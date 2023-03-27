John Mayer Adds More “Solo” Tour Dates

Already underway with a first leg of solo acoustic tour dates and with a full calendar of shows this summer with Dead & Co,...

Already underway with a first leg of solo acoustic tour dates and with a full calendar of shows this summer with Dead & Co, John Mayer continued to keep a busy schedule in 2023, announcing a second batch of solo shows. This new leg of performances will echo his current dates in that they will feature stripped-down performances by the guitarist in arena settings.

Announcing new fall dates for the Solo tour. Tickets on sale March 31 at 9 AM local time. An exclusive fan presale will be available starting March 29 at 9 AM local time. Sign up to access your unique presale code now at https://t.co/gtFjPxWnD8 UK & Europe dates coming soon. pic.twitter.com/07yW85SWpc — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) March 27, 2023

Newly announced dates for John Mayer’s solo tour begin in October, with a return to New York and Madison Square Garden, where he has already performed on the first leg. Shows continue through and into November, with stops including Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and San Francisco before the tour wraps on November 10 in Los Angeles. Notably. Mayer has also indicated plans for UK and European tour dates to come.

“As a dear friend once told me, ‘never block a blessing.’ Something very special is happening out here and I want to keep it going – It’s too good for my soul,” wrote Mayer in an Instagram post announcing the tour. “Thank you for making it such an incredible run so far…”

Tickets for the new dates are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 31. Prior to that, there are presales that open as early as Wednesday, March 29, including one that is available for fans to sign up for through Mayer’s website – johnmayer.com.

The full list of John Mayer solo tour dates and links to ticket resale platforms are included below.

John Mayer Solo Acoustic Tour Dates:

March 27 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

March 29 – St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

March 31 – Chicago, IL | United Center

April 1 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

April 3 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

April 5 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

April 6 – Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena

April 8 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

April 10 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

April 11 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

April 14 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

September 27 – Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

September 28 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

September 30 – Ocean City, MD | Oceans Calling Festival

October 1 – Bridgeport, CT | Sound on Sound Festival

October 3 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

October 6 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

October 7 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

October 11 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

October 13 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

October 17 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 18 – Chicago, IL | United Center

October 20 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

October 21 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

October 23 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

October 25 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

October 28 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

October 30 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center

November 1 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

November 5 – Salt Lake City, UT | Vivint Arena

November 7 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

November 10 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

Last Updated on March 27, 2023 by Dave Clark