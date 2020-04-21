The National Finals Rodeo, slated to take place this December, topped yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals. The 2020 Ryder Cup...

The National Finals Rodeo, slated to take place this December, topped yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals.

The 2020 Ryder Cup followed, along with the national tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. The US Open Tennis Championship, scheduled to take place this September, also sold well.

A handful of artists were hot commodities of the day, including country’s Rascal Flatts, Keith Urban, George Strait, and Luke Combs, as well as the Country Megaticket at Tampa’s MidFlorida Credit Amphitheater. K-pop sensation BTS scored a spot, along with the band Chicago, Santana and Earth, Wind, and Fire, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, and the iconic Elton John. The rockers of Journey and the Pretenders and Latin stars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin also scored spots.

Motley Crue, who are set to head out on The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, was also among the day’s top events. However, fans have mixed feelings about the upcoming summer trek, as many think the tour should not go on as planned amid the pandemic. Drummer Tommy Lee, however, has refuted cancellation rumors.

See the full top 20 rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 20, 2020