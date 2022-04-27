Lollapalooza Drops Daily Lineup, Single-Day Tickets On Sale

Lollapalooza announced its daily lineup breakdown for the 2022 event at Chicago’s Grant Park this week, with single-day tickets going on sale Wednesday. Metallica...

Lollapalooza announced its daily lineup breakdown for the 2022 event at Chicago’s Grant Park this week, with single-day tickets going on sale Wednesday. Metallica anchors the Thursday bill, with Dua Lipa on Friday, J. Cole on Saturday, and Green Day on Sunday, according to event organizers.

Check out our updated Lineup By Day and get ready to get your 1-Day Tickets tomorrow at 10am CT! #Lolla pic.twitter.com/E6p2gi9re2 — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) April 26, 2022

Lollapalooza tickets for single days start at $125 plus fees for a GA pass, or $137 and fees if one wants a “collectable credential” added to their order. GA+ tickets start at $225 plus fees, with VIP ($500 plus fees) and Platinum ($2000 plus fees) at the top of the range. Bundles are also available for any two days of the festival at $220 plus fees and up and a 3-day bundle goes for $330 and fees for anyone.

Metallica is joined on Thursday by top-line billed acts including Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Billy Strings, and Zhu. On Friday, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Don Toliver, and Rezz join Dua Lipa on the top line of the poster. Saturday sees Kygo, Big Sean, Kaskade, Idles, Turnstile, and Wallows joining J. Cole on the top. Sunday’s closers include Doja Cat, Jane’s Addiction, The Kid Laroi, and Charlie XCX in addition to Green Day.

Four-day passes remain available for the event, having gone on sale just over a month ago when the lineup was first announced for the festival, which will run from July 28-31.

Lollapalooza Ticket Links

Lollapalooza tickets at Ticketmaster/Frontgate

Lollapalooza tickets at Event Tickets Center

Lollapalooza tickets at SeatGeek

Lollapalooza tickets at StubHub

Lollapalooza tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Lollapalooza tickets at TicketSmarter

Lollapalooza tickets at Vivid Seats