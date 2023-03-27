John Mayer Adds More “Solo” Tour Dates
Already underway with a first leg of solo acoustic tour dates and with a full calendar of shows this summer with Dead & Co, John Mayer continued to keep a busy schedule in 2023, announcing a second batch of solo shows. This new leg of performances will echo his current dates in that they will feature stripped-down performances by the guitarist in arena settings.
Announcing new fall dates for the Solo tour.
Tickets on sale March 31 at 9 AM local time. An exclusive fan presale will be available starting March 29 at 9 AM local time. Sign up to access your unique presale code now at https://t.co/gtFjPxWnD8
UK & Europe dates coming soon. pic.twitter.com/07yW85SWpc
— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) March 27, 2023
Newly announced dates for John Mayer’s solo tour begin in October, with a return to New York and Madison Square Garden, where he has already performed on the first leg. Shows continue through and into November, with stops including Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and San Francisco before the tour wraps on November 10 in Los Angeles. Notably. Mayer has also indicated plans for UK and European tour dates to come.
“As a dear friend once told me, ‘never block a blessing.’ Something very special is happening out here and I want to keep it going – It’s too good for my soul,” wrote Mayer in an Instagram post announcing the tour. “Thank you for making it such an incredible run so far…”
Tickets for the new dates are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 31. Prior to that, there are presales that open as early as Wednesday, March 29, including one that is available for fans to sign up for through Mayer’s website – johnmayer.com.
The full list of John Mayer solo tour dates and links to ticket resale platforms are included below.
John Mayer Solo Acoustic Tour Dates:
March 27 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
March 29 – St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
March 31 – Chicago, IL | United Center
April 1 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
April 3 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
April 5 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
April 6 – Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena
April 8 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
April 10 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
April 11 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
April 14 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
September 27 – Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
September 28 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
September 30 – Ocean City, MD | Oceans Calling Festival
October 1 – Bridgeport, CT | Sound on Sound Festival
October 3 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
October 6 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
October 7 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
October 11 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
October 13 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
October 17 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 18 – Chicago, IL | United Center
October 20 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
October 21 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
October 23 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
October 25 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
October 28 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
October 30 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center
November 1 – Austin, TX | Moody Center
November 5 – Salt Lake City, UT | Vivint Arena
November 7 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
November 10 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
