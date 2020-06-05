‘All In WA’ Benefit Concert Postponed Due To Protests

A COVID-19 relief concert, which was slated to air next week, has been postponed following the nationwide protests over the murder of George Floyd....

Last week, Floyd – an unarmed black man – was held to the ground from his neck by a white police officer, resulting in his death. The nation, as well as counties across the globe, have erupted into Black Lives Matter protests. Amid the push for change, organizers of the relief concert decided to push back the performance until later this month. Now, the virtual show will take place on June 24th at 7 p.m.

“We recognize the pain and injustice the Black and African American community is facing, once again, and the need to honor the ongoing marches, protests, and organizing,” organizers said in a press release. “We also want to give space for our community to focus on what matters most at the moment; acknowledging and addressing systemic racism and violence that dehumanizes Black people and families, and taking steps to rebuild a new reality.”

The show, dubbed “All-In WA,” will feature music acts from the state, including Pearl Jam, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Sir-Mix-A-Lot, and Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, among others. All-In WA, backed by Amazon, will air via Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, Seattle NBC affiliates KING 5 and KONG, plus KREM, KSKN, and KVEW in greater Washington.

This is just one of the concerts aimed to benefit those suffering amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Billy Joel and Mariah Carey performed at a “Rise Up New York!” benefit concert presented by iHeartMedia, followed by a benefit concert stream by 311 to support their hometown of Omaha and Luke Bryans’ “A Salute To Songwriters” benefit gig.

Late last month, the Hollywood Bowl reopened for one day so Richard and Demi Weitz could host their “Quarantunes” series at the legendary venue, with more than 100 artists performing via Zoom. DJ-producer David Guetta also recently performed; the star performed at an undisclosed location in New York City, following a gig earlier in the month in Miami.