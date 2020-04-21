National Finals Rodeo Tops Monday Best-Sellers
Top Events April 21, 2020 Olivia Perreault 0
The National Finals Rodeo, slated to take place this December, topped yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals.
The 2020 Ryder Cup followed, along with the national tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. The US Open Tennis Championship, scheduled to take place this September, also sold well.
A handful of artists were hot commodities of the day, including country’s Rascal Flatts, Keith Urban, George Strait, and Luke Combs, as well as the Country Megaticket at Tampa’s MidFlorida Credit Amphitheater. K-pop sensation BTS scored a spot, along with the band Chicago, Santana and Earth, Wind, and Fire, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, and the iconic Elton John. The rockers of Journey and the Pretenders and Latin stars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin also scored spots.
Motley Crue, who are set to head out on The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, was also among the day’s top events. However, fans have mixed feelings about the upcoming summer trek, as many think the tour should not go on as planned amid the pandemic. Drummer Tommy Lee, however, has refuted cancellation rumors.
See the full top 20 rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 20, 2020
- National Finals Rodeo (December 7, 2020 @ Thomas & Mack Center — Las Vegas, NV)
- Ryder Cup – Friday (September 25, 2020 @ Whistling Straits — Kohler, WI)
- Leanne Morgan (November 14, 2020 @ Choctaw Casino & Resort — Durant, OK)
- BTS – Bangtan Boys (May 5, 2020 @ Rose Bowl — Pasadena, CA)
- Country Megaticket (includes Tickets to all performances) (May 28, 2020 @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater — Tampa, FL)
- Chicago – The Band (September 12, 2020 @ Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino — Indio, CA)
- Rascal Flatts (October 17, 2020 @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheater — West Palm Beach, FL)
- Keith Urban (August 8, 2020 @ The Colosseum — Las Vegas, NV)
- George Strit, Chris Stapleton & Brothers Osborne (August 15, 2020 @ Notre Dame Stadium — Notre Dame, IL)
- Ryder Cup – Thursday (September 24, 2020 @ Whistling Straits — Kohler, WI)
- Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (November 7, 2020 @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts — Greensboro, NC)
- Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire (July 1, 2020 @ Pepsi Center — Denver, CO)
- US Open Tennis Championship: Session 23 – Women’s Finals/Mixed Doubles Finals (September 12, 2020 @ Arthur Ashe Stadium — Flushing, NY)
- Elton John (April 2, 2021 @ Centre Bell — Montreal, NY)
- Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (October 24, 2020 @ Rosemont Theatre — Rosemont, IL)
- Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (September 6, 2020 @ Don Haskins Center — El Paso, TX)
- The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts (August 28, 2020 @ Wrigley Field — Chicago, IL)
- Rascal Flatts (October 30, 2020 @ Wrigley Field — Chicago, IL)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, & Ray Fulcher (October 15, 2020 @ Matthew Knight Arena — Eugene, OR)
- Journey & The Pretenders (June 19, 2020 @ Chesapeake Energy Arena — Oklahoma City, OK)
