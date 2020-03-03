Madonna Cancels Paris Concert After Fall On Stage

Pop icon Madonna had to cancel a show in Paris Sunday night due to an injury she sustained at a gig over the weekend....

Pop icon Madonna had to cancel a show in Paris Sunday night due to an injury she sustained at a gig over the weekend.

Last Thursday, she was performing at The Grand Rex when she fell off of a chair onstage. She was taken off the stage in tears, but reluctantly said that her Paris show would go on as planned. However, The Paris daily Le Parisien reported that the singer had suffered torn ligaments in a knee from the fall, therefore forcing her to cancel the Sunday gig.

“We regret to inform you that tonight’s Madame X concert at the Grand Rex is cancelled as a result of ongoing injuries,” the venue said in a statement.

The singer took to Instagram to share a statement regarding the cancellation.

“If only knees didn’t twist and cartilage didn’t tear and nothing heart and tears never fell out of our eyes…” she said, “but alas they do and Thank God for this important reminder that we are human. I fell two nights ago on stage when a chair was literally pulled out from underneath me by mistake and I landed on the floor on my tail bone. I made it thru the show last night but just barely because I hate disappointing.

“However today even I can see that this broken doll held together with tape and glue, needs to stay in bed and rest for a few days so she can finish the tour with a smile on her face and in one piece. Thank you for your understanding Paris!”

Madonna’s Madame X World Tour has been plagued with various injuries. Originally, the tour was supposed to begin mid-September, but was pushed back by a few days over production delays. Then, she had to cancel gigs in Boston and New York City due to a knee injury, followed by multiple cancellations in Miami due to “indescribable pain.” Another gig was called-off in London in late January. Over the past few months, she’s been using a cane to help her walk as she continues her rehabilitation.

At this time, her remaining Paris shows will go on as planned. She is slated to play at Le Grand Rex on Wednesday, followed by gigs on Saturday, Sunday, and next Tuesday before wrapping-up on Wednesday, March 11.

