Maren Morris, Kaleo Tours Lead Tickets On Sale Tuesday
Onsales March 2, 2020 Schae Beaudoin 0
Maren Morris and Kaleo are among artists releasing tickets on Tuesday. Morris will embark on a summer tour starting in June. RSVP The Tour will follow her festival appearances at BottleRock and Governors Ball, with tickets on presale Tuesday. Kaleo’s Fight or Flight tour will run from July to October, with the Icelandic band expected to drop their new album later this year. 23 shows on the band’s nearly 40-date tour will go on presale tomorrow.
Tickets to see former One Direction member Niall Horan will go on presale Tuesday as well. Horan will perform in Dublin and Manchester in October. Judas Priest’s Grand Rapids show on their 50th-anniversary tour will also go on presale tomorrow.
Notes & Words, a benefit for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, will release tickets tomorrow as well. Ziggy Marley, Black Violin and Jennifer Garner are among those scheduled to appear. Frozen performances will go on presale, as the Disney musical’s tour moves to Dallas for June and July. Toby Keith’s Wantagh show will also be available on presale, along with Wyclef Jean’s Detroit concert.
The indie rockers in STRFKR are going on tour this spring, with tickets on presale Tuesday as well. Electronic group 100 gecs’ Portland show will also go on presale. Tickets to Rapsody’s Charlotte performance will be up-for-grabs as well. Additional shows on sale Tuesday include MAX’s San Diego and Vancouver stops on his Colour Vision tour and Monster Jam’s competition in East Rutherford.
Check out our full breakdown of tickets on sale Tuesday below.
*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Presales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.
Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.
Tickets On Sale — March 3, 2020
Presale
|Event Name
|Venue
|City
|Event date
|Lister
|100 gecs – Tree of Clues Tour
|Wonder Ballroom
|Portland
|Thursday, May 21, 2020
|ETIX
|KALEO
|The Warfield
|San Francisco
|Friday, October 16, 2020
|AXS
|KALEO
|UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
|Vancouver
|Saturday, July 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour
|House of Blues Las Vegas presented by Cricket Wireless
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, October 10, 2020
|LIVN
|MAX- The Colour Vision World Tour
|House of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Diego
|Tuesday, May 19, 2020
|LIVN
|MAX- The Colour Vision World Tour
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver
|Wednesday, May 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Greek Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, October 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Abbotsford Centre
|Abbotsford
|Thursday, September 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|STRFKR
|The Showbox
|Seattle
|Tuesday, June 9, 2020
|AXS
|STRFKR
|The Regency Ballroom
|San Francisco
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|AXS
|STRFKR
|The Novo
|Los Angeles
|Friday, June 5, 2020
|AXS
|STRFKR
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver
|Thursday, June 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sharon Cuneta & Regine Velasquez
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, May 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Steeldrivers
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle
|Friday, November 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Trolls LIVE!
|McCaw Hall
|Seattle
|Saturday, September 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Trolls LIVE!
|McCaw Hall
|Seattle
|Sunday, September 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Trolls LIVE!
|Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Portland
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Trolls LIVE!
|Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Portland
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Trolls LIVE!
|Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Portland
|Sunday, September 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Trolls LIVE!
|William Saroyan Theatre Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center
|Fresno
|Tuesday, August 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|KALEO
|Place Bell
|Laval
|Tuesday, September 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Niall Horan
|3Arena
|Dublin
|Friday, October 30, 2020
|TMUK
|Niall Horan
|Manchester Arena
|Manchester
|Sunday, October 25, 2020
|TMUK
|ChantÃ© Moore
|Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
|Detroit
|Thursday, July 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Earthquake and Luenell LIVE
|Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
|Detroit
|Thursday, December 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gianni Russo
|Andiamo Celebrity Showroom
|Warren
|Friday, September 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years
|Van Andel Arena
|Grand Rapids
|Monday, September 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|KALEO
|The Palace Theatre Albany
|Albany
|Wednesday, September 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|KALEO
|EXPRESS LIVE!
|Columbus
|Tuesday, September 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|KALEO
|The Anthem
|Washington
|Friday, September 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|KALEO
|STAGE AE
|Pittsburgh
|Monday, September 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour
|Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
|Boston
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|LIVN
|KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour
|Amphitheater At White River State Park
|Indianapolis
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|LIVN
|KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour
|20 Monroe Live
|Grand Rapids
|Wednesday, July 15, 2020
|LIVN
|KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour
|The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
|Miami Beach
|Wednesday, August 12, 2020
|LIVN
|KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour
|The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
|Louisville
|Tuesday, July 28, 2020
|LIVN
|KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour
|House of Blues Orlando
|Orlando
|Tuesday, August 11, 2020
|LIVN
|KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour
|Red Hat Amphitheater
|Raleigh
|Friday, August 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kaleo – Fight Of Flight Tour
|Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Charlotte
|Saturday, August 8, 2020
|LIVN
|Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe presents Election Year – 2020 Spring Addition
|The Blind Tiger
|Greensboro
|Friday, April 10, 2020
|ETIX
|Leonid & Friends
|Andiamo Celebrity Showroom
|Warren
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Amphitheater At White River State Park
|Indianapolis
|Saturday, August 8, 2020
|LIVN
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (formerly Nautica Pavilion)
|Cleveland
|Thursday, July 30, 2020
|LIVN
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Charlotte
|Thursday, September 17, 2020
|LIVN
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center
|Verona
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Red Hat Amphitheater
|Raleigh
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|ThÃ©Ã¢tre Corona
|Montreal
|Friday, September 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Merriweather Post Pavilion
|Columbia, Mary
|Saturday, September 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Sprint Pavilion
|Charlottesville
|Friday, September 18, 2020
|TTDAY
|Monster Jam
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|STRFKR
|Royale
|Boston
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|AXS
|STRFKR
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020
|ETIX
|STRFKR
|Headliners Music Hall
|LOUISVILLE
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|ETIX
|STRFKR
|Port City Music Hall
|Portland
|Monday, April 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|STRFKR
|Newport Music Hall
|Columbus
|Sunday, May 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ted Vigil
|Andiamo Celebrity Showroom
|Warren
|Sunday, October 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Sounds
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|EBRITE
|Toby Keith
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|Wantagh
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|LIVN
|Wyclef Jean
|Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
|Detroit
|Sunday, October 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Frozen
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|Thursday, June 18, 2020
|Touring
|Frozen
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|Touring
|Frozen
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|Touring
|Frozen
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|Sunday, June 21, 2020
|Touring
|Frozen
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|Touring
|Frozen
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|Touring
|Frozen
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|Touring
|Frozen
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|Sunday, June 28, 2020
|Touring
|Frozen
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|Wednesday, July 1, 2020
|Touring
|Frozen
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|Friday, July 3, 2020
|Touring
|Frozen
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|Saturday, July 4, 2020
|Touring
|Frozen
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|Sunday, July 5, 2020
|Touring
|Frozen
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|Touring
|Frozen
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|Thursday, July 9, 2020
|Touring
|Frozen
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|Touring
|Frozen
|Music Hall At Fair Park
|Dallas
|Sunday, July 12, 2020
|Touring
|KALEO
|The Riverside Theater
|Milwaukee
|Thursday, July 30, 2020
|ETIX
|KALEO
|Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel
|Council Bluffs
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|Irving
|Monday, October 5, 2020
|LIVN
|KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour
|Fillmore New Orleans
|New Orleans
|Friday, October 2, 2020
|LIVN
|KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour
|Ascend Amphitheater
|Nashville
|Monday, August 3, 2020
|LIVN
|KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour
|Revention Music Center
|Houston
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|LIVN
|KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|Chicago
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Walmart AMP
|Rogers
|Friday, October 9, 2020
|OTHER
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Starlight Theatre
|Kansas City
|Friday, August 7, 2020
|OTHER
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
|Tuscaloosa
|Thursday, October 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|STRFKR
|Madrid Theatre
|Kansas City
|Tuesday, May 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Holiday Face-off
|Fiserv Forum
|Milwaukee
|Monday, December 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Holiday Face-off
|Fiserv Forum
|Milwaukee
|Tuesday, December 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison
|Monday, September 7, 2020
|AXS
|STRFKR
|Ogden Theatre
|Denver
|Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|AXS
General On Sale
|Event Name
|Venue
|City
|Event date
|Lister
|Notes & Words – Benefiting UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospital Oakland
|Fox Theater – Oakland
|Oakland
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Toronto Childrens Chorus Spring Concert, Earth, Sea and Sky
|Meridian Arts Centre (formerly Toronto Centre): George Weston
|Toronto
|Sunday, May 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe presents Election Year – 2020 Spring Addition
|The Blind Tiger
|Greensboro
|Friday, April 10, 2020
|ETIX
|Americas Greatest Game Shows
|Twin River Event Center
|Lincoln
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Americas Greatest Game Shows
|Twin River Event Center
|Lincoln
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bring It On: the Musical
|Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre
|Mableton
|Friday, April 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bring It On: the Musical
|Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre
|Mableton
|Saturday, April 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bring It On: the Musical
|Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre
|Mableton
|Sunday, April 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Monster Jam Pit Party Early Access Pass: Early Entry 1:30pm-2:30pm
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Monster Jam Pit Pass: Preshow Pit Party From 2:30pm-5:30pm
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Reggae Gold
|Subterranean
|Chicago
|Thursday, April 2, 2020
|TWEB
|Gala Kino 2020
|ThÃ©Ã¢tre Corona
|Montreal
|Wednesday, March 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Moneybagg Yo – Time Served Tour
|The Strand Theatre
|Providence
|Sunday, March 29, 2020
|ETIX
|Rapsody: A Black Woman Created This Tour
|Amos’ Southend
|Charlotte
|Thursday, March 12, 2020
|ETIX
|Babbu Maan Live
|Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Edmonton
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Deconstructing Abbey Road
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|TWEB
|Kaleo SÂ¢Ã‚?Ã‚? Fight or Flight Tour
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix
|Friday, October 9, 2020
|TWEB
|STRFKR
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix
|Thursday, June 25, 2020
|TWEB
|Stateside Presents & Live Nation Deconstructing Abbey Road
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|TWEB
