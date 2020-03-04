Christina Aguilera Vegas Shows Among Tickets On Sale Thursday

Christina Aguilera’s Las Vegas residency is among shows going on sale Thursday. Aguilera announced the final dates of her Xperience show earlier this week....

Christina Aguilera’s Las Vegas residency is among shows going on sale Thursday. Aguilera announced the final dates of her Xperience show earlier this week. Six shows in November will wrap up the diva’s residency, with those shows on presale Thursday. Country-pop singer Maren Morris will release tickets tomorrow to her RSVP tour. 10 shows will go on presale including dates at Red Rocks in Colorado and San Diego.

EDM artist Marshmello will go on tour this fall, with 10 shows on presale tomorrow as well. The producer is best known for his collaborations with artists including Lil Peep, Bastille and A Day To Remember. San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival will release tickets on general sale Thursday. A 2020 lineup has yet to be confirmed but last year’s genre-spanning headliners including Paul Simon, Childish Gambino and Twenty One Pilots.

International sensations BTS added a third Pasadena show to their tour schedule, with tickets on presale tomorrow. The Weeknd’s After Hours tour also added three performances in Miami, Los Angeles and Vancouver, with presales available tomorrow. The Foo Fighters’ D.C. Jam will go on presale Thursday as well. The Foo’s relocated their Cal Jam festival to the east coast for 2020, where they’ll perform alongside Chris Stapleton and Pharrell.

In sports, the Houston Astros will release single-game tickets Thursday. Tickets to fan events like the Detroit Tigers’ TigerFest and the New York Jets’ Taste of the Jets will also go on sale.

Indie rockers Kaleo will bring their Fight or Flight tour across the US this summer, with seven shows on presale Thursday. A collaborative concert between Mexican group Banda MS and Snoop Dogg will also release tickets tomorrow. Additional shows on sale Thursday include Brian Wilson’s UK dates, Willie Nelson and Family’s two Nashville shows and Smashing Pumpkins’ Rock Invasion 2 performances.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday March 4, 2020

Presale

Event Name Venue City Event date Lister 95.5 The Bulls 12th Annual All Star Guitar Pull The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas Thursday, April 2, 2020 TMUSA As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart Support Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside Saturday, June 20, 2020 LIVN BANDA MS y SNOOP DOGG En Vivo – Dos Culturas, Una Union Toyota Arena Ontario Saturday, July 11, 2020 TMUSA Breaking Benjamin FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine Sunday, September 6, 2020 LIVN Brit Floyd Bob Hope Theatre Stockton Wednesday, June 24, 2020 TMUSA Brit Floyd World Tour 2020 Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Reno Wednesday, July 1, 2020 TMUSA Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020 White River Amphitheatre Auburn Saturday, June 13, 2020 LIVN Christina Aguilera – The Xperience Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Friday, November 13, 2020 TMUSA Christina Aguilera – The Xperience Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Saturday, November 14, 2020 TMUSA Christina Aguilera – The Xperience Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Wednesday, November 18, 2020 TMUSA Christina Aguilera – The Xperience Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Friday, November 20, 2020 TMUSA Christina Aguilera – The Xperience Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Saturday, November 21, 2020 TMUSA Christina Aguilera – The Xperience Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Wednesday, November 11, 2020 TMUSA Cracker The Wiltern Los Angeles Saturday, April 25, 2020 LIVN Daniel Habif Inquebrantables World Tour 2020 Moore Theatre Seattle Thursday, June 11, 2020 TMUSA Duran Duran The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas Friday, May 1, 2020 TMUSA Duran Duran The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas Saturday, May 2, 2020 TMUSA Echo & the Bunnymen Humphreys Concerts By the Bay San Diego Thursday, April 30, 2020 TMUSA Grupo Firme Microsoft Theater Los Angeles Saturday, July 25, 2020 AXS Jason Bonhams Led Zeppelin Evening San Jose Civic San Jose Wednesday, May 20, 2020 TMUSA Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour Tour The Greek Theatre Los Angeles Monday, June 1, 2020 AXS Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour Tour The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas Saturday, May 30, 2020 TMUSA John Waters Christmas: Its A Yuletide Massacre Neptune Theatre Seattle Wednesday, December 2, 2020 TMUSA KALEO The Greek Theatre Los Angeles Tuesday, October 13, 2020 AXS KALEO McMenamins Historic Edgefield Troutdale Wednesday, July 1, 2020 ETIX Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Moore Theatre Seattle Saturday, June 6, 2020 TMUSA Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Commodore Ballroom Vancouver Sunday, June 7, 2020 TMUSA Kevin James KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino Las Vegas Friday, May 29, 2020 TMUSA Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 Concord Pavilion Concord Saturday, July 18, 2020 LIVN Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 Moda Center Portland Wednesday, July 15, 2020 TMUSA Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Reno Friday, July 17, 2020 TMUSA Madness Greek Theatre Los Angeles Sunday, May 24, 2020 TMUSA Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU San Diego Thursday, October 15, 2020 TMUSA Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Moda Center Portland Friday, September 11, 2020 TMUSA Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Abbotsford Centre Abbotsford Thursday, September 10, 2020 TMUSA Marshmello The Forum Inglewood Friday, October 2, 2020 TMUSA Marshmello WAMU Theater Seattle Saturday, September 26, 2020 TMUSA Marshmello Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco Tuesday, September 29, 2020 TMUSA Oregon Symphony and Edgefield Concerts Present Not Our First Goat Rodeo: Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile McMenamins Historic Edgefield Troutdale Tuesday, August 18, 2020 ETIX Pop Evil The Showbox Seattle Thursday, June 4, 2020 AXS Puddles Pity Party Balboa Theatre San Diego Saturday, May 16, 2020 TMUSA Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour Neptune Theatre Seattle Friday, June 12, 2020 TMUSA Sarah Brightman: HYMN In Concert Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas Las Vegas Wednesday, October 7, 2020 TMUSA Sarah Brightman: HYMN In Concert Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas Las Vegas Friday, October 9, 2020 TMUSA Sarah Brightman: HYMN In Concert Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas Las Vegas Saturday, October 10, 2020 TMUSA The Hollies Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center Las Vegas Saturday, July 11, 2020 OTHER The Milk Carton Kids & Haley Heynderickx El Rey Theatre Los Angeles Thursday, May 21, 2020 AXS The Milk Carton Kids and Haley Heynderickx The Chapel San Francisco Sunday, May 10, 2020 EBRITE The Milk Carton Kids and Haley Heynderickx The Chapel San Francisco Monday, May 11, 2020 EBRITE The Milk Carton Kids and Haley Heynderickx Belly Up Solana Beach Tuesday, May 19, 2020 OTHER The Revivalists Humphreys Concerts By the Bay San Diego Wednesday, May 13, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver STAPLES Center Los Angeles Sunday, August 16, 2020 AXS The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Rogers Arena Vancouver Friday, June 12, 2020 TMUSA Trevor Noah ilani Cowlitz Ballroom Ridgefield Sunday, April 26, 2020 TMUSA Yemi Alade: Woman Of Steel World Tour The Fillmore San Francisco Saturday, June 20, 2020 LIVN Yemi Alade: Woman Of Steel World Tour Neptune Theatre Seattle Wednesday, June 24, 2020 TMUSA Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The Worlds Utilita Arena Newcastle Upon Tyne Thursday, April 15, 2021 TMUK Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The Worlds Manchester Arena Manchester Friday, April 9, 2021 TMUK Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The Worlds Bournemouth International Centre Bournemouth Tuesday, April 6, 2021 TMUK Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The Worlds- Laurent-Perrier Utilita Arena Newcastle Upon Tyne Thursday, April 15, 2021 TMUK Kings of Leon RDS Arena Dublin Wednesday, July 1, 2020 TMUK Brian Wilson Royal Albert Hall London Monday, June 1, 2020 TMUK Brian Wilson – Greatest Hits Symphony Hall Birmingham Monday, June 8, 2020 TMUK Diversity The Brighton Centre Brighton Saturday, May 8, 2021 TMUK Diversity The Brighton Centre Brighton Saturday, May 8, 2021 TMUK BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR Rose Bowl Pasadena Tuesday, May 5, 2020 TMUSA The Hunna The Foundry Philadelphia Friday, August 7, 2020 LIVN The Hunna Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens Bank Boston Tuesday, August 11, 2020 TMUSA 10/25 Day featuring The Airborne Toxic Event pres. by CD102.5 Newport Music Hall Columbus Sunday, October 25, 2020 TMUSA 100 Gecs The Sinclair Cambridge Thursday, April 23, 2020 AXS 100 gecs: Tree of Clues Tour The Foundry Philadelphia Sunday, April 26, 2020 LIVN A Conversation with Julie Andrews DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center Durham Monday, June 22, 2020 TMUSA Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro: Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret Center Stage Theater Atlanta Saturday, July 11, 2020 TMUSA Ali Wong: The Milk & Money Tour Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts) Toronto Sunday, May 17, 2020 TMUSA Anthony Hamilton The Modell Lyric Baltimore Thursday, May 7, 2020 TMUSA As I Lay Dying Starland Ballroom Sayreville Saturday, June 6, 2020 AXS As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart Support 20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids Wednesday, June 10, 2020 LIVN As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart Support The Ritz Raleigh Monday, June 1, 2020 LIVN Big Boi Presents Kryptonite Festival Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Atlanta Saturday, April 18, 2020 LIVN Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion Boston Sunday, July 26, 2020 LIVN Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour Amphitheater At White River State Park Indianapolis Saturday, July 18, 2020 LIVN Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (formerly Nautica Pavilion) Cleveland Sunday, August 2, 2020 LIVN Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour Warner Theatre Washington Tuesday, August 11, 2020 LIVN Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour MECU Pavilion Baltimore Thursday, August 13, 2020 LIVN Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour House of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket Wireless North Myrtle Beach Thursday, August 20, 2020 LIVN Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte Friday, August 14, 2020 LIVN Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park Thursday, July 23, 2020 TMUSA Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row Westbrook Friday, July 24, 2020 TMUSA Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights Saturday, August 1, 2020 TMUSA Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour PNC PAVILION Cincinnati Friday, July 31, 2020 TMUSA Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York Wednesday, July 29, 2020 TMUSA Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville Sunday, August 16, 2020 TMUSA Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh Saturday, August 15, 2020 TMUSA Blake Shelton Forest Hills Stadium Queens Thursday, June 18, 2020 AXS Boz Scaggs: Out of The Blues Tour 2020 Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center Ft Lauderdale Wednesday, July 29, 2020 TMUSA Breaking Benjamin Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls Sunday, August 2, 2020 LIVN Breaking Benjamin Ruoff Music Center Noblesville Tuesday, August 4, 2020 LIVN Breaking Benjamin DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston Thursday, July 30, 2020 TMUSA Brian Culbertson: The XX Tour The Charleston Music Hall Charleston Saturday, June 20, 2020 TMUSA CBC Music Festival RBC Echo Beach Toronto Saturday, May 30, 2020 TMUSA Cheap Trick Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton Beach Friday, August 7, 2020 TMUSA Classic Stones Live Aura Portland Saturday, November 28, 2020 TMUSA Dance Gavin Dance – Spring Tour 2020 Piedmont Hall Greensboro Friday, May 15, 2020 TMUSA Dark Star Orchestra Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton Beach Saturday, August 8, 2020 TMUSA Dark Star Orchestra Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton Beach Sunday, August 9, 2020 TMUSA Desus & Mero Town Hall New York Wednesday, April 15, 2020 TMUSA Desus & Mero Live! Kings Theatre Brooklyn Monday, April 20, 2020 TMUSA Europe House of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket Wireless North Myrtle Beach Thursday, September 3, 2020 LIVN GEORGE THOROGOOD and THE DESTROYERS- Good To Be Bad Tour Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton Beach Friday, September 18, 2020 TMUSA Greensky Bluegrass With Special Guests The Wood Brothers Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park Saturday, July 25, 2020 TMUSA Happy Together Tour Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo New Buffalo Friday, August 14, 2020 TMUSA Hatebreed The Orange Peel Asheville Tuesday, May 12, 2020 ETIX Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour Tour Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens Bank Boston Friday, May 1, 2020 TMUSA K ROCK presents Breaking Benjamin St. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse Saturday, August 1, 2020 LIVN KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless Detroit Tuesday, July 14, 2020 LIVN KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour RBC Echo Beach Toronto Wednesday, September 16, 2020 TMUSA KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour PNC PAVILION Cincinnati Friday, September 25, 2020 TMUSA Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (formerly Nautica Pavilion) Cleveland Saturday, August 8, 2020 LIVN Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row Westbrook Tuesday, June 30, 2020 TMUSA Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 Budweiser Stage Toronto Friday, August 14, 2020 TMUSA Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia Tuesday, August 4, 2020 TMUSA Liz Phair Bijou Theatre Knoxville Tuesday, May 5, 2020 TMUSA Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Amphitheater At White River State Park Indianapolis Saturday, August 8, 2020 LIVN Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta Friday, August 21, 2020 LIVN Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids Friday, August 28, 2020 TMUSA Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Mizner Park Amphitheater Boca Raton Friday, July 24, 2020 TMUSA Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia Saturday, September 19, 2020 TMUSA Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Dailys Place Jacksonville Saturday, July 25, 2020 TMUSA Marlon Wayans – Somewhere Under the Rainbow Tour Center Stage Theater Atlanta Friday, May 8, 2020 TMUSA Marshmello The Palladium Outdoors Worcester Saturday, September 5, 2020 EBRITE Marshmello The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia Wednesday, September 2, 2020 LIVN Marshmello Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta Friday, August 28, 2020 LIVN Marshmello Barclays Center Brooklyn Saturday, September 12, 2020 TMUSA Marshmello The Anthem Washington Monday, August 31, 2020 TMUSA Marshmello Place Bell Laval Friday, September 4, 2020 TMUSA Matt Fraser – Renowned Psychic Medium The Theater at MGM National Harbor National Harbor Wednesday, May 6, 2020 TMUSA Maze featuring Frankie Beverly Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Atlanta Saturday, June 13, 2020 LIVN Mitchell Tenpenny Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton Beach Thursday, April 9, 2020 TMUSA Monster Jam MetLife Stadium East Rutherford Saturday, June 13, 2020 TMUSA Mothers Finest The Underground Charlotte Thursday, June 25, 2020 LIVN ODIE Rough Trade NYC Brooklyn Tuesday, May 19, 2020 AXS PVRIS The Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket Wireless Charlotte Tuesday, May 26, 2020 LIVN Pop Evil: The Versatile Tour The Orange Peel Asheville Tuesday, May 19, 2020 ETIX Pop Evil: The Versatile Tour Saint Andrews Hall Detroit Saturday, June 27, 2020 LIVN Pop Evil: The Versatile Tour The Underground Charlotte Friday, May 22, 2020 LIVN Pop Evil: The Versatile Tour Orpheum Tampa Sunday, May 24, 2020 TMUSA Rod Wave & Friends Macon Centreplex Coliseum Macon Friday, April 17, 2020 TMUSA STRFKR The National Richmond Sunday, May 3, 2020 AXS STRFKR The Orange Peel Asheville Tuesday, May 5, 2020 ETIX STRFKR Newport Music Hall Columbus Sunday, May 10, 2020 TMUSA Sarah Brightman: HYMN In Concert The Hanover Theatre Worcester Tuesday, October 20, 2020 OTHER Sarah Brightman: HYMN In Concert The Music Center at Strathmore North Bethesda Tuesday, October 27, 2020 OTHER Sarah Brightman: HYMN In Concert The Music Center at Strathmore North Bethesda Wednesday, October 28, 2020 OTHER Sarah Brightman: HYMN In Concert St. George Theatre Staten Island Wednesday, October 21, 2020 TMUSA Sarah Brightman: HYMN In Concert Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort Atlantic City Saturday, October 24, 2020 TMUSA Sarah Brightman: HYMN In Concert The Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem Friday, October 23, 2020 TMUSA Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant & Suzi Dian Town Hall New York Wednesday, May 20, 2020 TMUSA Saving Grace ft. Robert Plant & Suzi Dian The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY Port Chester Tuesday, May 19, 2020 TMUSA Soulwax The Danforth Music Hall Toronto Monday, October 5, 2020 TMUSA Steve Earle & the Dukes Aura Portland Saturday, June 20, 2020 TMUSA Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020 Darlings Waterfront Pavilion Bangor Saturday, July 18, 2020 TMUSA THE CULT The NorVa Norfolk Friday, May 29, 2020 AXS THE ORCHESTRA Starring ELO Former Members Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Atlanta Friday, June 12, 2020 LIVN Terry Fator The Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem Friday, October 2, 2020 TMUSA The Airborne Toxic Event The Orange Peel Asheville Wednesday, October 28, 2020 ETIX The Airborne Toxic Event Beacon Theatre New York Thursday, October 22, 2020 TMUSA The Cult Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton Beach Sunday, May 31, 2020 TMUSA The Growlers The Danforth Music Hall Toronto Thursday, August 6, 2020 TMUSA The Hollies The Kennedy Center Washington Tuesday, July 21, 2020 OTHER The Lemon Twigs The Sinclair Cambridge Sunday, May 17, 2020 AXS The Lemon Twigs The Orange Peel Asheville Thursday, April 30, 2020 ETIX The Revivalists – Into The Stars Tour MECU Pavilion Baltimore Friday, July 17, 2020 LIVN The Revivalists Into The Stars Tour Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park Saturday, July 18, 2020 TMUSA The Revivalists-into The Stars Tour Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton Beach Wednesday, July 22, 2020 TMUSA The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2 Old National Centre Indianapolis Sunday, April 26, 2020 LIVN The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2 20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids Saturday, April 25, 2020 LIVN The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2 The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville Thursday, April 23, 2020 LIVN The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2 Hard Rock Live Hollywood Sunday, May 3, 2020 TMUSA The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2 Township Auditorium Columbia Wednesday, May 6, 2020 TMUSA The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2 North Charleston Performing Arts Center North Charleston Tuesday, May 5, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver AmericanAirlines Arena Miami Sunday, July 19, 2020 TMUSA The Worlds Greatest Pink Floyd Show Brit Floyd – World Tour 2020 The Rose Music Center at The Heights Huber Heights Thursday, July 16, 2020 TMUSA Tommy Emmanuel, CGP Carpenter Theatre @ Dominion Energy Center Richmond Thursday, September 10, 2020 ETIX Tove Lo – Sunshine Kitty Tour House of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket Wireless Cleveland Thursday, June 25, 2020 LIVN Tove Lo: Sunshine Kitty Tour The Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket Wireless Charlotte Tuesday, June 23, 2020 LIVN Violent Femmes & X Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park Saturday, June 6, 2020 TMUSA Violent Femmes and X The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York Wednesday, June 10, 2020 TMUSA WWE Presents NXT Live! Center Stage Theater Atlanta Friday, April 17, 2020 TMUSA WWE Presents NXT Live! Knoxville Civic Coliseum Knoxville Saturday, April 18, 2020 TMUSA Will Downing The Charleston Music Hall Charleston Thursday, May 28, 2020 TMUSA Yemi Alade: Woman Of Steel The Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto Saturday, July 4, 2020 TMUSA Yemi Alade: Woman Of Steel World Tour The Foundry Philadelphia Tuesday, July 7, 2020 LIVN Yung Manny The Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket Wireless Silver Spring Friday, April 17, 2020 LIVN 100 gecs Scoot Inn Austin Thursday, May 7, 2020 FGATE 100 gecs White Oak Music Hall Houston Wednesday, May 6, 2020 OTHER 100 gecs – Tree of Clues Tour The Bottleneck Lawrence Tuesday, May 12, 2020 ETIX 101WKQX Piqniq: Foster The People and more! Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL Tinley Park Saturday, June 13, 2020 LIVN 311 Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake Wednesday, July 8, 2020 TMUSA 311 Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi Friday, April 24, 2020 TMUSA AN EVENING WITH EMILY KING Fitzgerald Theater St. Paul Thursday, May 14, 2020 ETIX As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart Support Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless San Antonio Tuesday, May 26, 2020 LIVN Bethel Music Peoria Civic Center Peoria Tuesday, August 11, 2020 TMUSA Bethel Music – Worship Nights 2020 Tulsa Theater Tulsa Friday, August 21, 2020 ETIX Billy & The Kids featuring Esteemed Guests Saenger Theatre New Orleans New Orleans Thursday, April 30, 2020 TMUSA Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving Thursday, August 6, 2020 LIVN Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights Friday, July 17, 2020 TMUSA Boz Scaggs: Out of The Blues Tour 2020 Ryman Auditorium Nashville Sunday, October 11, 2020 TMUSA Eclipse – Tribute to Journey Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless San Antonio Saturday, July 11, 2020 LIVN FPC Live Presents: The Growlers, Natural Affair Tour 2020 Majestic Theatre MADISON Friday, July 31, 2020 ETIX Friday Pilots Club House of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket Wireless Chicago Thursday, April 9, 2020 LIVN Gladys Knight Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines Wednesday, June 17, 2020 TMUSA HALA, with BOYO 7th Street Entry MINNEAPOLIS Saturday, May 30, 2020 ETIX John Fogerty Treasure Island Resort & Casino WELCH Friday, July 10, 2020 TMUSA Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years Rosemont Theatre Rosemont Saturday, September 26, 2020 TMUSA KALEO The Riverside Theater Milwaukee Thursday, July 30, 2020 ETIX KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving Monday, October 5, 2020 LIVN KC & the Sunshine Band Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery Friday, August 14, 2020 TMUSA Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band House of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket Wireless Dallas Friday, May 15, 2020 LIVN Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020 Saenger Theatre New Orleans New Orleans Monday, July 27, 2020 TMUSA Marshmello The Rave / Eagles Club Milwaukee Tuesday, September 15, 2020 ETIX Marshmello Armory Minneapolis Thursday, September 17, 2020 TMUSA Monster Jam Nissan Stadium Nashville Saturday, June 20, 2020 TMUSA Old Crow Medicine Show Ryman Auditorium Nashville Wednesday, December 30, 2020 TMUSA Old Crow Medicine Show Ryman Auditorium Nashville Thursday, December 31, 2020 TMUSA Poison BOK Center Tulsa Monday, July 13, 2020 TMUSA Pop Evil Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City Wednesday, June 24, 2020 ETIX READ SOUTHALL BAND Turf Club ST PAUL Wednesday, August 19, 2020 ETIX SOULWAX First Avenue MINNEAPOLIS Friday, October 2, 2020 ETIX STRFKR Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin Saturday, June 20, 2020 FGATE STRFKR Madrid Theatre Kansas City Tuesday, May 12, 2020 TMUSA STRFKR, with THE UNDERCOVER DREAM LOVERS First Avenue MINNEAPOLIS Wednesday, May 13, 2020 ETIX Sarah Brightman: HYMN In Concert The Riverside Theater Milwaukee Wednesday, October 14, 2020 ETIX Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant & Suzi Dian with Catfish Keith Pantages Theatre Minneapolis Tuesday, May 12, 2020 TMUSA Smokey Robinson H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Cedar Park Saturday, August 22, 2020 TMUSA Styx with Special Guest Tesla Iowa State Fair Grandstand Des Moines Wednesday, August 19, 2020 ETIX THE GROWLERS – Natural Affair Tour 2020 First Avenue MINNEAPOLIS Friday, July 24, 2020 ETIX Tedeschi Trucks Band – Wheels Of Soul 2020 Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights Wednesday, July 29, 2020 TMUSA The Hollies – The Road Is Long Tour The Chicago Theatre Chicago Saturday, July 18, 2020 TMUSA The Milk Carton Kids and Haley Heynderickx Commodore Ballroom Vancouver Thursday, May 14, 2020 TMUSA The Pork Tornadoes McGrath Amphitheatre Cedar Rapids Friday, June 19, 2020 TMUSA The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2 Ryman Auditorium Nashville Tuesday, April 28, 2020 TMUSA The Steeldrivers Mars Music Hall Huntsville Friday, June 5, 2020 TMUSA Tommy Emmanuel, CGP Ryman Auditorium Nashville Saturday, September 19, 2020 TMUSA Tove Lo – Sunshine Kitty Tour House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless Houston Wednesday, May 13, 2020 LIVN Willie Nelson & Family CMA Theater Nashville Friday, May 1, 2020 OTHER Willie Nelson & Family CMA Theater Nashville Saturday, May 2, 2020 OTHER As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart Support Rialto Theatre-Tucson Tucson Wednesday, May 20, 2020 TMUSA Billy Strings Mission Ballroom Denver Wednesday, October 14, 2020 AXS Black Jacket Symphony Rialto Theatre-Tucson Tucson Thursday, October 22, 2020 TMUSA Comedy Bang! Bang! Live! Rialto Theatre-Tucson Tucson Saturday, May 16, 2020 TMUSA D.C. JAM featuring Foo Fighters & more FedExField Landover Saturday, July 4, 2020 TMUSA Kevin James Morrison Center for the Performing Arts Boise Wednesday, May 20, 2020 TMUSA Leanne Morgan: The Big Panty Tour Paramount Theatre Denver Saturday, November 7, 2020 TMUSA Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison Monday, September 7, 2020 AXS Marshmello Great Saltair Salt Lake City Wednesday, September 23, 2020 EBRITE Marshmello 1STBANK Center Broomfield Tuesday, September 22, 2020 TMUSA REO Speedwagon River Cree Resort & Casino Enoch Saturday, September 26, 2020 TMUSA The Cactus Blossoms Top Hat Missoula Wednesday, May 6, 2020 ETIX The Hollies Celebrity Theatre Phoenix Sunday, July 12, 2020 OTHER

General On Sale