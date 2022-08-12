University of Wisconsin Revokes Season Tickets Over Resale

More than 100 Wisconsin Badgers ticket accounts were cancelled by the university prior to the 2022 season, with the ticket office eliminating accounts it...

More than 100 Wisconsin Badgers ticket accounts were cancelled by the university prior to the 2022 season, with the ticket office eliminating accounts it has determined to have resold their tickets too frequently for the school’s taste. The school made its determination on the accounts through the analysis of data generated from the mobile-only ticketing system in place, which allowed them to track whether tickets had been transferred or resold to anyone else.

The move was the latest by a rights-holder to punish those who sell tickets too frequently, an increasingly common occurrence in recent years as mobile-only ticketing systems have been forced into use across the board. The cancellations came in spite of the school itself encouraging users to resell tickets using the school’s official resale platform of choice, StubHub.

The receivers of the message, 118 buyers, who were banned from renewing upcoming season were determined in line with their activities of reselling tickets on secondary ticket platforms, according to the report on Wisconsin State Journal.

A spokesperson from UW cited that they identified the 118 buyers, all of whom had purchased at least 20 season tickets, by reviewing sale and transfer data from previous seasons.

The spokesperson also added the new policy was intended to prevent mass buying of season tickets for the primary purpose of reselling them. However, it is still confusing for fans who were being cut off, since club’s web site directs fans to resale their tickets, rather than them being wasted, through the UW’s ticketing partner, StubHub. The statement on the page regarding the partnership encourages fans to attain “more freedom in pricing, number of ticket listings and lets you reach more ticket buyers than ever before”.

One ticket broker interprets the new policy as a hypocritical move where UW punishes buyers for reselling because of that relationship with the online ticket reseller. For more fan comments, visit the source of the story.

Not long ago hundreds of the Los Angeles FC fans were informed they would no longer be allowed to renew their season tickets after the team found them to have resold “a substantial portion” of their tickets.

LAFC is far from the first team to take this action against its own season ticket members in recent seasons. Penn State did it with season tickets for its football team in 2022 (reportedly over its belief that those consumers had resold their tickets too frequently. The account-holders deemed to be ticket brokers were informed of their no longer having the right to renew their tickets in late January as the University’s renewal process for the 2022 season got underway). The Denver Broncos did it in 2017, as did the Tampa Bay Buccanneers. The since-renamed Cleveland Indians did it in 2018. In some instances, the teams simply take the tickets back from those they decide are ticket brokers and use them to make a deal with a different ticket broker directly, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers did in 2018.

Last Updated on August 12, 2022 by Dave Clark