Ticketmaster Draws Ire Of BTS Fans For Refund Policy

K-Pop sensation BTS were forced to postpone their Map of the Soul: 7 world tour amid the coronavirus pandemic. Amid Ticketmaster’s new refund policy, fans are lashing out as they are now forced to choose between requesting a refund during a 30-day window or waiting for new dates and potentially losing out on money.

The world tour, which was originally scheduled to run through this summer, has not been rescheduled at this time. Ticketmaster’s new refund policy, however, forces fans to decide if they want a refund within a 30-day window for postponed shows. If they do not make a request during that time and the band does not reschedule dates, they lose out on money. At this point, many fans are holding out hope that their tickets will remain valid for the new dates, however, the risk is prevalent.

Many fans have scheduled flights or hotel rooms around these dates, while others took time off of work. They don’t know if they’ll be able to attend the new dates, but don’t want to lose an expensive ticket, either. Fans took to social media, questioning if there will be another ticket sale for the new dates. If not, most fans will not want to give up their seats – especially considering the tedious process they went through to score tickets in the first place.

Fans expressed their confusion and lashed out on the ticketing company via Twitter.

if anyone wants a refund for their BTS tickets ticketmaster is only giving you 30 days from TODAY to request it!!! not 30 days from when a new date is announced like they say before!!! pic.twitter.com/0QypKDw2RM — 𝒶𝓃𝓃𝒶𝒷𝑒𝓁𝓁𝒶⁷⟭⟬𖧵AGUSTD IS HERE (@dionyjoon7) May 25, 2020

Ticketmaster thinking any ARMY would want to go through ticketing again….HELL NO I DONT WANT A REFUND! It will be a cold day in hell to pry my tickets out of my hands. When you survive the BTS Ticketing Hunger Games you understand.

I’ll wait for the tour as long as it takes. — Cindy⁷💜ᴀᴅ²💜💜💜💜💜💜 (@btsfanmomma) May 26, 2020

wait, what? so they’re giving us the option to refund or keep our tickets, when we dont even know when the new dates are? what if I keep mine and a month later they announce a date that I cant go to? that’s just messed up imo — newee⁷ 🇵🇭🇨🇦 (@chmpnremix) May 25, 2020

THIS is so unfair,how tf are we supposed to know if we can or can’t if we don’t even know when the new dates are?! @Ticketmaster is this your scheme to keep our money? Like srsly, it’s a BTS concert, even if ppl refund their tickets, the concert will SELL OUT! It’s freaking BTS! https://t.co/I8tM0nO4Tf — ✨स्वाती⁷ – D2 ⟭⟬ (@Swats_swatS) May 26, 2020

@Ticketmaster How can you offer a 30 day refund for a tour that doesn’t have new dates??? So if we don’t want it and can’t make it on the new date, we would’ve wasted our money. BTS has fans from all around the world who travel and plan extensively to attend a concert. DO BETTER. — Jan⁷ 🏳️‍🌈 (@BTSavingLives) May 25, 2020

Here is my confirmation from @Ticketmaster that the 30-day refund window for BTS concerts has absolutely nothing to do with whether or not people can make it to the new dates. Because…you know… they still haven’t announced them. pic.twitter.com/ZSL15jQViY — sarah lacroix 🤠 bts santa clara at some point idk (@sarahlacroix15) May 25, 2020

Thank you Ticketmaster Canada for giving us real shitty options for our BTS tickets. It is super shitty that if you don’t refund now you can’t get a refund if the rescheduled dates don’t work. — Kat⁷ | Agust D-2 (@ddaengdaechwita) May 25, 2020

Why did I just get an email from Ticketmaster where they’re like, “lol your event was postponed and you have 30 days to get a refund!!” when the BTS concert I was supposed to go to was weeks ago and there are no new tour dates yet? How is this fair? I hate it here. — ジェン⁷ 🌙 (@yunmengjen) May 25, 2020

At this point, there is no word whether or not the tour will be rescheduled. The live event industry is ultimately halted for the time being, with many tours being rescheduled to 2021.