Maren Morris, Kaleo Tours Lead Tickets On Sale Tuesday

Maren Morris and Kaleo are among artists releasing tickets on Tuesday. Morris will embark on a summer tour starting in June. RSVP The Tour will follow her festival appearances at BottleRock and Governors Ball, with tickets on presale Tuesday. Kaleo’s Fight or Flight tour will run from July to October, with the Icelandic band expected to drop their new album later this year. 23 shows on the band’s nearly 40-date tour will go on presale tomorrow.

Tickets to see former One Direction member Niall Horan will go on presale Tuesday as well. Horan will perform in Dublin and Manchester in October. Judas Priest’s Grand Rapids show on their 50th-anniversary tour will also go on presale tomorrow.

Notes & Words, a benefit for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, will release tickets tomorrow as well. Ziggy Marley, Black Violin and Jennifer Garner are among those scheduled to appear. Frozen performances will go on presale, as the Disney musical’s tour moves to Dallas for June and July. Toby Keith’s Wantagh show will also be available on presale, along with Wyclef Jean’s Detroit concert.

The indie rockers in STRFKR are going on tour this spring, with tickets on presale Tuesday as well. Electronic group 100 gecs’ Portland show will also go on presale. Tickets to Rapsody’s Charlotte performance will be up-for-grabs as well. Additional shows on sale Tuesday include MAX’s San Diego and Vancouver stops on his Colour Vision tour and Monster Jam’s competition in East Rutherford.

Check out our full breakdown of tickets on sale Tuesday below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Presales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — March 3, 2020

Presale

Event Name Venue City Event date Lister 100 gecs – Tree of Clues Tour Wonder Ballroom Portland Thursday, May 21, 2020 ETIX KALEO The Warfield San Francisco Friday, October 16, 2020 AXS KALEO UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver Saturday, July 4, 2020 TMUSA KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour House of Blues Las Vegas presented by Cricket Wireless Las Vegas Saturday, October 10, 2020 LIVN MAX- The Colour Vision World Tour House of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket Wireless San Diego Tuesday, May 19, 2020 LIVN MAX- The Colour Vision World Tour Commodore Ballroom Vancouver Wednesday, May 27, 2020 TMUSA Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Greek Theatre Los Angeles Saturday, October 17, 2020 TMUSA Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Abbotsford Centre Abbotsford Thursday, September 10, 2020 TMUSA STRFKR The Showbox Seattle Tuesday, June 9, 2020 AXS STRFKR The Regency Ballroom San Francisco Saturday, June 6, 2020 AXS STRFKR The Novo Los Angeles Friday, June 5, 2020 AXS STRFKR Commodore Ballroom Vancouver Thursday, June 11, 2020 TMUSA Sharon Cuneta & Regine Velasquez Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas Sunday, May 24, 2020 TMUSA The Steeldrivers Neptune Theatre Seattle Friday, November 6, 2020 TMUSA Trolls LIVE! McCaw Hall Seattle Saturday, September 19, 2020 TMUSA Trolls LIVE! McCaw Hall Seattle Sunday, September 20, 2020 TMUSA Trolls LIVE! Veterans Memorial Coliseum Portland Saturday, September 12, 2020 TMUSA Trolls LIVE! Veterans Memorial Coliseum Portland Saturday, September 12, 2020 TMUSA Trolls LIVE! Veterans Memorial Coliseum Portland Sunday, September 13, 2020 TMUSA Trolls LIVE! William Saroyan Theatre Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center Fresno Tuesday, August 4, 2020 TMUSA KALEO Place Bell Laval Tuesday, September 15, 2020 TMUSA Niall Horan 3Arena Dublin Friday, October 30, 2020 TMUK Niall Horan Manchester Arena Manchester Sunday, October 25, 2020 TMUK ChantÃ© Moore Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel Detroit Thursday, July 16, 2020 TMUSA Earthquake and Luenell LIVE Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel Detroit Thursday, December 17, 2020 TMUSA Gianni Russo Andiamo Celebrity Showroom Warren Friday, September 25, 2020 TMUSA Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids Monday, September 21, 2020 TMUSA KALEO The Palace Theatre Albany Albany Wednesday, September 9, 2020 TMUSA KALEO EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus Tuesday, September 22, 2020 TMUSA KALEO The Anthem Washington Friday, September 18, 2020 TMUSA KALEO STAGE AE Pittsburgh Monday, September 21, 2020 TMUSA KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion Boston Saturday, September 12, 2020 LIVN KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour Amphitheater At White River State Park Indianapolis Saturday, September 26, 2020 LIVN KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour 20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids Wednesday, July 15, 2020 LIVN KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach Wednesday, August 12, 2020 LIVN KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville Tuesday, July 28, 2020 LIVN KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour House of Blues Orlando Orlando Tuesday, August 11, 2020 LIVN KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh Friday, August 7, 2020 TMUSA Kaleo – Fight Of Flight Tour Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte Saturday, August 8, 2020 LIVN Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe presents Election Year – 2020 Spring Addition The Blind Tiger Greensboro Friday, April 10, 2020 ETIX Leonid & Friends Andiamo Celebrity Showroom Warren Saturday, July 11, 2020 TMUSA Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Amphitheater At White River State Park Indianapolis Saturday, August 8, 2020 LIVN Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (formerly Nautica Pavilion) Cleveland Thursday, July 30, 2020 LIVN Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte Thursday, September 17, 2020 LIVN Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center Verona Friday, June 26, 2020 TMUSA Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh Saturday, August 22, 2020 TMUSA Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour ThÃ©Ã¢tre Corona Montreal Friday, September 25, 2020 TMUSA Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, Mary Saturday, September 19, 2020 TMUSA Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Sprint Pavilion Charlottesville Friday, September 18, 2020 TTDAY Monster Jam MetLife Stadium East Rutherford Saturday, June 13, 2020 TMUSA STRFKR Royale Boston Wednesday, April 29, 2020 AXS STRFKR The Orange Peel Asheville Tuesday, May 5, 2020 ETIX STRFKR Headliners Music Hall LOUISVILLE Saturday, May 9, 2020 ETIX STRFKR Port City Music Hall Portland Monday, April 27, 2020 TMUSA STRFKR Newport Music Hall Columbus Sunday, May 10, 2020 TMUSA Ted Vigil Andiamo Celebrity Showroom Warren Sunday, October 11, 2020 TMUSA The Sounds Bowery Ballroom New York Wednesday, April 29, 2020 EBRITE Toby Keith Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh Saturday, June 6, 2020 LIVN Wyclef Jean Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel Detroit Sunday, October 4, 2020 TMUSA Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Thursday, June 18, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Friday, June 19, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Saturday, June 20, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Sunday, June 21, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Wednesday, June 24, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Friday, June 26, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Saturday, June 27, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Sunday, June 28, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Wednesday, July 1, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Friday, July 3, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Saturday, July 4, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Sunday, July 5, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Wednesday, July 8, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Thursday, July 9, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Saturday, July 11, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Sunday, July 12, 2020 Touring KALEO The Riverside Theater Milwaukee Thursday, July 30, 2020 ETIX KALEO Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel Council Bluffs Friday, July 24, 2020 TMUSA KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving Monday, October 5, 2020 LIVN KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans Friday, October 2, 2020 LIVN KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour Ascend Amphitheater Nashville Monday, August 3, 2020 LIVN KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour Revention Music Center Houston Saturday, October 3, 2020 LIVN KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Chicago Friday, July 17, 2020 TMUSA Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Walmart AMP Rogers Friday, October 9, 2020 OTHER Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Starlight Theatre Kansas City Friday, August 7, 2020 OTHER Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa Thursday, October 1, 2020 TMUSA STRFKR Madrid Theatre Kansas City Tuesday, May 12, 2020 TMUSA Holiday Face-off Fiserv Forum Milwaukee Monday, December 28, 2020 TMUSA Holiday Face-off Fiserv Forum Milwaukee Tuesday, December 29, 2020 TMUSA Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison Monday, September 7, 2020 AXS STRFKR Ogden Theatre Denver Wednesday, June 17, 2020 AXS

