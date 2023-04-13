Ticketmaster Continues International Expansion in Brazil and Peru

Ticketmaster, already possessing a dominating market share for ticketing in North America, is continuing to grow its presence in international markets, announcing the launch...

Ticketmaster, already possessing a dominating market share for ticketing in North America, is continuing to grow its presence in international markets, announcing the launch of the brand in Brazil and Peru this week. The ticketing company also has Latin American presences in Chile and Argentina, as well as Mexico, where Live Nation bought out massive promoter OCESA and the Ticketmaster MX subsidiary during the pandemic.

“Brazil and Peru’s national expression of music and culture has made them an international destination for live entertainment and an obvious choice for our continued Latin America expansion efforts,” said Mark Yovich, Ticketmaster President. “On the ground, we’ll bring innovation and global expertise to elevate the fan experience and support both countries’ rich history of hosting world-class events.”

Ticketmaster Brazil operations launched at the end of 2022, supporting small events and quickly signing on as the ticketing platform for Rock World’s The Town music festival, which quickly sold out in March. That branch of the company will be led by Donovan Ferreti as Managing Director. “We’re thrilled to have Donovan leading operations in Brazil,” said Adam Newsam, Ticketmaster Executive Vice President of Latin America. “Donovan’s unparalleled knowledge of the local market combined with his experience on the global stage makes him the perfect fit for Ticketmaster Brazil.”

Peru operations will be led by Managing Director Hippie Gonzalez Orellana. “Hippie’s deep roots in Peru’s ticketing industry made him the clear choice to lead the team,” says Newsam. “He will be joined by a group of like-minded local ticketing experts to oversee the rollout of our leading technology across concerts, sports, arts and attractions around the country.”

Ticketmaster’s international growth has been accelerating amid major scrutiny of the market power that it and parent company Live Nation Entertainment hold in the North American market, highlighted by a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in January and a Department of Justice investigation that came to light in the wake of the disastrous Taylor Swift Eras Tour presale in November.

Aside from the major acquisition of OCESA and Ticketmaster Mexico, other international outposts that have been started since the start of 2020 include the acquisition of Thai Ticket Major in Thailand, the opening of Ticketmaster South Africa, and launches in Taiwan, Singapore, and the Philippines.

