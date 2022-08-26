Eddie Vedder Announces “Earthlings” Fall Shows

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and his side project band Earthlings announced plans to perform two new shows in October. The first stop of the...

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and his side project band Earthlings announced plans to perform two new shows in October. The first stop of the group will be Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, California on October 5, then they will head to Las Vegas, Nevada, and meet fans at Dolby Live at Park MGM on October 7. The shows follow the second half of Pearl Jam’s 2022 touring schedule, which sees its fall run from September 1-22.

Tickets to Vedder’s “Earthlings” shows are on sale this week, having gone through a Ten Club presale already, with a general sale for “verified fans” outside of the Ten Club paid membership system taking place on Friday, August 26. Registration for Verified Fan closed earlier this week. For those who did not register in time to be “verified,” there are no plans for a general sale on the tour. The tactic is the same as those used by Pearl Jam for its 2022 North American tour, which saw no tickets allocated for “general public” sale, but also used the “platinum” ticket pricing system from Ticketmaster to charge its fans resale-tier prices just the same.

Eddie Vedder and the band are also going to play at Ohana Festival as headliners on October 1st. Consisting of drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt, Earthlings band and Eddie Vedder are accompanied by Jack White, Billy Strings, Manchester Orchestra, Inhaler, and more on the second day of the festival. Ohana, which was founded by Vedder himself in 2016, hosts Stevie Nicks and P!NK as headliners on the first and the third day respectively, September 30 & October 2, with a line-up including Khruangbin, Brittany Howard, St. Vincent, Dermot Kennedy among many.

Pearl Jam 2022 Fall Tour Dates

1-Sep – Quebec City, QC | Videotron Centre

3-Sep – Ottawa, ON | Canadian Tire Centre

6-Sep – Hamilton, ON | FirstOntario Centre

8-Sep – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

11-Sep – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

14-Sep – Camden, NJ | Waterfront Music Pavilion *

16-Sep – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

18-Sep – St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

20-Sep – Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

22-Sep – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings Tour Dates

Saturday, October 1, Dana Point, CA Ohana Festival

Wednesday, October 5, Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Friday, October 7, Las Vegas, NV Dolby Live at Park MGM

Last Updated on August 26, 2022 by Dave Clark