Def Leppard, ZZ Top Dominate Mid-Week Best-Sellers

Santana and Earth, Wind, & Fire followed for their summer tour, as well as the iconic Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road trek and Garth Brooks’ stadium show at Las Vegas’ new Allegiant Stadium. Country’s Luke Combs and Jimmy Buffett sold well, along with four day passes to CMA Music Festival’s 2021 event. Motley Crue also made the list; the group is slated to head out on The Stadium Tour with Poison and Def Leppard, although the outing is still in question amid the virus.

The National Finals Rodeo this December was also among the day’s top events, along with Monster Jam.

See the full rundown below

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 22, 2020