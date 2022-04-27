LATEST
Lollapalooza Drops Daily Lineup, Single-Day Tickets On Sale Lollapalooza Drops Daily Lineup, Single-Day Tickets On Sale

Lollapalooza Drops Daily Lineup, Single-Day Tickets On Sale

Musicmusic festivalsTop Story April 27, 2022 Dave Clark 0

Big Sean9 Billy Strings8 Charli XCX8 doja cat13 Don Toliver4 Dua Lipa14 Glass Animals6 Green Day42 Idles2 J Cole13 Jane's Addiction7 Jazmine Sullivan4 kaskade3 King Princess4 Kygo8 Lil Baby7 Lollapalooza32 Lollapalooza 20222 Lollapalooza Tickets3 Machine Gun Kelly12 Metallica78 Rezz3 The Kid Laroi5 Tove Lo8 Turnstile3 Wallows2 Zhu2
Lollapalooza announced its daily lineup breakdown for the 2022 event at Chicago’s Grant Park this week, with single-day tickets going on sale Wednesday. Metallica... Lollapalooza Drops Daily Lineup, Single-Day Tickets On Sale

Lollapalooza announced its daily lineup breakdown for the 2022 event at Chicago’s Grant Park this week, with single-day tickets going on sale Wednesday. Metallica anchors the Thursday bill, with Dua Lipa on Friday, J. Cole on Saturday, and Green Day on Sunday, according to event organizers.

Lollapalooza tickets for single days start at $125 plus fees for a GA pass, or $137 and fees if one wants a “collectable credential” added to their order. GA+ tickets start at $225 plus fees, with VIP ($500 plus fees) and Platinum ($2000 plus fees) at the top of the range. Bundles are also available for any two days of the festival at $220 plus fees and up and a 3-day bundle goes for $330 and fees for anyone.

Metallica is joined on Thursday by top-line billed acts including Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Billy Strings, and Zhu. On Friday, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Don Toliver, and Rezz join Dua Lipa on the top line of the poster. Saturday sees Kygo, Big Sean, Kaskade, Idles, Turnstile, and Wallows joining J. Cole on the top. Sunday’s closers include Doja Cat, Jane’s Addiction, The Kid Laroi, and Charlie XCX in addition to Green Day.

Four-day passes remain available for the event, having gone on sale just over a month ago when the lineup was first announced for the festival, which will run from July 28-31.

Lollapalooza Ticket Links

Lollapalooza tickets at Ticketmaster/Frontgate
Lollapalooza tickets at Event Tickets Center
Lollapalooza tickets at SeatGeek
Lollapalooza tickets at StubHub
Lollapalooza tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Lollapalooza tickets at TicketSmarter
Lollapalooza tickets at Vivid Seats

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2006 - 2022 TicketNews®