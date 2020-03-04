Christina Aguilera Vegas Shows Among Tickets On Sale Thursday
Onsales March 4, 2020 Schae Beaudoin 0
Christina Aguilera’s Las Vegas residency is among shows going on sale Thursday. Aguilera announced the final dates of her Xperience show earlier this week. Six shows in November will wrap up the diva’s residency, with those shows on presale Thursday. Country-pop singer Maren Morris will release tickets tomorrow to her RSVP tour. 10 shows will go on presale including dates at Red Rocks in Colorado and San Diego.
EDM artist Marshmello will go on tour this fall, with 10 shows on presale tomorrow as well. The producer is best known for his collaborations with artists including Lil Peep, Bastille and A Day To Remember. San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival will release tickets on general sale Thursday. A 2020 lineup has yet to be confirmed but last year’s genre-spanning headliners including Paul Simon, Childish Gambino and Twenty One Pilots.
International sensations BTS added a third Pasadena show to their tour schedule, with tickets on presale tomorrow. The Weeknd’s After Hours tour also added three performances in Miami, Los Angeles and Vancouver, with presales available tomorrow. The Foo Fighters’ D.C. Jam will go on presale Thursday as well. The Foo’s relocated their Cal Jam festival to the east coast for 2020, where they’ll perform alongside Chris Stapleton and Pharrell.
In sports, the Houston Astros will release single-game tickets Thursday. Tickets to fan events like the Detroit Tigers’ TigerFest and the New York Jets’ Taste of the Jets will also go on sale.
Indie rockers Kaleo will bring their Fight or Flight tour across the US this summer, with seven shows on presale Thursday. A collaborative concert between Mexican group Banda MS and Snoop Dogg will also release tickets tomorrow. Additional shows on sale Thursday include Brian Wilson’s UK dates, Willie Nelson and Family’s two Nashville shows and Smashing Pumpkins’ Rock Invasion 2 performances.
Check out our full breakdown of tickets on sale Thursday below.
*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Presales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.
Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.
Tickets On Sale — Thursday March 4, 2020
Presale
|Event Name
|Venue
|City
|Event date
|Lister
|95.5 The Bulls 12th Annual All Star Guitar Pull
|The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
|Las Vegas
|Thursday, April 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart Support
|Riverside Municipal Auditorium
|Riverside
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|LIVN
|BANDA MS y SNOOP DOGG En Vivo – Dos Culturas, Una Union
|Toyota Arena
|Ontario
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Breaking Benjamin
|FivePoint Amphitheatre
|Irvine
|Sunday, September 6, 2020
|LIVN
|Brit Floyd
|Bob Hope Theatre
|Stockton
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Brit Floyd World Tour 2020
|Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
|Reno
|Wednesday, July 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020
|White River Amphitheatre
|Auburn
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|LIVN
|Christina Aguilera – The Xperience
|Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
|Las Vegas
|Friday, November 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Christina Aguilera – The Xperience
|Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, November 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Christina Aguilera – The Xperience
|Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
|Las Vegas
|Wednesday, November 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Christina Aguilera – The Xperience
|Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
|Las Vegas
|Friday, November 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Christina Aguilera – The Xperience
|Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, November 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Christina Aguilera – The Xperience
|Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
|Las Vegas
|Wednesday, November 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Cracker
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|LIVN
|Daniel Habif Inquebrantables World Tour 2020
|Moore Theatre
|Seattle
|Thursday, June 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Duran Duran
|The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
|Las Vegas
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Duran Duran
|The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Echo & the Bunnymen
|Humphreys Concerts By the Bay
|San Diego
|Thursday, April 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Grupo Firme
|Microsoft Theater
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|AXS
|Jason Bonhams Led Zeppelin Evening
|San Jose Civic
|San Jose
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour Tour
|The Greek Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Monday, June 1, 2020
|AXS
|Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour Tour
|The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|John Waters Christmas: Its A Yuletide Massacre
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle
|Wednesday, December 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|KALEO
|The Greek Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Tuesday, October 13, 2020
|AXS
|KALEO
|McMenamins Historic Edgefield
|Troutdale
|Wednesday, July 1, 2020
|ETIX
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
|Moore Theatre
|Seattle
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver
|Sunday, June 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kevin James
|KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|Concord Pavilion
|Concord
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|LIVN
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|Moda Center
|Portland
|Wednesday, July 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
|Reno
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Madness
|Greek Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Sunday, May 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
|San Diego
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Moda Center
|Portland
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Abbotsford Centre
|Abbotsford
|Thursday, September 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Marshmello
|The Forum
|Inglewood
|Friday, October 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Marshmello
|WAMU Theater
|Seattle
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Marshmello
|Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
|San Francisco
|Tuesday, September 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Oregon Symphony and Edgefield Concerts Present Not Our First Goat Rodeo: Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile
|McMenamins Historic Edgefield
|Troutdale
|Tuesday, August 18, 2020
|ETIX
|Pop Evil
|The Showbox
|Seattle
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
|AXS
|Puddles Pity Party
|Balboa Theatre
|San Diego
|Saturday, May 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sarah Brightman: HYMN In Concert
|Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas
|Las Vegas
|Wednesday, October 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sarah Brightman: HYMN In Concert
|Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas
|Las Vegas
|Friday, October 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sarah Brightman: HYMN In Concert
|Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, October 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Hollies
|Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|OTHER
|The Milk Carton Kids & Haley Heynderickx
|El Rey Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Thursday, May 21, 2020
|AXS
|The Milk Carton Kids and Haley Heynderickx
|The Chapel
|San Francisco
|Sunday, May 10, 2020
|EBRITE
|The Milk Carton Kids and Haley Heynderickx
|The Chapel
|San Francisco
|Monday, May 11, 2020
|EBRITE
|The Milk Carton Kids and Haley Heynderickx
|Belly Up
|Solana Beach
|Tuesday, May 19, 2020
|OTHER
|The Revivalists
|Humphreys Concerts By the Bay
|San Diego
|Wednesday, May 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|STAPLES Center
|Los Angeles
|Sunday, August 16, 2020
|AXS
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Rogers Arena
|Vancouver
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Trevor Noah
|ilani Cowlitz Ballroom
|Ridgefield
|Sunday, April 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Yemi Alade: Woman Of Steel World Tour
|The Fillmore
|San Francisco
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|LIVN
|Yemi Alade: Woman Of Steel World Tour
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The Worlds
|Utilita Arena
|Newcastle Upon Tyne
|Thursday, April 15, 2021
|TMUK
|Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The Worlds
|Manchester Arena
|Manchester
|Friday, April 9, 2021
|TMUK
|Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The Worlds
|Bournemouth International Centre
|Bournemouth
|Tuesday, April 6, 2021
|TMUK
|Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The Worlds- Laurent-Perrier
|Utilita Arena
|Newcastle Upon Tyne
|Thursday, April 15, 2021
|TMUK
|Kings of Leon
|RDS Arena
|Dublin
|Wednesday, July 1, 2020
|TMUK
|Brian Wilson
|Royal Albert Hall
|London
|Monday, June 1, 2020
|TMUK
|Brian Wilson – Greatest Hits
|Symphony Hall
|Birmingham
|Monday, June 8, 2020
|TMUK
|Diversity
|The Brighton Centre
|Brighton
|Saturday, May 8, 2021
|TMUK
|Diversity
|The Brighton Centre
|Brighton
|Saturday, May 8, 2021
|TMUK
|BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR
|Rose Bowl
|Pasadena
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Hunna
|The Foundry
|Philadelphia
|Friday, August 7, 2020
|LIVN
|The Hunna
|Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens Bank
|Boston
|Tuesday, August 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|10/25 Day featuring The Airborne Toxic Event pres. by CD102.5
|Newport Music Hall
|Columbus
|Sunday, October 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|100 Gecs
|The Sinclair
|Cambridge
|Thursday, April 23, 2020
|AXS
|100 gecs: Tree of Clues Tour
|The Foundry
|Philadelphia
|Sunday, April 26, 2020
|LIVN
|A Conversation with Julie Andrews
|DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center
|Durham
|Monday, June 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro: Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret
|Center Stage Theater
|Atlanta
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ali Wong: The Milk & Money Tour
|Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts)
|Toronto
|Sunday, May 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Anthony Hamilton
|The Modell Lyric
|Baltimore
|Thursday, May 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|As I Lay Dying
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|AXS
|As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart Support
|20 Monroe Live
|Grand Rapids
|Wednesday, June 10, 2020
|LIVN
|As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart Support
|The Ritz
|Raleigh
|Monday, June 1, 2020
|LIVN
|Big Boi Presents Kryptonite Festival
|Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
|Atlanta
|Saturday, April 18, 2020
|LIVN
|Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour
|Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
|Boston
|Sunday, July 26, 2020
|LIVN
|Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour
|Amphitheater At White River State Park
|Indianapolis
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|LIVN
|Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour
|Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (formerly Nautica Pavilion)
|Cleveland
|Sunday, August 2, 2020
|LIVN
|Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour
|Warner Theatre
|Washington
|Tuesday, August 11, 2020
|LIVN
|Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour
|MECU Pavilion
|Baltimore
|Thursday, August 13, 2020
|LIVN
|Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour
|House of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket Wireless
|North Myrtle Beach
|Thursday, August 20, 2020
|LIVN
|Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour
|Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Charlotte
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|LIVN
|Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour
|Stone Pony Summer Stage
|Asbury Park
|Thursday, July 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour
|Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
|Westbrook
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour
|Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
|Sterling Heights
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour
|PNC PAVILION
|Cincinnati
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour
|The Rooftop at Pier 17
|New York
|Wednesday, July 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour
|CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
|Simpsonville
|Sunday, August 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour
|Red Hat Amphitheater
|Raleigh
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Blake Shelton
|Forest Hills Stadium
|Queens
|Thursday, June 18, 2020
|AXS
|Boz Scaggs: Out of The Blues Tour 2020
|Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|Wednesday, July 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Breaking Benjamin
|Blossom Music Center
|Cuyahoga Falls
|Sunday, August 2, 2020
|LIVN
|Breaking Benjamin
|Ruoff Music Center
|Noblesville
|Tuesday, August 4, 2020
|LIVN
|Breaking Benjamin
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Clarkston
|Thursday, July 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Brian Culbertson: The XX Tour
|The Charleston Music Hall
|Charleston
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|CBC Music Festival
|RBC Echo Beach
|Toronto
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Cheap Trick
|Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
|Hampton Beach
|Friday, August 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Classic Stones Live
|Aura
|Portland
|Saturday, November 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dance Gavin Dance – Spring Tour 2020
|Piedmont Hall
|Greensboro
|Friday, May 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dark Star Orchestra
|Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
|Hampton Beach
|Saturday, August 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dark Star Orchestra
|Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
|Hampton Beach
|Sunday, August 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Desus & Mero
|Town Hall
|New York
|Wednesday, April 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Desus & Mero Live!
|Kings Theatre
|Brooklyn
|Monday, April 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Europe
|House of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket Wireless
|North Myrtle Beach
|Thursday, September 3, 2020
|LIVN
|GEORGE THOROGOOD and THE DESTROYERS- Good To Be Bad Tour
|Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
|Hampton Beach
|Friday, September 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Greensky Bluegrass With Special Guests The Wood Brothers
|Stone Pony Summer Stage
|Asbury Park
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Happy Together Tour
|Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo
|New Buffalo
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Hatebreed
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville
|Tuesday, May 12, 2020
|ETIX
|Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour Tour
|Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens Bank
|Boston
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|K ROCK presents Breaking Benjamin
|St. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
|Syracuse
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|LIVN
|KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour
|The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless
|Detroit
|Tuesday, July 14, 2020
|LIVN
|KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour
|RBC Echo Beach
|Toronto
|Wednesday, September 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour
|PNC PAVILION
|Cincinnati
|Friday, September 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (formerly Nautica Pavilion)
|Cleveland
|Saturday, August 8, 2020
|LIVN
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
|Westbrook
|Tuesday, June 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|Budweiser Stage
|Toronto
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|Merriweather Post Pavilion
|Columbia
|Tuesday, August 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Liz Phair
|Bijou Theatre
|Knoxville
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Amphitheater At White River State Park
|Indianapolis
|Saturday, August 8, 2020
|LIVN
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|Alpharetta
|Friday, August 21, 2020
|LIVN
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Van Andel Arena
|Grand Rapids
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Mizner Park Amphitheater
|Boca Raton
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Merriweather Post Pavilion
|Columbia
|Saturday, September 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Dailys Place
|Jacksonville
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Marlon Wayans – Somewhere Under the Rainbow Tour
|Center Stage Theater
|Atlanta
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Marshmello
|The Palladium Outdoors
|Worcester
|Saturday, September 5, 2020
|EBRITE
|Marshmello
|The Met Philadelphia
|Philadelphia
|Wednesday, September 2, 2020
|LIVN
|Marshmello
|Coca-Cola Roxy
|Atlanta
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|LIVN
|Marshmello
|Barclays Center
|Brooklyn
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Marshmello
|The Anthem
|Washington
|Monday, August 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Marshmello
|Place Bell
|Laval
|Friday, September 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Matt Fraser – Renowned Psychic Medium
|The Theater at MGM National Harbor
|National Harbor
|Wednesday, May 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maze featuring Frankie Beverly
|Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
|Atlanta
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|LIVN
|Mitchell Tenpenny
|Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
|Hampton Beach
|Thursday, April 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Monster Jam
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Mothers Finest
|The Underground
|Charlotte
|Thursday, June 25, 2020
|LIVN
|ODIE
|Rough Trade NYC
|Brooklyn
|Tuesday, May 19, 2020
|AXS
|PVRIS
|The Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket Wireless
|Charlotte
|Tuesday, May 26, 2020
|LIVN
|Pop Evil: The Versatile Tour
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville
|Tuesday, May 19, 2020
|ETIX
|Pop Evil: The Versatile Tour
|Saint Andrews Hall
|Detroit
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|LIVN
|Pop Evil: The Versatile Tour
|The Underground
|Charlotte
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|LIVN
|Pop Evil: The Versatile Tour
|Orpheum
|Tampa
|Sunday, May 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Rod Wave & Friends
|Macon Centreplex Coliseum
|Macon
|Friday, April 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|STRFKR
|The National
|Richmond
|Sunday, May 3, 2020
|AXS
|STRFKR
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020
|ETIX
|STRFKR
|Newport Music Hall
|Columbus
|Sunday, May 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sarah Brightman: HYMN In Concert
|The Hanover Theatre
|Worcester
|Tuesday, October 20, 2020
|OTHER
|Sarah Brightman: HYMN In Concert
|The Music Center at Strathmore
|North Bethesda
|Tuesday, October 27, 2020
|OTHER
|Sarah Brightman: HYMN In Concert
|The Music Center at Strathmore
|North Bethesda
|Wednesday, October 28, 2020
|OTHER
|Sarah Brightman: HYMN In Concert
|St. George Theatre
|Staten Island
|Wednesday, October 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sarah Brightman: HYMN In Concert
|Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
|Atlantic City
|Saturday, October 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sarah Brightman: HYMN In Concert
|The Wind Creek Event Center
|Bethlehem
|Friday, October 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant & Suzi Dian
|Town Hall
|New York
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Saving Grace ft. Robert Plant & Suzi Dian
|The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY
|Port Chester
|Tuesday, May 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Soulwax
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto
|Monday, October 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Steve Earle & the Dukes
|Aura
|Portland
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020
|Darlings Waterfront Pavilion
|Bangor
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|THE CULT
|The NorVa
|Norfolk
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|AXS
|THE ORCHESTRA Starring ELO Former Members
|Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
|Atlanta
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|LIVN
|Terry Fator
|The Wind Creek Event Center
|Bethlehem
|Friday, October 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Airborne Toxic Event
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville
|Wednesday, October 28, 2020
|ETIX
|The Airborne Toxic Event
|Beacon Theatre
|New York
|Thursday, October 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Cult
|Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
|Hampton Beach
|Sunday, May 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Growlers
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto
|Thursday, August 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Hollies
|The Kennedy Center
|Washington
|Tuesday, July 21, 2020
|OTHER
|The Lemon Twigs
|The Sinclair
|Cambridge
|Sunday, May 17, 2020
|AXS
|The Lemon Twigs
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville
|Thursday, April 30, 2020
|ETIX
|The Revivalists – Into The Stars Tour
|MECU Pavilion
|Baltimore
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|LIVN
|The Revivalists Into The Stars Tour
|Stone Pony Summer Stage
|Asbury Park
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Revivalists-into The Stars Tour
|Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
|Hampton Beach
|Wednesday, July 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2
|Old National Centre
|Indianapolis
|Sunday, April 26, 2020
|LIVN
|The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2
|20 Monroe Live
|Grand Rapids
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|LIVN
|The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2
|The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
|Louisville
|Thursday, April 23, 2020
|LIVN
|The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2
|Hard Rock Live
|Hollywood
|Sunday, May 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2
|Township Auditorium
|Columbia
|Wednesday, May 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2
|North Charleston Performing Arts Center
|North Charleston
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|AmericanAirlines Arena
|Miami
|Sunday, July 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Worlds Greatest Pink Floyd Show Brit Floyd – World Tour 2020
|The Rose Music Center at The Heights
|Huber Heights
|Thursday, July 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tommy Emmanuel, CGP
|Carpenter Theatre @ Dominion Energy Center
|Richmond
|Thursday, September 10, 2020
|ETIX
|Tove Lo – Sunshine Kitty Tour
|House of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket Wireless
|Cleveland
|Thursday, June 25, 2020
|LIVN
|Tove Lo: Sunshine Kitty Tour
|The Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket Wireless
|Charlotte
|Tuesday, June 23, 2020
|LIVN
|Violent Femmes & X
|Stone Pony Summer Stage
|Asbury Park
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Violent Femmes and X
|The Rooftop at Pier 17
|New York
|Wednesday, June 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|WWE Presents NXT Live!
|Center Stage Theater
|Atlanta
|Friday, April 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|WWE Presents NXT Live!
|Knoxville Civic Coliseum
|Knoxville
|Saturday, April 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Will Downing
|The Charleston Music Hall
|Charleston
|Thursday, May 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Yemi Alade: Woman Of Steel
|The Phoenix Concert Theatre
|Toronto
|Saturday, July 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Yemi Alade: Woman Of Steel World Tour
|The Foundry
|Philadelphia
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|LIVN
|Yung Manny
|The Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket Wireless
|Silver Spring
|Friday, April 17, 2020
|LIVN
|100 gecs
|Scoot Inn
|Austin
|Thursday, May 7, 2020
|FGATE
|100 gecs
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston
|Wednesday, May 6, 2020
|OTHER
|100 gecs – Tree of Clues Tour
|The Bottleneck
|Lawrence
|Tuesday, May 12, 2020
|ETIX
|101WKQX Piqniq: Foster The People and more!
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
|Tinley Park
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|LIVN
|311
|Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
|Prior Lake
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|311
|Beau Rivage Theatre
|Biloxi
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|AN EVENING WITH EMILY KING
|Fitzgerald Theater
|St. Paul
|Thursday, May 14, 2020
|ETIX
|As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart Support
|Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Antonio
|Tuesday, May 26, 2020
|LIVN
|Bethel Music
|Peoria Civic Center
|Peoria
|Tuesday, August 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bethel Music – Worship Nights 2020
|Tulsa Theater
|Tulsa
|Friday, August 21, 2020
|ETIX
|Billy & The Kids featuring Esteemed Guests
|Saenger Theatre New Orleans
|New Orleans
|Thursday, April 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|Irving
|Thursday, August 6, 2020
|LIVN
|Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour
|Saint Louis Music Park
|Maryland Heights
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Boz Scaggs: Out of The Blues Tour 2020
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville
|Sunday, October 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Eclipse – Tribute to Journey
|Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Antonio
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|LIVN
|FPC Live Presents: The Growlers, Natural Affair Tour 2020
|Majestic Theatre
|MADISON
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|ETIX
|Friday Pilots Club
|House of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket Wireless
|Chicago
|Thursday, April 9, 2020
|LIVN
|Gladys Knight
|Hoyt Sherman Place
|Des Moines
|Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|HALA, with BOYO
|7th Street Entry
|MINNEAPOLIS
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|ETIX
|John Fogerty
|Treasure Island Resort & Casino
|WELCH
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years
|Rosemont Theatre
|Rosemont
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|KALEO
|The Riverside Theater
|Milwaukee
|Thursday, July 30, 2020
|ETIX
|KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|Irving
|Monday, October 5, 2020
|LIVN
|KC & the Sunshine Band
|Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
|Montgomery
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
|House of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket Wireless
|Dallas
|Friday, May 15, 2020
|LIVN
|Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020
|Saenger Theatre New Orleans
|New Orleans
|Monday, July 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Marshmello
|The Rave / Eagles Club
|Milwaukee
|Tuesday, September 15, 2020
|ETIX
|Marshmello
|Armory
|Minneapolis
|Thursday, September 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Monster Jam
|Nissan Stadium
|Nashville
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Old Crow Medicine Show
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville
|Wednesday, December 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Old Crow Medicine Show
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville
|Thursday, December 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Poison
|BOK Center
|Tulsa
|Monday, July 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Pop Evil
|Diamond Ballroom
|Oklahoma City
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|ETIX
|READ SOUTHALL BAND
|Turf Club
|ST PAUL
|Wednesday, August 19, 2020
|ETIX
|SOULWAX
|First Avenue
|MINNEAPOLIS
|Friday, October 2, 2020
|ETIX
|STRFKR
|Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
|Austin
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|FGATE
|STRFKR
|Madrid Theatre
|Kansas City
|Tuesday, May 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|STRFKR, with THE UNDERCOVER DREAM LOVERS
|First Avenue
|MINNEAPOLIS
|Wednesday, May 13, 2020
|ETIX
|Sarah Brightman: HYMN In Concert
|The Riverside Theater
|Milwaukee
|Wednesday, October 14, 2020
|ETIX
|Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant & Suzi Dian with Catfish Keith
|Pantages Theatre
|Minneapolis
|Tuesday, May 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Smokey Robinson
|H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
|Cedar Park
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Styx with Special Guest Tesla
|Iowa State Fair Grandstand
|Des Moines
|Wednesday, August 19, 2020
|ETIX
|THE GROWLERS – Natural Affair Tour 2020
|First Avenue
|MINNEAPOLIS
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|ETIX
|Tedeschi Trucks Band – Wheels Of Soul 2020
|Saint Louis Music Park
|Maryland Heights
|Wednesday, July 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Hollies – The Road Is Long Tour
|The Chicago Theatre
|Chicago
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Milk Carton Kids and Haley Heynderickx
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver
|Thursday, May 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Pork Tornadoes
|McGrath Amphitheatre
|Cedar Rapids
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville
|Tuesday, April 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Steeldrivers
|Mars Music Hall
|Huntsville
|Friday, June 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tommy Emmanuel, CGP
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville
|Saturday, September 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tove Lo – Sunshine Kitty Tour
|House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Houston
|Wednesday, May 13, 2020
|LIVN
|Willie Nelson & Family
|CMA Theater
|Nashville
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|OTHER
|Willie Nelson & Family
|CMA Theater
|Nashville
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|OTHER
|As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart Support
|Rialto Theatre-Tucson
|Tucson
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Billy Strings
|Mission Ballroom
|Denver
|Wednesday, October 14, 2020
|AXS
|Black Jacket Symphony
|Rialto Theatre-Tucson
|Tucson
|Thursday, October 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Comedy Bang! Bang! Live!
|Rialto Theatre-Tucson
|Tucson
|Saturday, May 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|D.C. JAM featuring Foo Fighters & more
|FedExField
|Landover
|Saturday, July 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kevin James
|Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
|Boise
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Leanne Morgan: The Big Panty Tour
|Paramount Theatre
|Denver
|Saturday, November 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison
|Monday, September 7, 2020
|AXS
|Marshmello
|Great Saltair
|Salt Lake City
|Wednesday, September 23, 2020
|EBRITE
|Marshmello
|1STBANK Center
|Broomfield
|Tuesday, September 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|REO Speedwagon
|River Cree Resort & Casino
|Enoch
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Cactus Blossoms
|Top Hat
|Missoula
|Wednesday, May 6, 2020
|ETIX
|The Hollies
|Celebrity Theatre
|Phoenix
|Sunday, July 12, 2020
|OTHER
General On Sale
|Event Name
|Venue
|City
|Event date
|Lister
|Holiday Face-off
|Fiserv Forum
|Milwaukee
|Monday, December 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Holiday Face-off
|Fiserv Forum
|Milwaukee
|Tuesday, December 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Brit Floyd
|Bob Hope Theatre
|Stockton
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Buddy Guy
|The Rose
|Pasadena
|Sunday, September 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Craig Shoemaker
|The Canyon Agoura Hills
|Agoura Hills
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Daniel Habif Meet & Greet Upsell – Ticket to Show REQUIRED
|Moore Theatre
|Seattle
|Thursday, June 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Friends Night with The Rembrandts
|The Canyon Agoura Hills
|Agoura Hills
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Friends Night with The Rembrandts
|The Canyon Santa Clarita
|Santa Clarita
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gabriel Sanchez presents The Prince Experience
|Potawatomi Hotel & Casino/Northern Lights Theater/Event Center
|Milwaukee
|Thursday, May 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Outside Lands
|Golden Gate Park
|San Francisco
|Sunday, August 9, 2020
|OTHER
|An Evening With Jason Robert Brown
|Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre
|Toronto
|Monday, April 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tigerfest 2020
|SECU Arena at TU
|Towson
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Taste Of The Jets 2020
|Metropolitan Pavilion
|New York
|Thursday, May 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|STRFKR
|9:30 Club
|Washington
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|EBRITE
|Three Dog Night
|Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
|Atlantic City
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Arkells – The Rally
|Tim Hortons Field
|Hamilton
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Houston Astros Single Game Tickets
|Minute Maid Park
|Houston
|Multiple Dates & Times
|OTHER
|The Allman Betts Band
|Whitaker Center
|Harrisburg
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Brian Culbertson Dinner Add On
|The Charleston Music Hall
|Charleston
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|COLD 18+
|The Machine Shop Concert Lounge
|Flint
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|ETIX
|Kentucky State Fair Single Day, Single Use Admission
|Kentucky Expo Center
|Louisville
|Sunday, August 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kevin Nealon
|Amaturo Theater at Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|Friday, September 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Liz Phair Dinner Add On
|The Charleston Music Hall
|Charleston
|Monday, May 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Louisville Xtreme vs Tampa Bay Tornadoes Arena Football
|Freedom Hall
|Louisville
|Saturday, March 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Nafa Canada 2020
|CAA Centre (Formerly Powerade Centre)
|Brampton
|Saturday, July 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Will Downing Dinner Add On
|The Charleston Music Hall
|Charleston
|Thursday, May 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|mxmtoon
|9:30 Club
|Washington
|Tuesday, June 2, 2020
|EBRITE
|A Different Kind of Tour An Intimate Evening with COLD, with UNIVERSITY DRIVE
|Turf Club
|ST PAUL
|Wednesday, May 6, 2020
|ETIX
|Slightly Stoopid
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison
|Sunday, August 16, 2020
|AXS
|Slightly Stoopid
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|OTHER,AXS
|Matchroom Boxing USA Presents: Prograis v. Hooker
|The Theater at MGM National Harbor
|National Harbor
|Friday, April 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|REO Speedwagon
|River Cree Resort & Casino
|Enoch
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bluegrass Brunch
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago
|Saturday, April 4, 2020
|TWEB
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.