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertVenetian Theatre at the Venetian Las VegasLas VegasFriday, October 9, 2020TMUSA
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertVenetian Theatre at the Venetian Las VegasLas VegasSaturday, October 10, 2020TMUSA
The HolliesReynolds Hall at The Smith CenterLas VegasSaturday, July 11, 2020OTHER
The Milk Carton Kids & Haley HeynderickxEl Rey TheatreLos AngelesThursday, May 21, 2020AXS
The Milk Carton Kids and Haley HeynderickxThe ChapelSan FranciscoSunday, May 10, 2020EBRITE
The Milk Carton Kids and Haley HeynderickxThe ChapelSan FranciscoMonday, May 11, 2020EBRITE
The Milk Carton Kids and Haley HeynderickxBelly UpSolana BeachTuesday, May 19, 2020OTHER
The RevivalistsHumphreys Concerts By the BaySan DiegoWednesday, May 13, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverSTAPLES CenterLos AngelesSunday, August 16, 2020AXS
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverRogers ArenaVancouverFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
Trevor Noahilani Cowlitz BallroomRidgefieldSunday, April 26, 2020TMUSA
Yemi Alade: Woman Of Steel World TourThe FillmoreSan FranciscoSaturday, June 20, 2020LIVN
Yemi Alade: Woman Of Steel World TourNeptune TheatreSeattleWednesday, June 24, 2020TMUSA
Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The WorldsUtilita ArenaNewcastle Upon TyneThursday, April 15, 2021TMUK
Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The WorldsManchester ArenaManchesterFriday, April 9, 2021TMUK
Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The WorldsBournemouth International CentreBournemouthTuesday, April 6, 2021TMUK
Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The Worlds- Laurent-PerrierUtilita ArenaNewcastle Upon TyneThursday, April 15, 2021TMUK
Kings of LeonRDS ArenaDublinWednesday, July 1, 2020TMUK
Brian WilsonRoyal Albert HallLondonMonday, June 1, 2020TMUK
Brian Wilson – Greatest HitsSymphony HallBirminghamMonday, June 8, 2020TMUK
DiversityThe Brighton CentreBrightonSaturday, May 8, 2021TMUK
DiversityThe Brighton CentreBrightonSaturday, May 8, 2021TMUK
BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOURRose BowlPasadenaTuesday, May 5, 2020TMUSA
The HunnaThe FoundryPhiladelphiaFriday, August 7, 2020LIVN
The HunnaBrighton Music Hall presented by Citizens BankBostonTuesday, August 11, 2020TMUSA
10/25 Day featuring The Airborne Toxic Event pres. by CD102.5Newport Music HallColumbusSunday, October 25, 2020TMUSA
100 GecsThe SinclairCambridgeThursday, April 23, 2020AXS
100 gecs: Tree of Clues TourThe FoundryPhiladelphiaSunday, April 26, 2020LIVN
A Conversation with Julie AndrewsDPAC – Durham Performing Arts CenterDurhamMonday, June 22, 2020TMUSA
Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro: Och & Oy! A Considered CabaretCenter Stage TheaterAtlantaSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
Ali Wong: The Milk & Money TourMeridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts)TorontoSunday, May 17, 2020TMUSA
Anthony HamiltonThe Modell LyricBaltimoreThursday, May 7, 2020TMUSA
As I Lay DyingStarland BallroomSayrevilleSaturday, June 6, 2020AXS
As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart Support20 Monroe LiveGrand RapidsWednesday, June 10, 2020LIVN
As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart SupportThe RitzRaleighMonday, June 1, 2020LIVN
Big Boi Presents Kryptonite FestivalCadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain ParkAtlantaSaturday, April 18, 2020LIVN
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourRockland Trust Bank PavilionBostonSunday, July 26, 2020LIVN
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourAmphitheater At White River State ParkIndianapolisSaturday, July 18, 2020LIVN
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourJacobs Pavilion at Nautica (formerly Nautica Pavilion)ClevelandSunday, August 2, 2020LIVN
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourWarner TheatreWashingtonTuesday, August 11, 2020LIVN
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourMECU PavilionBaltimoreThursday, August 13, 2020LIVN
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourHouse of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket WirelessNorth Myrtle BeachThursday, August 20, 2020LIVN
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourCharlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreCharlotteFriday, August 14, 2020LIVN
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourStone Pony Summer StageAsbury ParkThursday, July 23, 2020TMUSA
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourMaine Savings Pavilion at Rock RowWestbrookFriday, July 24, 2020TMUSA
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourMichigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom HillSterling HeightsSaturday, August 1, 2020TMUSA
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourPNC PAVILIONCincinnatiFriday, July 31, 2020TMUSA
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourThe Rooftop at Pier 17New YorkWednesday, July 29, 2020TMUSA
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourCCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage ParkSimpsonvilleSunday, August 16, 2020TMUSA
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourRed Hat AmphitheaterRaleighSaturday, August 15, 2020TMUSA
Blake SheltonForest Hills StadiumQueensThursday, June 18, 2020AXS
Boz Scaggs: Out of The Blues Tour 2020Au-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt LauderdaleWednesday, July 29, 2020TMUSA
Breaking BenjaminBlossom Music CenterCuyahoga FallsSunday, August 2, 2020LIVN
Breaking BenjaminRuoff Music CenterNoblesvilleTuesday, August 4, 2020LIVN
Breaking BenjaminDTE Energy Music TheatreClarkstonThursday, July 30, 2020TMUSA
Brian Culbertson: The XX TourThe Charleston Music HallCharlestonSaturday, June 20, 2020TMUSA
CBC Music FestivalRBC Echo BeachTorontoSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
Cheap TrickHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton BeachFriday, August 7, 2020TMUSA
Classic Stones LiveAuraPortlandSaturday, November 28, 2020TMUSA
Dance Gavin Dance – Spring Tour 2020Piedmont HallGreensboroFriday, May 15, 2020TMUSA
Dark Star OrchestraHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton BeachSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
Dark Star OrchestraHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton BeachSunday, August 9, 2020TMUSA
Desus & MeroTown HallNew YorkWednesday, April 15, 2020TMUSA
Desus & Mero Live!Kings TheatreBrooklynMonday, April 20, 2020TMUSA
EuropeHouse of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket WirelessNorth Myrtle BeachThursday, September 3, 2020LIVN
GEORGE THOROGOOD and THE DESTROYERS- Good To Be Bad TourHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton BeachFriday, September 18, 2020TMUSA
Greensky Bluegrass With Special Guests The Wood BrothersStone Pony Summer StageAsbury ParkSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
Happy Together TourSilver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New BuffaloNew BuffaloFriday, August 14, 2020TMUSA
HatebreedThe Orange PeelAshevilleTuesday, May 12, 2020ETIX
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourOrpheum Theatre presented by Citizens BankBostonFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
K ROCK presents Breaking BenjaminSt. Josephs Health Amphitheater at LakeviewSyracuseSaturday, August 1, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourThe Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket WirelessDetroitTuesday, July 14, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourRBC Echo BeachTorontoWednesday, September 16, 2020TMUSA
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourPNC PAVILIONCincinnatiFriday, September 25, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (formerly Nautica Pavilion)ClevelandSaturday, August 8, 2020LIVN
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock RowWestbrookTuesday, June 30, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Budweiser StageTorontoFriday, August 14, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Merriweather Post PavilionColumbiaTuesday, August 4, 2020TMUSA
Liz PhairBijou TheatreKnoxvilleTuesday, May 5, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourAmphitheater At White River State ParkIndianapolisSaturday, August 8, 2020LIVN
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourAmeris Bank AmphitheatreAlpharettaFriday, August 21, 2020LIVN
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourVan Andel ArenaGrand RapidsFriday, August 28, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourMizner Park AmphitheaterBoca RatonFriday, July 24, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourMerriweather Post PavilionColumbiaSaturday, September 19, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourDailys PlaceJacksonvilleSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
Marlon Wayans – Somewhere Under the Rainbow TourCenter Stage TheaterAtlantaFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
MarshmelloThe Palladium OutdoorsWorcesterSaturday, September 5, 2020EBRITE
MarshmelloThe Met PhiladelphiaPhiladelphiaWednesday, September 2, 2020LIVN
MarshmelloCoca-Cola RoxyAtlantaFriday, August 28, 2020LIVN
MarshmelloBarclays CenterBrooklynSaturday, September 12, 2020TMUSA
MarshmelloThe AnthemWashingtonMonday, August 31, 2020TMUSA
MarshmelloPlace BellLavalFriday, September 4, 2020TMUSA
Matt Fraser – Renowned Psychic MediumThe Theater at MGM National HarborNational HarborWednesday, May 6, 2020TMUSA
Maze featuring Frankie BeverlyCadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain ParkAtlantaSaturday, June 13, 2020LIVN
Mitchell TenpennyHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton BeachThursday, April 9, 2020TMUSA
Monster JamMetLife StadiumEast RutherfordSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
Mothers FinestThe UndergroundCharlotteThursday, June 25, 2020LIVN
ODIERough Trade NYCBrooklynTuesday, May 19, 2020AXS
PVRISThe Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket WirelessCharlotteTuesday, May 26, 2020LIVN
Pop Evil: The Versatile TourThe Orange PeelAshevilleTuesday, May 19, 2020ETIX
Pop Evil: The Versatile TourSaint Andrews HallDetroitSaturday, June 27, 2020LIVN
Pop Evil: The Versatile TourThe UndergroundCharlotteFriday, May 22, 2020LIVN
Pop Evil: The Versatile TourOrpheumTampaSunday, May 24, 2020TMUSA
Rod Wave & FriendsMacon Centreplex ColiseumMaconFriday, April 17, 2020TMUSA
STRFKRThe NationalRichmondSunday, May 3, 2020AXS
STRFKRThe Orange PeelAshevilleTuesday, May 5, 2020ETIX
STRFKRNewport Music HallColumbusSunday, May 10, 2020TMUSA
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertThe Hanover TheatreWorcesterTuesday, October 20, 2020OTHER
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertThe Music Center at StrathmoreNorth BethesdaTuesday, October 27, 2020OTHER
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertThe Music Center at StrathmoreNorth BethesdaWednesday, October 28, 2020OTHER
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertSt. George TheatreStaten IslandWednesday, October 21, 2020TMUSA
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertOvation Hall at Ocean Casino ResortAtlantic CitySaturday, October 24, 2020TMUSA
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertThe Wind Creek Event CenterBethlehemFriday, October 23, 2020TMUSA
Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant & Suzi DianTown HallNew YorkWednesday, May 20, 2020TMUSA
Saving Grace ft. Robert Plant & Suzi DianThe Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NYPort ChesterTuesday, May 19, 2020TMUSA
SoulwaxThe Danforth Music HallTorontoMonday, October 5, 2020TMUSA
Steve Earle & the DukesAuraPortlandSaturday, June 20, 2020TMUSA
Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020Darlings Waterfront PavilionBangorSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
THE CULTThe NorVaNorfolkFriday, May 29, 2020AXS
THE ORCHESTRA Starring ELO Former MembersCadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain ParkAtlantaFriday, June 12, 2020LIVN
Terry FatorThe Wind Creek Event CenterBethlehemFriday, October 2, 2020TMUSA
The Airborne Toxic EventThe Orange PeelAshevilleWednesday, October 28, 2020ETIX
The Airborne Toxic EventBeacon TheatreNew YorkThursday, October 22, 2020TMUSA
The CultHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton BeachSunday, May 31, 2020TMUSA
The GrowlersThe Danforth Music HallTorontoThursday, August 6, 2020TMUSA
The HolliesThe Kennedy CenterWashingtonTuesday, July 21, 2020OTHER
The Lemon TwigsThe SinclairCambridgeSunday, May 17, 2020AXS
The Lemon TwigsThe Orange PeelAshevilleThursday, April 30, 2020ETIX
The Revivalists – Into The Stars TourMECU PavilionBaltimoreFriday, July 17, 2020LIVN
The Revivalists Into The Stars TourStone Pony Summer StageAsbury ParkSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
The Revivalists-into The Stars TourHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton BeachWednesday, July 22, 2020TMUSA
The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2Old National CentreIndianapolisSunday, April 26, 2020LIVN
The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 220 Monroe LiveGrand RapidsSaturday, April 25, 2020LIVN
The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket WirelessLouisvilleThursday, April 23, 2020LIVN
The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2Hard Rock LiveHollywoodSunday, May 3, 2020TMUSA
The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2Township AuditoriumColumbiaWednesday, May 6, 2020TMUSA
The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2North Charleston Performing Arts CenterNorth CharlestonTuesday, May 5, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverAmericanAirlines ArenaMiamiSunday, July 19, 2020TMUSA
The Worlds Greatest Pink Floyd Show Brit Floyd – World Tour 2020The Rose Music Center at The HeightsHuber HeightsThursday, July 16, 2020TMUSA
Tommy Emmanuel, CGPCarpenter Theatre @ Dominion Energy CenterRichmondThursday, September 10, 2020ETIX
Tove Lo – Sunshine Kitty TourHouse of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket WirelessClevelandThursday, June 25, 2020LIVN
Tove Lo: Sunshine Kitty TourThe Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket WirelessCharlotteTuesday, June 23, 2020LIVN
Violent Femmes & XStone Pony Summer StageAsbury ParkSaturday, June 6, 2020TMUSA
Violent Femmes and XThe Rooftop at Pier 17New YorkWednesday, June 10, 2020TMUSA
WWE Presents NXT Live!Center Stage TheaterAtlantaFriday, April 17, 2020TMUSA
WWE Presents NXT Live!Knoxville Civic ColiseumKnoxvilleSaturday, April 18, 2020TMUSA
Will DowningThe Charleston Music HallCharlestonThursday, May 28, 2020TMUSA
Yemi Alade: Woman Of SteelThe Phoenix Concert TheatreTorontoSaturday, July 4, 2020TMUSA
Yemi Alade: Woman Of Steel World TourThe FoundryPhiladelphiaTuesday, July 7, 2020LIVN
Yung MannyThe Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket WirelessSilver SpringFriday, April 17, 2020LIVN
100 gecsScoot InnAustinThursday, May 7, 2020FGATE
100 gecsWhite Oak Music HallHoustonWednesday, May 6, 2020OTHER
100 gecs – Tree of Clues TourThe BottleneckLawrenceTuesday, May 12, 2020ETIX
101WKQX Piqniq:  Foster The People and more!Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, ILTinley ParkSaturday, June 13, 2020LIVN
311Mystic Lake Casino HotelPrior LakeWednesday, July 8, 2020TMUSA
311Beau Rivage TheatreBiloxiFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
AN EVENING WITH EMILY KINGFitzgerald TheaterSt. PaulThursday, May 14, 2020ETIX
As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart SupportAztec Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessSan AntonioTuesday, May 26, 2020LIVN
Bethel MusicPeoria Civic CenterPeoriaTuesday, August 11, 2020TMUSA
Bethel Music – Worship Nights 2020Tulsa TheaterTulsaFriday, August 21, 2020ETIX
Billy & The Kids featuring Esteemed GuestsSaenger Theatre New OrleansNew OrleansThursday, April 30, 2020TMUSA
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourThe Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryIrvingThursday, August 6, 2020LIVN
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourSaint Louis Music ParkMaryland HeightsFriday, July 17, 2020TMUSA
Boz Scaggs: Out of The Blues Tour 2020Ryman AuditoriumNashvilleSunday, October 11, 2020TMUSA
Eclipse – Tribute to JourneyAztec Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessSan AntonioSaturday, July 11, 2020LIVN
FPC Live Presents: The Growlers, Natural Affair Tour 2020Majestic TheatreMADISONFriday, July 31, 2020ETIX
Friday Pilots ClubHouse of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket WirelessChicagoThursday, April 9, 2020LIVN
Gladys KnightHoyt Sherman PlaceDes MoinesWednesday, June 17, 2020TMUSA
HALA, with BOYO7th Street EntryMINNEAPOLISSaturday, May 30, 2020ETIX
John FogertyTreasure Island Resort & CasinoWELCHFriday, July 10, 2020TMUSA
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal YearsRosemont TheatreRosemontSaturday, September 26, 2020TMUSA
KALEOThe Riverside TheaterMilwaukeeThursday, July 30, 2020ETIX
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourThe Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryIrvingMonday, October 5, 2020LIVN
KC & the Sunshine BandMontgomery Performing Arts CentreMontgomeryFriday, August 14, 2020TMUSA
Kenny Wayne Shepherd BandHouse of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket WirelessDallasFriday, May 15, 2020LIVN
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Saenger Theatre New OrleansNew OrleansMonday, July 27, 2020TMUSA
MarshmelloThe Rave / Eagles ClubMilwaukeeTuesday, September 15, 2020ETIX
MarshmelloArmoryMinneapolisThursday, September 17, 2020TMUSA
Monster JamNissan StadiumNashvilleSaturday, June 20, 2020TMUSA
Old Crow Medicine ShowRyman AuditoriumNashvilleWednesday, December 30, 2020TMUSA
Old Crow Medicine ShowRyman AuditoriumNashvilleThursday, December 31, 2020TMUSA
PoisonBOK CenterTulsaMonday, July 13, 2020TMUSA
Pop EvilDiamond BallroomOklahoma CityWednesday, June 24, 2020ETIX
READ SOUTHALL BANDTurf ClubST PAULWednesday, August 19, 2020ETIX
SOULWAXFirst AvenueMINNEAPOLISFriday, October 2, 2020ETIX
STRFKRStubb’s Waller Creek AmphitheaterAustinSaturday, June 20, 2020FGATE
STRFKRMadrid TheatreKansas CityTuesday, May 12, 2020TMUSA
STRFKR, with THE UNDERCOVER DREAM LOVERSFirst AvenueMINNEAPOLISWednesday, May 13, 2020ETIX
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertThe Riverside TheaterMilwaukeeWednesday, October 14, 2020ETIX
Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant & Suzi Dian with Catfish KeithPantages TheatreMinneapolisTuesday, May 12, 2020TMUSA
Smokey RobinsonH-E-B Center at Cedar ParkCedar ParkSaturday, August 22, 2020TMUSA
Styx with Special Guest TeslaIowa State Fair GrandstandDes MoinesWednesday, August 19, 2020ETIX
THE GROWLERS – Natural Affair Tour 2020First AvenueMINNEAPOLISFriday, July 24, 2020ETIX
Tedeschi Trucks Band – Wheels Of Soul 2020Saint Louis Music ParkMaryland HeightsWednesday, July 29, 2020TMUSA
The Hollies – The Road Is Long TourThe Chicago TheatreChicagoSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
The Milk Carton Kids and Haley HeynderickxCommodore BallroomVancouverThursday, May 14, 2020TMUSA
The Pork TornadoesMcGrath AmphitheatreCedar RapidsFriday, June 19, 2020TMUSA
The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2Ryman AuditoriumNashvilleTuesday, April 28, 2020TMUSA
The SteeldriversMars Music HallHuntsvilleFriday, June 5, 2020TMUSA
Tommy Emmanuel, CGPRyman AuditoriumNashvilleSaturday, September 19, 2020TMUSA
Tove Lo – Sunshine Kitty TourHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonWednesday, May 13, 2020LIVN
Willie Nelson & FamilyCMA TheaterNashvilleFriday, May 1, 2020OTHER
Willie Nelson & FamilyCMA TheaterNashvilleSaturday, May 2, 2020OTHER
As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart SupportRialto Theatre-TucsonTucsonWednesday, May 20, 2020TMUSA
Billy StringsMission BallroomDenverWednesday, October 14, 2020AXS
Black Jacket SymphonyRialto Theatre-TucsonTucsonThursday, October 22, 2020TMUSA
Comedy Bang! Bang! Live!Rialto Theatre-TucsonTucsonSaturday, May 16, 2020TMUSA
D.C. JAM featuring Foo Fighters & moreFedExFieldLandoverSaturday, July 4, 2020TMUSA
Kevin JamesMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseWednesday, May 20, 2020TMUSA
Leanne Morgan: The Big Panty TourParamount TheatreDenverSaturday, November 7, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonMonday, September 7, 2020AXS
MarshmelloGreat SaltairSalt Lake CityWednesday, September 23, 2020EBRITE
Marshmello1STBANK CenterBroomfieldTuesday, September 22, 2020TMUSA
REO SpeedwagonRiver Cree Resort & CasinoEnochSaturday, September 26, 2020TMUSA
The Cactus BlossomsTop HatMissoulaWednesday, May 6, 2020ETIX
The HolliesCelebrity TheatrePhoenixSunday, July 12, 2020OTHER

General On Sale

Event NameVenueCityEvent dateLister
Holiday Face-offFiserv ForumMilwaukeeMonday, December 28, 2020TMUSA
Holiday Face-offFiserv ForumMilwaukeeTuesday, December 29, 2020TMUSA
Brit FloydBob Hope TheatreStocktonWednesday, June 24, 2020TMUSA
Buddy GuyThe RosePasadenaSunday, September 6, 2020TMUSA
Craig ShoemakerThe Canyon Agoura HillsAgoura HillsFriday, May 22, 2020TMUSA
Daniel Habif Meet & Greet Upsell – Ticket to Show REQUIREDMoore TheatreSeattleThursday, June 11, 2020TMUSA
Friends Night with The RembrandtsThe Canyon Agoura HillsAgoura HillsFriday, July 31, 2020TMUSA
Friends Night with The RembrandtsThe Canyon Santa ClaritaSanta ClaritaSaturday, August 1, 2020TMUSA
Gabriel Sanchez presents The Prince ExperiencePotawatomi Hotel & Casino/Northern Lights Theater/Event CenterMilwaukeeThursday, May 28, 2020TMUSA
Outside LandsGolden Gate ParkSan FranciscoSunday, August 9, 2020OTHER
An Evening With Jason Robert BrownElgin and Winter Garden Theatre CentreTorontoMonday, April 27, 2020TMUSA
Tigerfest 2020SECU Arena at TUTowsonFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
Taste Of The Jets 2020Metropolitan PavilionNew YorkThursday, May 14, 2020TMUSA
STRFKR9:30 ClubWashingtonFriday, May 1, 2020EBRITE
Three Dog NightOvation Hall at Ocean Casino ResortAtlantic CitySaturday, September 12, 2020TMUSA
Arkells – The RallyTim Hortons FieldHamiltonSaturday, June 20, 2020TMUSA
Houston Astros Single Game TicketsMinute Maid ParkHoustonMultiple Dates & TimesOTHER
The Allman Betts BandWhitaker CenterHarrisburgWednesday, June 24, 2020TMUSA
Brian Culbertson Dinner Add OnThe Charleston Music HallCharlestonSaturday, June 20, 2020TMUSA
COLD 18+The Machine Shop Concert LoungeFlintSaturday, May 30, 2020ETIX
Kentucky State Fair Single Day, Single Use AdmissionKentucky Expo CenterLouisvilleSunday, August 30, 2020TMUSA
Kevin NealonAmaturo Theater at Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFriday, September 25, 2020TMUSA
Liz Phair Dinner Add OnThe Charleston Music HallCharlestonMonday, May 4, 2020TMUSA
Louisville Xtreme vs Tampa Bay Tornadoes Arena FootballFreedom HallLouisvilleSaturday, March 14, 2020TMUSA
Nafa Canada 2020CAA Centre (Formerly Powerade Centre)BramptonSaturday, July 4, 2020TMUSA
Will Downing Dinner Add OnThe Charleston Music HallCharlestonThursday, May 28, 2020TMUSA
mxmtoon9:30 ClubWashingtonTuesday, June 2, 2020EBRITE
A Different Kind of Tour An Intimate Evening with COLD, with UNIVERSITY DRIVETurf ClubST PAULWednesday, May 6, 2020ETIX
Slightly StoopidRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonSunday, August 16, 2020AXS
Slightly StoopidRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonSaturday, August 15, 2020OTHER,AXS
Matchroom Boxing USA Presents: Prograis v. HookerThe Theater at MGM National HarborNational HarborFriday, April 17, 2020TMUSA
REO SpeedwagonRiver Cree Resort & CasinoEnochSaturday, September 26, 2020TMUSA
Bluegrass BrunchBeat KitchenChicagoSaturday, April 4, 2020TWEB
