Def Leppard, ZZ Top Dominate Mid-Week Best-Sellers
Def Leppard and ZZ Top’s fall tour topped yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals.
Santana and Earth, Wind, & Fire followed for their summer tour, as well as the iconic Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road trek and Garth Brooks’ stadium show at Las Vegas’ new Allegiant Stadium. Country’s Luke Combs and Jimmy Buffett sold well, along with four day passes to CMA Music Festival’s 2021 event. Motley Crue also made the list; the group is slated to head out on The Stadium Tour with Poison and Def Leppard, although the outing is still in question amid the virus.
The National Finals Rodeo this December was also among the day’s top events, along with Monster Jam.
See the full rundown below
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 22, 2020
- Def Leppard & ZZ Top (October 10, 2020 @ Wells Fargo Arena — Des Moines, IA)
- Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire (July 3, 2020 @ Dos Equis Pavilion — Dallas, TX)
- CMA Music Festival – 4 Day Pass (June 10, 2020 @ Nissan Stadium — Nashville, TN)
- Hamilton (September 13, 2020 @ Pantages Theatre — Los Angeles, CA)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, & Ray Fulcher (October 15, 2020 @ Matthew Knight Arena — Eugene, OR)
- Monster Jam (June 27, 2020 @ Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, MA)
- The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett and The Black Hearts (June 25, 2020 @ Busch Stadium — St. Louis, MO)
- The Killers (August 22, 2020 @ Gorge Amphitheater — Quincy, MA)
- Garth Brooks (August 22, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, & Drew Parker (November 21, 2020 @ Amway Center — Orlando, FL)
- Elton John (June 6, 2021 @ Thompson Boling Arena — Knoxville, TN)
- Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick (July 25, 2020 @ DTE Energy Music Center — Clarkston, MI)
- Little River Band (September 19, 2020 @ Chevalier Theatre — Medford, MA)
- Jimmy Buffett (June 25, 2020 @ Ascend Amphitheater — Nashville, TN)
- Celtic Thunder (November 27, 2020 @ State Theatre — Minneapolis, MN)
- Bill Maher (August 2, 2020 @ Borgata Events Center — Atlantic City, NJ)
- National Finals Rodeo (December 12, 2020 @ Thomas & Mack Center — Las Vegas, NV)
- National Finals Rodeo (December 11, 2020 @ Thomas & Mack Center — Las Vegas, NV)
- Ron White (August 1, 2020 @ Choctaw Casino & Resort — Durant, OK)
- Jon Pardi (July 4, 2020 @ Stampede Arena — Greeley, CO)
