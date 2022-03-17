Rolling Stones Announce European Dates for SIXTY Tour

The Rolling Stones have announced plans for European tour dates in June and July, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the band’s formation. SIXTY tour...

The Rolling Stones have announced plans for European tour dates in June and July, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the band’s formation. SIXTY tour dates currently involve 14 shows across the two months, with the band visiting ten countries along the way.

“The Stones just keep on rolling! We are thrilled to announced the Rolling Stones 2022 tour!” the band’s website says. “Titled SIXTY to celebrate 60 special years together – Mick, Keith and Ronnie will be playing dates across Europe this summer, including two shows at London’s BST Hyde Park.”

Two shows at London’s BST Hyde Park form the center of the tour, taking place on June 25 and July 3. Before that, the tour launches with a June 1 show in Madrid, Spain, with stops in Munich, Liverpool, Amsterdam, Bern, and Milan. In July, the Stones head to Brussels, Vienna, Lyon, Paris, Gelsenkirchen (Germany), and Stockholm. Tickets are available to the general public beginning Friday, March 18. Presales for the European dates began on Wednesday.

The Rolling Stones toured the United States in 2021, bringing the No Filter Tour to this side of the Atlantic in the fall before closing with an intimate show in at Florida’s Hard Rock Live. It is uncertain whether or not the group plan a North American leg for this 60th anniversary run.

Rolling Stones SIXTY Tour Dates – EU and UK

JUNE

01 – Wanda Metropolitano Stadium – MADRID, SPAIN

05 – Olympic Stadium – MUNICH, GERMANY

09 – Anfield Stadium – LIVERPOOL, UK

13 – Johan Cruijff ArenA – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

17 – Wankdorf Stadium – BERN, SWITZERLAND

21 – San Siro Stadium – MILAN, ITALY

25 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park – LONDON, UK

JULY

03 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park – LONDON, UK

11 – King Baudouin Stadium – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

15 – Ernst Happel Stadium – VIENNA, AUSTRIA

19 – Groupama Stadium – LYON, FRANCE

23 – Hippodrome ParisLongchamp – PARIS, FRANCE

27 – Veltins-Arena – GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY

31 – Friends Arena – STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN