April 8, 2020
Country legend Garth Brooks took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list for his upcoming Sin City gig, Ticket Club sales data reveals.
Brooks will be the first person to play Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium this fall — currently, the venue, which will serve as the Radiers’ new home, is under construction. He was followed by alt-rock groups Wilco and Sleater-Kinney, country’s Luke Bryan, and the rockers of Journey and Bon Jovi. EDM’s Alison Wonderland, metal groups Megadeth & Lamb of God, rock’s Alanis Morissette, and country’s Lady Antebellum also sold well, along with Foo Fighters’ postponed anniversary tour, Jimmy Buffett’s trek with The Coral Reefer Band, and Harry Styles’ Love On Tour.
A handful of theater shows were also a hot commodity of the day, including Mean Girls, Hamilton, and Jersey Boys.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 7, 2020
- Garth Brooks (August 22, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV)
- Wilco & Sleater-Kinney (August 19, 2020 @ Altria Theater — Richmond, VA)
- Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen & Runaway June (October 3, 2020 @ Alamodome — San Antonio, TX)
- Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen & Caylee Hammack (August 29, 2020 @ Coastal Credit Union Amphitheater — Raleigh, NC)
- Oklahoma Sooners v. Oklahoma State Cowboys (October 24, 2020 @ Memorial Stadium — Norman, OK)
- Garth Brooks (June 27, 2020 @ Paul Brown Stadium — Cincinatti, OH)
- Journey & The Pretenders (July 29, 2020 @ Xfinity Center — Mansfield, MA)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, & Ray Fulcher (October 22, 2020 @ Vivint Smart Home Arena — Salt Lake City, UT)
- Bon Jovi & Bryan Adams (June 11, 2020 @ Moda Center — Portland, OR)
- Hamilton — Washington, D.C. (September 12, 2020 @ Kennedy Center — Washington, D.C.)
- Alison Wonderland (September 15, 2020 @ Red Rocks Amphitheater — Morrison, CO)
- Jimmy Buffett (October 15, 2020 @ Chesapeake Energy Arena — Oklahoma City, OK)
- Mean Girls (August 27, 2020 @ George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theatre — Salt Lake City, UT)
- Megadeth & Lamb of God (August 1, 2020 @ Concord Pavilion — Concord, CA)
- Jersey Boys (June 18, 2020 Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel — Atlantic City, NJ)
- Alanis Morissette — Wantagh, NY (June 26, 2020 @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater — Wantagh, NY)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (August 15, 2020 @ Pepsi Center — Denver, CO)
- Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen, & Maddie and Tae (September 12, 2020 @ Bridgestone Arena — Nashville, TN)
- Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band (September 10, 2020 @ Red Rocks Amphitheater — Morrison, CO)
- Foo Fighters (October 13, 2020 @ Heritage Bank Center — Cincinnati, OH)
