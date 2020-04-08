Country legend Garth Brooks took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list for his upcoming Sin City gig, Ticket Club sales data reveals....

Country legend Garth Brooks took the top spot on yesterday's best-selling events list for his upcoming Sin City gig, Ticket Club sales data reveals.

Brooks will be the first person to play Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium this fall — currently, the venue, which will serve as the Radiers’ new home, is under construction. He was followed by alt-rock groups Wilco and Sleater-Kinney, country’s Luke Bryan, and the rockers of Journey and Bon Jovi. EDM’s Alison Wonderland, metal groups Megadeth & Lamb of God, rock’s Alanis Morissette, and country’s Lady Antebellum also sold well, along with Foo Fighters’ postponed anniversary tour, Jimmy Buffett’s trek with The Coral Reefer Band, and Harry Styles’ Love On Tour.

A handful of theater shows were also a hot commodity of the day, including Mean Girls, Hamilton, and Jersey Boys.

See the full rundown below.

