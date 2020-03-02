Maren Morris, Kaleo Tours Lead Tickets On Sale Tuesday

LATEST
Onsales March 2, 2020

Maren Morris and Kaleo are among artists releasing tickets on Tuesday. Morris will embark on a summer tour starting in June. RSVP The Tour will follow her festival appearances at BottleRock and Governors Ball, with tickets on presale Tuesday. Kaleo’s Fight or Flight tour will run from July to October, with the Icelandic band expected to drop their new album later this year. 23 shows on the band’s nearly 40-date tour will go on presale tomorrow.

Tickets to see former One Direction member Niall Horan will go on presale Tuesday as well. Horan will perform in Dublin and Manchester in October. Judas Priest’s Grand Rapids show on their 50th-anniversary tour will also go on presale tomorrow. 

Notes & Words, a benefit for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, will release tickets tomorrow as well. Ziggy Marley, Black Violin and Jennifer Garner are among those scheduled to appear. Frozen performances will go on presale, as the Disney musical’s tour moves to Dallas for June and July. Toby Keith’s Wantagh show will also be available on presale, along with Wyclef Jean’s Detroit concert. 

The indie rockers in STRFKR are going on tour this spring, with tickets on presale Tuesday as well. Electronic group 100 gecs’ Portland show will also go on presale. Tickets to Rapsody’s Charlotte performance will be up-for-grabs as well. Additional shows on sale Tuesday include MAX’s San Diego and Vancouver stops on his Colour Vision tour and Monster Jam’s competition in East Rutherford.

Check out our full breakdown of tickets on sale Tuesday below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Presales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Tickets On Sale — March 3, 2020

Presale

Event NameVenueCityEvent dateLister
100 gecs – Tree of Clues TourWonder BallroomPortlandThursday, May 21, 2020ETIX
KALEOThe WarfieldSan FranciscoFriday, October 16, 2020AXS
KALEOUBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports CentreVancouverSaturday, July 4, 2020TMUSA
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourHouse of Blues Las Vegas presented by Cricket WirelessLas VegasSaturday, October 10, 2020LIVN
MAX- The Colour Vision World TourHouse of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket WirelessSan DiegoTuesday, May 19, 2020LIVN
MAX- The Colour Vision World TourCommodore BallroomVancouverWednesday, May 27, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourGreek TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, October 17, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourAbbotsford CentreAbbotsfordThursday, September 10, 2020TMUSA
STRFKRThe ShowboxSeattleTuesday, June 9, 2020AXS
STRFKRThe Regency BallroomSan FranciscoSaturday, June 6, 2020AXS
STRFKRThe NovoLos AngelesFriday, June 5, 2020AXS
STRFKRCommodore BallroomVancouverThursday, June 11, 2020TMUSA
Sharon Cuneta & Regine VelasquezWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasSunday, May 24, 2020TMUSA
The SteeldriversNeptune TheatreSeattleFriday, November 6, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!McCaw HallSeattleSaturday, September 19, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!McCaw HallSeattleSunday, September 20, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!Veterans Memorial ColiseumPortlandSaturday, September 12, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!Veterans Memorial ColiseumPortlandSaturday, September 12, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!Veterans Memorial ColiseumPortlandSunday, September 13, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!William Saroyan Theatre Fresno Convention & Entertainment CenterFresnoTuesday, August 4, 2020TMUSA
KALEOPlace BellLavalTuesday, September 15, 2020TMUSA
Niall Horan3ArenaDublinFriday, October 30, 2020TMUK
Niall HoranManchester ArenaManchesterSunday, October 25, 2020TMUK
ChantÃ© MooreSound Board at MotorCity Casino HotelDetroitThursday, July 16, 2020TMUSA
Earthquake and Luenell LIVESound Board at MotorCity Casino HotelDetroitThursday, December 17, 2020TMUSA
Gianni RussoAndiamo Celebrity ShowroomWarrenFriday, September 25, 2020TMUSA
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal YearsVan Andel ArenaGrand RapidsMonday, September 21, 2020TMUSA
KALEOThe Palace Theatre AlbanyAlbanyWednesday, September 9, 2020TMUSA
KALEOEXPRESS LIVE!ColumbusTuesday, September 22, 2020TMUSA
KALEOThe AnthemWashingtonFriday, September 18, 2020TMUSA
KALEOSTAGE AEPittsburghMonday, September 21, 2020TMUSA
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourRockland Trust Bank PavilionBostonSaturday, September 12, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourAmphitheater At White River State ParkIndianapolisSaturday, September 26, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour20 Monroe LiveGrand RapidsWednesday, July 15, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourThe Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason TheaterMiami BeachWednesday, August 12, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourThe Louisville Palace presented by Cricket WirelessLouisvilleTuesday, July 28, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourHouse of Blues OrlandoOrlandoTuesday, August 11, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourRed Hat AmphitheaterRaleighFriday, August 7, 2020TMUSA
Kaleo – Fight Of Flight TourCharlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreCharlotteSaturday, August 8, 2020LIVN
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe presents Election Year – 2020 Spring AdditionThe Blind TigerGreensboroFriday, April 10, 2020ETIX
Leonid & FriendsAndiamo Celebrity ShowroomWarrenSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourAmphitheater At White River State ParkIndianapolisSaturday, August 8, 2020LIVN
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourJacobs Pavilion at Nautica (formerly Nautica Pavilion)ClevelandThursday, July 30, 2020LIVN
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourCharlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreCharlotteThursday, September 17, 2020LIVN
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourTurning Stone Resort Casino Event CenterVeronaFriday, June 26, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourRed Hat AmphitheaterRaleighSaturday, August 22, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourThÃ©Ã¢tre CoronaMontrealFriday, September 25, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourMerriweather Post PavilionColumbia, MarySaturday, September 19, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourSprint PavilionCharlottesvilleFriday, September 18, 2020TTDAY
Monster JamMetLife StadiumEast RutherfordSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
STRFKRRoyaleBostonWednesday, April 29, 2020AXS
STRFKRThe Orange PeelAshevilleTuesday, May 5, 2020ETIX
STRFKRHeadliners Music HallLOUISVILLESaturday, May 9, 2020ETIX
STRFKRPort City Music HallPortlandMonday, April 27, 2020TMUSA
STRFKRNewport Music HallColumbusSunday, May 10, 2020TMUSA
Ted VigilAndiamo Celebrity ShowroomWarrenSunday, October 11, 2020TMUSA
The SoundsBowery BallroomNew YorkWednesday, April 29, 2020EBRITE
Toby KeithNorthwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterWantaghSaturday, June 6, 2020LIVN
Wyclef JeanSound Board at MotorCity Casino HotelDetroitSunday, October 4, 2020TMUSA
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasThursday, June 18, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasFriday, June 19, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasSaturday, June 20, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasSunday, June 21, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasWednesday, June 24, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasFriday, June 26, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasSaturday, June 27, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasSunday, June 28, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasWednesday, July 1, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasFriday, July 3, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasSaturday, July 4, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasSunday, July 5, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasWednesday, July 8, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasThursday, July 9, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasSaturday, July 11, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasSunday, July 12, 2020Touring
KALEOThe Riverside TheaterMilwaukeeThursday, July 30, 2020ETIX
KALEOStir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & HotelCouncil BluffsFriday, July 24, 2020TMUSA
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourThe Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryIrvingMonday, October 5, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourFillmore New OrleansNew OrleansFriday, October 2, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourAscend AmphitheaterNashvilleMonday, August 3, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourRevention Music CenterHoustonSaturday, October 3, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourByline Bank  Aragon BallroomChicagoFriday, July 17, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourWalmart AMPRogersFriday, October 9, 2020OTHER
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourStarlight TheatreKansas CityFriday, August 7, 2020OTHER
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourTuscaloosa AmphitheaterTuscaloosaThursday, October 1, 2020TMUSA
STRFKRMadrid TheatreKansas CityTuesday, May 12, 2020TMUSA
Holiday Face-offFiserv ForumMilwaukeeMonday, December 28, 2020TMUSA
Holiday Face-offFiserv ForumMilwaukeeTuesday, December 29, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonMonday, September 7, 2020AXS
STRFKROgden TheatreDenverWednesday, June 17, 2020AXS

General On Sale

Event NameVenueCityEvent dateLister
Notes & Words – Benefiting UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospital OaklandFox Theater – OaklandOaklandSaturday, April 25, 2020TMUSA
Toronto Childrens Chorus Spring Concert, Earth, Sea and SkyMeridian Arts Centre (formerly Toronto Centre): George WestonTorontoSunday, May 3, 2020TMUSA
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe presents Election Year – 2020 Spring AdditionThe Blind TigerGreensboroFriday, April 10, 2020ETIX
Americas Greatest Game ShowsTwin River Event CenterLincolnSaturday, June 6, 2020TMUSA
Americas Greatest Game ShowsTwin River Event CenterLincolnSaturday, June 6, 2020TMUSA
Bring It On: the MusicalMable House Barnes AmphitheatreMabletonFriday, April 17, 2020TMUSA
Bring It On: the MusicalMable House Barnes AmphitheatreMabletonSaturday, April 18, 2020TMUSA
Bring It On: the MusicalMable House Barnes AmphitheatreMabletonSunday, April 19, 2020TMUSA
Monster Jam Pit Party Early Access Pass: Early Entry 1:30pm-2:30pmMetLife StadiumEast RutherfordSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
Monster Jam Pit Pass: Preshow Pit Party From 2:30pm-5:30pmMetLife StadiumEast RutherfordSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
Reggae GoldSubterraneanChicagoThursday, April 2, 2020TWEB
Gala Kino 2020ThÃ©Ã¢tre CoronaMontrealWednesday, March 25, 2020TMUSA
Moneybagg Yo – Time Served TourThe Strand TheatreProvidenceSunday, March 29, 2020ETIX
Rapsody: A Black Woman Created This TourAmos’ SouthendCharlotteThursday, March 12, 2020ETIX
Babbu Maan LiveNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonSaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
Deconstructing Abbey RoadThe Van BurenPhoenixSaturday, June 20, 2020TWEB
Kaleo SÂ¢Ã‚?Ã‚? Fight or Flight TourThe Van BurenPhoenixFriday, October 9, 2020TWEB
STRFKRThe Van BurenPhoenixThursday, June 25, 2020TWEB
Stateside Presents & Live Nation Deconstructing Abbey RoadThe Van BurenPhoenixSaturday, June 20, 2020TWEB
tickets with no fees at megaseats.com
