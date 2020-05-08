Billy Joel Reschedules Residency Shows, Notre Dame Stadium Gig

The regular crowd won’t shuffle in to Billy Joel concerts for a little while longer, as the Piano Man has had to alter his...

The regular crowd won’t shuffle in to Billy Joel concerts for a little while longer, as the Piano Man has had to alter his tour schedule like most artists. His array of postponed Madison Square Garden shows now have new dates stretching into 2021, while his June 20 takeover of Notre Dame Stadium will also wait until next year.

Joel’s team announced rescheduled shows for both his long-running residency and his historic headlining slot in Notre Dame. Indiana fans can now mark their calendars to catch the Rock Hall of Famer on June 26, 2021 and hold onto their tickets, which will be honored on the new date. They may also request a refund through Ticketmaster, but per the company’s revised policy, fans only have a 30-day window to do so.

Ticket holders for Joel’s postponed June 6, July 23 and August 3 dates at Madison Square Garden are also eligible for refunds if they are unable to attend make-up dates on December 20, January 13, and February 3, respectively. The singer had previously postponed his monthly MSG gigs for March, April and May and is currently scheduled to return to the stage on September 26. However, with New York still under a stay-at-home order and experts cautioning events may not return that quickly, those gigs could possibly get postponed a second time.

The next scheduled performance on Joel’s tour schedule is a July 10 show at Detroit’s Comerica Park. He also has ballpark concerts planned in Boston and Cincinnati.

Fans can catch the singer perform before then, as he’s slated to take part in the “Rise Up New York!” benefit show airing Monday, May 11. The one-hour virtual telethon will also feature Mariah Carey, Bon Jovi, Lin-Manuel Miranda, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and more.