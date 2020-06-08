Paul Simon, Willie Nelson Organize Austin Benefit Concert

Multiple iconic musicians – including Paul Simon, Willie Nelson, and James Taylor – are teaming up for a benefit concert in Austin this week....

Multiple iconic musicians – including Paul Simon, Willie Nelson, and James Taylor – are teaming up for a benefit concert in Austin this week.

The event, dubbed A Night For Austin, was organized by Nelson and his wife Annie, as well as Simon and Edie Brickell. It will take place this Wednesday, June 10, at 8 p.m. CT and benefit the Austin Community Foundation. Throughout the two-hour show, multiple artists will take the virtual stage. Alongside Simon, Nelson, and Taylor, Bonnie Raitt and Ryan Bingham will perform, with appearances from Ethan Hawke, Rennee Zellweger, Woody Harrelson, and Owen Wilson, among others.

Funds raised throughout the night will be managed by the Austin Community Foundation and be distributed to MusiCares Austin, HAMM, Central Texas Food Bank, Six Square, Southern Smoke Foundation, Red River Cultural District, and People Fund.

Fans can livestream the concert via ANightForAustin.com or Twitch TV, as well as CBS Austin.

This is the latest news of a benefit concert amid the pandemic. Already, Billy Joel and Mariah Carey performed a benefit show for New York City, followed by a gig from 311 in honor of their hometown of Omaha and Luke Bryan co-hosted the “Salute to Songwriters” gig. Additionally, David Guetta performed undisclosed shows in Miami and New York City, while The Hollywood Bowl opened for a one-night massive virtual benefit show over Zoom.