Ticketmaster Draws Ire Of BTS Fans For Refund Policy

ConcertsIndustryMusic May 27, 2020 Olivia Perreault 0

K-Pop sensation BTS were forced to postpone their Map of the Soul: 7 world tour amid the coronavirus pandemic. Amid Ticketmaster’s new refund policy, fans are lashing out as they are now forced to choose between requesting a refund during a 30-day window or waiting for new dates and potentially losing out on money.

The world tour, which was originally scheduled to run through this summer, has not been rescheduled at this time. Ticketmaster’s new refund policy, however, forces fans to decide if they want a refund within a 30-day window for postponed shows. If they do not make a request during that time and the band does not reschedule dates, they lose out on money. At this point, many fans are holding out hope that their tickets will remain valid for the new dates, however, the risk is prevalent.

Many fans have scheduled flights or hotel rooms around these dates, while others took time off of work. They don’t know if they’ll be able to attend the new dates, but don’t want to lose an expensive ticket, either. Fans took to social media, questioning if there will be another ticket sale for the new dates. If not, most fans will not want to give up their seats – especially considering the tedious process they went through to score tickets in the first place.

Fans expressed their confusion and lashed out on the ticketing company via Twitter.

At this point, there is no word whether or not the tour will be rescheduled. The live event industry is ultimately halted for the time being, with many tours being rescheduled to 2021.

