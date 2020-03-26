Viberate Tracks Cancelled Festivals Amid Pandemic

LATEST
IndustryMusicmusic festivalsWorld March 26, 2020 Olivia Perreault 0

During the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, festivalgoers are in limbo. They’re left wondering: is the festival postponed or cancelled? Will we receive refunds? Viberate has put together a free service that helps music fans track the status of their favorite festivals this year.

The Slovenia-based music data company Viberate has compiled a comprehensive list at sickfestivals.com, which is updated daily. The service monitors around 5,000 festivals worldwide to help festivalgoers plan accordingly. Viberate receives data from artists, venues, events, and festivals; already, they’ve identified 236 cancelled and 250 postponed festivals globally.

Viberate’s founder and CEO Matej Gregorcic noted in a press release that “the damage will go into billions.”

“The production costs of a mega festival often exceed $100M,” Gregorcic said. “Our service monitors around 5,000 festivals, and more than 450 have already announced they will cancel or postpone. Festivals that have been canceled in time probably won’t get hit too badly. Fans, however, will. Mostly emotionally, but if they don’t cancel their travel arrangements in time, it can also hit their wallets. Here’s where we come in with our info on canceled festivals, updated daily.”

Already, high-scale music festivals have been postponed across the world, including the U.S.’ Coachella, Stagecoach, and Bonnaroo, as well as Lollapalooza Brazil and Argentina. UK’s Glastonbury Festival, U.S. festivals Firefly, Ultra, and SXSW, and France’s Tomorrowland Winter are among the events that have been outright cancelled. See the full list from Viberate here.

